We’ve all had those days. Nothing seems to work. You cast and you cast and you’re not catching any bass.
What do you do when this happens?
For me, the go-to lures are tube jigs, but in recent years I’ve gravitated toward the soft-plastic cousin of tubes — flukes.
The reasons for one or the other are subtle. There are days when both will work, but there are also definitely days when one will outproduce the other.
What they have in common, though, is that they are inexpensive and simple to use. And both will produce fish on days when nothing else will.
Really, the only days I don’t fish finesse jigs is when there’s a lot of wind. The key to these lures is keeping in near-constant contact with the lure. Slack line created by wind is the enemy.
Tube jigs
What’s a tube jig? Well, it’s a bullet-shaped hollow tube with one end cut into a skirt. Into this, you slide a jighead that weighs a quarter ounce or less.
The eye of the jig pops out through the plastic and just like that, you’re fishing.
You want to find tube jig heads with a wide gap — something that’s easier to do now than it used to be. When I first started using them all the jigheads were made panfish-size. Now you can get a nice 1/0 size hook or even larger if you want.
Tubes are fundamentally soft plastic, but you can use the scented ones like Powerbait, Gulp! or Trigger X for a slight advantage. Studies show fish hold onto these a little longer.
Flukes
If you’re an older angler, you might recall when the “Slug-Go” came out. These were soft-plastic jerkbaits designed to be fished weightless and on top. And people caught a lot of fish on them and they missed a lot of fish on them.
Flukes are very similar lures to the Slug-Go, they’re just about 4 inches long and rigged on a jighead, preferably a darter head.
Gear
Casting finesse jigs doesn’t require special equipment, but it does require a sensitive spinning rod — something you should already have if you’re a bass angler.
As much as I love my old Shimano trigger reels, they’re not the right reels for this application. A reel with continuous anti-reverse gives you a solid, immediate hookup.
The reels with triggers that you crank backwards to center the trigger, they create slack — maybe just inches of it, but still slack.
I like to use a 7-foot spinning rod with 8-pound-test line. I used to use 6-pound-test, but I got tired of pike cutting me off.
You tie these jigs on directly. Do not use a snap or snap-swivel.
When to use a tube jig
Tubes are super-effective when you have a thick, well-defined weedline. They are almost a vertical presentation rather than a horizontal one.
I say “almost” because there are exceptions to the rule.
Working a weedline with a tube is really my favorite way to work them.
I cast them out and count them down and let them swing back to me, occasionally imparting a hop with a twitch of the rod tip.
Hops make the skirts on the tubes flare and that has a triggering effect on bass.
My go-to jighead is an eighth of an ounce. That means I’m in light winds and the weedline is deep and well-defined.
Most of our thick weedlines — the ones made of milfoil — form up around 12 feet deep.
A quarter-ounce jig will fall about a foot a second, so figure twice as long for an eighth-ounce jig to fall the same depth.
I don’t always try to reach bottom with the jig. Usually the fish will tell you where they want it.
For example, on my favorite weedline on Hamlin Lake, I line up and cast out and basically start counting while keeping a semi-tight line so I can detect bites.
Some days, the bass will give you a sharp tug on the line.
Other days, you have to watch your line for jumps or stalls. When your line stalls and you know you’re outside the weedline, chances are you have a fish on.
Give a firm — but not radical — hookset and see if a fish is there. If not, let the bait continue to fall or let it swing back toward you. Most strikes will occur on the fall or the swing back to you.
Once in a great while, you’ll get a fish as you work the bait back up to you in hops.
This is not a speedy way to fish. It’s probably not the best tournament or league strategy.
But when you’re out fishing and nothing else is working, it’s very likely to produce fish.
But that’s not the only way to work a tube. You can fish lighter tubes — with a sixteenth-ounce head — over scattered weeds or around docks.
A light, slow-falling tube is absolutely deadly around docks at certain times of the year.
Light tubes are also great for the holes and “pockets” in weedbeds. When winds are ultra calm, I’ll climb up on the top of my bow and sight fish these holes in the weeds from as far away as I can see with my polarized glasses.
Heavier tubes can also be effective with some wind, but if I have to go up above a quarter-ounce jighead, I’m generally fishing with something else because there’s going to be wind. Wind moves bait and moving bait puts fish in an active mood.
Finesse jigs are at their best when fish are negative or neutral toward your lures. They can catch active fish, but there are more efficient ways to target active fish.
Flukes
Why fish a fluke? Well, they’re at their best when fish are targeting schooling baitfish. This could be anything from alewives in a drowned-rivermouth lake to mid-summer.
They are not foolproof, though, as anglers on Pere Marquette Lake have found in recent summers when the alewives come in in such numbers that the bass get stuffed to the gills with them.
But, you say, there are other ways, more efficient ways, to imitate baitfish, aren’t there? Yes, crankbaits and jerkbaits do a better job of imitating baitfish, but they have drawbacks. First, a crankbait or jerkbait is bristling with hooks. That’s great in open water or light weeds, but not when you’re up against floating weeds, chopped weeds or dense growth. Second, jerkbaits are erratic, but they are erratic at a narrow depth band.
What do flukes have over crankbaits and jerkbaits? They’re a single-hook lure that’s less likely to foul in weeds and they’re erratic at whatever depth you want them at.
Want a deep erratic bait? Put a heavier darter head on. Want a shallow one? Put a lighter darter head on. I tend to use flukes when there aren’t well-defined weedlines. The inside of a weedline? Perfect for a fluke. Shorelines? Also good.
Have you noticed that weeds will collapse under their own weight in the last five years? I have. Whether it’s the tiny zebra mussel shells or filamentous algae (green slime), our weedlines tend to lie down at different points of the year. When weed beds lie down into weed mats, a fluke is a great lure to work over the top of them. You can count the lure down to just above the weeds, then work it back over them.
The biggest difference between a tube and a fluke, though, is your retrieve. A tube could be viewed as a minnow or a crayfish, while a fluke is a dying baitfish. Dying baitfish are targets of opportunity, so bass will go after them when they might otherwise stay tucked into the weeds away from predators.
So the next time the wind and the fish abandon you, switch to a finesse jig and see what you’re missing.