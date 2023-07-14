July is a month of stability on Lake Michigan, for the most part. We have our longest days and our most stable air temperature. Sure, we get storms, but for the most part, our winds are lower than they are in August.
But every July there’s at least one big “blow day” out of the north or east that causes upwellings off the bottom of the lake. You might hear people saying the lake “rolled” or “flipped.” In very rudimentary terms, the mass of water is pushed offshore by north winds coming off of Big Sable Point or east winds coming off of the shoreline.
This shove of warm water going offshore allows cooler water from the bottom of the lake to surge in. Sometimes the phenomenon is stark — you’ll see absolutely no one swimming in the lake as surface temperatures drop into the 50s.
Other times, the flip is more subtle, cooling the water only up to 50 feet from the surface.
How does this help you? Well, if the salmon are being caught more than 100 feet down in 200 feet of water, some cold water at 50 or 60 feet deep is a huge help to you.
It lets you reach fish not just with your downriggers, but also with divers, lead cores and shorter copper lines than you might otherwise use in a “dog days” of summer spread.
If the cold water comes all the way to the surface? Well, you might catch a steelhead off of the breakwater or troll up a 30-pound brown trout in 30 feet of water.
OK, those are extreme examples, but you are at least going to find kings, cohos and lakers shallower and closer to shore.
That puts them in reach of more anglers with smaller boats. In this article, we’ll look at how to tell when the lake has flipped, what other effects you might see from it and how to capitalize on cold water in the summer.
Watching the water
The north winds this past Tuesday didn’t quite flip the lake completely to the surface, but when I checked the 45024 buoy located about a mile west of the mouth of the Lincoln River on Wednesday morning, it was clear there were temperature changes coming.
The water was a different temperature at 40 feet than it was at 50 feet and so on.
Sometimes it takes a full day after a big wind for the temperature change to happen, so don’t give up on chances of a temperature flip just because nothing has happened within 8 or 12 hours after the wind quits.
The first way to keep an eye on things is the aforementioned buoy — you can find the 45024 buoy at seagull.glos.org, then just click on the buoy.
At 20 feet down Wednesday morning, the water temperature was 57 degrees.
At 10 and 26 feet down, it was 65 degrees.
That’s a great sign. Scrolling farther, it was also 57 degrees at 30 and 46 feet down. You get the point.
The other way to keep an eye on temperature changes — at the surface — is to use Coastwatch. These are satellite surface temperatures that you can access at coastwatch.glerl.noaa.gov/contour/data/m31.png.
While you’re browsing these points of data, take the time to thank your local charter boat captain.
The Ludington Area Charterboat Association (now the Ludington Charter Boat Association) has been integral in helping to develop these tools, including placing the buoy each spring. Send your visiting friends to www.charterludington.com to book their fishing trip.
Incidentally, the buoy doesn’t just give you temperature data, it also gives you wind speed and wave heights, which are critical pieces of information to have if you want to take your smaller boat out into the lake in search of salmon.
The final way to check on whether the lake has flipped is to use your feet and your eyes.
Take a walk on the local breakwater and look for schools of alewives. If you see them, there are generally salmon nearby.
And of course, if you see a bunch of boats in close to shore, you have a pretty good idea of what’s going on.
In fact, many tournament boats will drop in right next to the pierheads with a half-hour left to fish just to try their luck in a last-ditch effort before they have to weigh in. Sometimes it works!
Rigging for skinny water
If the water flips, you’ll want to have some lines rigged for water less than 60 feet deep.
Downriggers work well, as do superline divers and lead core lines and short coppers.
My typical six-line spread will be two half-cores, two downriggers and two superline divers.
If it’s really cold, I may run two three-color leadcores in place of the divers.
You also shouldn’t discount the value of high lines for steelhead. There’s quietly been a good steelhead bite on the lake this summer between 5-10 miles offshore. When the lake rolls, those fish will often find their way in closer.
I’m old-school, so I don’t run a ton of hard-pulling stuff. I run the smaller Dreamweaver SpinDoctors and flies. You can’t go wrong with blues, greens and yellows. A blue bubble rotator and fly is a great combination. You can, of course, substitute your favorite meat rig for a fly.
I also like to run spoons in blues, greens and yellows. I always have a mixed vegetable down, sometimes on each side. Lemon ice is another often-overlooked spoon. Caramel dolphin (sister sledge) and the modified Michigan dolphin also work well. Don’t forget to mix in some of your favorite orange spoons as well. I would lean toward magnum spoons this year as there are some ridiculously large alewives out there right now.
Other effects
Pier anglers love the flip. You’ll see them out there with their carts full of salmon gear. If you’re shorebound, you’ll want a high-capacity spinning reel with a smooth drag and you definitely need a long-handled net again. Some anglers will throw cast nets for alewives and rig them on bobbers if the lake completely rolls over, but many more will just cast with spoons. Your best bet will be early and late in the day with glow-pattern casting spoons.
The right winds and temperatures can also push those alewives into Pere Marquette Lake and you might even see some salmon following them. I remember one trip back from Wisconsin on the SS Badger when we saw 200 boats in Pere Marquette Lake in very early August. But there had been salmon in P.M. Lake since July that year. Although this phenomenon is fantastic for salmon fishing, it destroys the bass and pike fishing – there’s just so much food that the fish are fat and happy. You can catch some, but it’s very tough.
Did someone say perch?
Perch are back in Lake Michigan in historically low numbers, but slightly higher numbers than what we’ve had for the last two decades. As a result, there is a small perch fishery on the local breakwaters. When the lake rolls over, the small perch fishery gets slightly larger for a few days.
It’s not something that’s completely understood. We don’t know whether they’re coming in for a temperature preference – biological text would say otherwise – or if they’re following bait or just being pushed around by the different water temperature masses. It’s probably a little bit of everything above. Regardless, no matter how the perch fishing has been in the days before an upwelling event, it dramatically improves about 36 or 48 hours after the wind stops blowing.
So get your perch rods ready and rig up with small casting spoons, jigs and even live or preserved bait under a bobber.