With rumors of warm weather, it’s time to start thinking about the places you want to put your canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard.
Although you can paddle pretty much anywhere you want all summer, with the right preparations, there are some stretches that just get crowded or low or weedy and it’s just nice to hit them in May. These are some, but not all, of my favorites.
I’m always cautious about listing paddles that might get “loved to death.” I also try to avoid stretches that will be busy with fishermen or other users. If you’re looking to branch out beyond this list, pick up a copy of “Canoeing Michigan Rivers,” by Jerry Dennis and Craig Date.
I take water and air temperature into consideration when I paddle and I generally wear a drysuit until the water temperatures come up into the 50s. After that, if you’re close to shore, you’re probably going to be OK, assuming normal summer air temperatures.
If you’re planning to paddle across large expanses or in cold, wet, weather, you should review the National Center for Coldwater Safety’s guidelines at www.coldwatersafety.org.
1. Ludington State Park
This one is obvious. I told my kids from the time they were very small that this is “our park” from October through June. And it’s still pretty much true. There are more shoulder-season campers than ever, but if you are on the water during these months, you won’t see many others.
The most obvious body of water, to me, is the Big Sable River.
It’s a beautiful river that’s teeming with fish and wildlife you wouldn’t suspect. If you’re paddling after noon, you’re not going to see much, but if you get out in the mornings, you can see beaver, mink, muskrat, waterfowl, hawks, falcons, deer, raccoons, herons and the ever-present kingfishers. Novices should avoid the dam area and the Lake Michigan outlet, but the rest of the paddle is relatively safe and scenic.
The second area that is nice is just around the Hamlin Lake beach and into Lost Lake. With new racks and a kayak launch, accessing this area should be easier. Visit it before the weeds come and you can watch a variety of fish including bass, pike and panfish. You might even get lucky and see a muskie. There are also beavers, mink, otters and muskrat present here at times. The marshy areas are home to a good turtle population as well.
If you’re feeling even more adventurous, you can venture south along the canoe trail that winds in and out of some of the ponds along Hamlin Lake’s southwest shore.
The best times to do this paddle are in the early spring and late fall when the two hazards – boat wakes and deer flies – are at their minimums.
2. The lower Pere Marquette
The Pere Marquette is world-famous for its fishing – brown trout, salmon and steelhead, but there’s another P.M. that few people outside of duck hunters and fishermen visit. The run from Scottville to Ludington is among the wildest stretches of river we have access to.
It’s not for the faint of heart. There are confusing twists and turns, logjams and shallow stretches. The river splits into two branches and where they meet again, there’s a very powerful eddyline that can dump you if you’re not paying attention.
But the rewards of this stretch are worth the risk. Plan on a full day of paddling and bring your zoom lens. Every kind of wildlife that calls Mason County home lives along this stretch.
It’s primarily large tracts of private land, so plan to stay in your boat all day. The water isn’t crystal-clear like some other stretches of the P.M., either. But if you want to see eagles, osprey, orioles and maybe even a bear, this is a stretch to try.
Launch at Scottville’s Riverside Park, bear right when you reach a split of two large channels and with luck you’ll emerge about five hours later at the Pere Marquette Highway take-out.
3. Rainbow Rapids
The wild-and-scenic section of the Pere Marquette River ends at Reek Road, so you have all summer to paddle from Indian Bridge to Pere Marquette Lake and it’s all permit-free. Above that, though, you need a permit.
Right now there are fishermen flooding the flies-only stretches of the river from M-37 down to Bowman Bridge, so that’s not one I’d hit at this time of year.
But from Bowman Bridge down to Rainbow Rapids or from Rainbow Rapids down to Upper Branch Bridge are both interesting paddles with their own unique character.
The Bowman-to-Rainbow stretch is marshy giving way to mature hardwoods. It’s a great place for wildlife and waterfowl.
It’s flat-water paddling with lots of oxbows, but not much to panic about. Although it starts in public land, it then passes through large tracts of private land.
The Rainbow-to-Upper Branch stretch is the splashiest part of the P.M. It’s an easy 2.5-hour paddle through cottage country, although there are some large chunks of public land and a convenient stopping point at Sulak about halfway down the run.
Above Sulak is most of the fun, although there are some swifts below Sulak that are entertaining.
This stretch also clears up nicely when the water gets low, giving you views of steelhead, trout and salmon, depending on the season.
Both of these stretches require watercraft permits from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
4. Peterson Bridge to Low Bridge
The Pine River, like the P.M., has a permit season. From Elm Flats to Low Bridge you’ll need a permit from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
The Pine is a bit of a haul from Ludington, but it’s worth the drive if you want some whitewater. Peterson Bridge to Low Bridge takes about three hours and features plenty of rapids and swifts. You want to get wet? This is your river. This is probably not a great stretch for beginners in tandem canoes because of the speed of the water and the rocks present.
Last week we saw five varieties of raptors, some warblers and even a trumpeter swan. There’s lots of wildlife present before the crowds arrive.
This stretch is among the most popular in the summer months, with people crowding “the big dune” and enjoying their beverages. But in May, the traffic is lower and the water levels make for a splashy paddle.
5. Lincoln Lake to Lake Michigan
This is one that people couldn’t do for a couple years due to the high water levels and the bridges. Last year you could make it if you laid on your back. This year, the clearances are much better, so you should be able to paddle sitting up.
This is a sneaky-good stretch of river in May. Although it’s not clear water, it’s a nice pocket for wildlife. I have seen deer, turkey, eagles, beavers, otters, mink and muskrats on this stretch, along with a great variety of waterfowl.
It’s just a mile or so, so it’s not a tremendously hard paddle. However, you should consider skipping it when the wind is blowing hard out of the east because the stretch just downstream from the Dummy Bridge becomes a wind tunnel.
If you’re thinking of venturing out into Lake Michigan, make sure you have the necessary safety equipment – especially a life jacket. The currents at the lake outlet aren’t too tricky, but they are stronger than you think. If you’re a novice you can get caught in the wash there. However, if you catch it on a dead-calm morning or evening, it’s a wonderful way to take in a little-seen and very quiet part of our county.