If you don’t have ammunition yet, please go buy some. You have 10 days until the opening of the rifle season.

While some ammunition is more readily available, not all of it is. And unless you have a developed recipe for hand-loaded ammunition (and components on hand), you’re probably going to be driving to Grand Rapids or Traverse City and hitting all the little shops in between for factory loads. Don’t forget that there are dedicated sport shops in Wellston and Hesperia, if you’re in a spot.

Even if you’re able to pick up a box of your old standby ammunition, you still owe it to yourself and the deer to go to the range. First you need to make sure your rifle is on target, then you need to make sure you as the shooter are in shooting shape.

What follows are some tips on sighting in, practicing and generally being ready to make an accurate shot on Nov. 15.

HOW HIGH AT 100?

To sight in properly, you have to understand the ballistics of your rifle and your selected bullet. Then you have to take into account the anticipated drop of your bullet as it goes downrange. Unfortunately, my old standby on the Remington ammunition website has been removed, but you can still find ballistics calculators on the Federal, Winchester and Hornady pages. Simply put in your selected round caliber, bullet weight, and your anticipated shot distance.

I’ve moved on from my 150-grain .30-06 Remington Core-Lokt to handloads, but those factory loads all have ballistics charts available on the internet. For example, when I sight in my factory rounds, I arrived at sighting in at 1 inch high at 100 yards. This is a rule of thumb that many people use, but why?

Well, if you fire one of these and sight in 1 inch high at 100 yards, then you’ll be pretty much dead on at 200 yards. If your standard shot is substantially less than 200 yards, it’s worth your time to look at the ballistics chart and identify what you’re going to get at the different yardages.

Say you’re hunting a .30-30 with 150 grain bullets, what should you sight in at 100? Well, if you zero it at 100, you’re going to be 6 inches low at 200. But sight in at 1.6 inches high, you’re only going to be 4.3 inches low at 200. How does all that affect you if you’re only shooting 75 yards? You should probably look up the chart and find out.

WIND MATTERS

I can’t stress this enough, but wind can move your bullet. If you hunt open territory, you need to be aware of this. If you look into the charts on the internet, you’ll find that a 30 mph wind can move your bullet as much as 6 inches in 200 yards of travel. If you’ve hunted for any length of time, you know that a 6-inch miss can result in hundreds of extra yards of blood trailing. We all strive for quick kills, so if you’re making long shots in open country, do yourself a favor and print off or screenshot one of these wind-drift charts.

BORE SIGHTING

If you dropped your scope, bought a new scope or your scope isn’t on at 25 yards, you’ll need to go back to bore sighting. The easiest, most-efficient way to do this is to use one of the factory laser inserts. If you don’t have one of those, you’re going to have to figure out a way to look down the bore of your rifle from the breech end while simultaneously looking through your scope.

Here’s what I do: I remove the bolt from my rifle and I take it to a basement couch that just happens to point at an electrical outlet. I put the rifle on the back of the couch and arrange it until I can see the outlet through the breech end of my barrel. Then I click my scope until that outlet is more-or-less centered. This gets me on paper when I go to the range.

Incidentally, if you can never seem to get your scope crosshairs perfectly level, there is a magnetic stick-on level you can buy for leveling your crosshairs. Not everyone needs one, but every group of friends should have one to share.

FINDING ZERO

To get your rifle on target initially at the range, you’ll want to start at 25 yards for a few reasons — first, it’s closer so you can see your misses and make adjustments without walking to your target. Second, it’s roughly the same as sighting in at 100 yards (for most calibers and bullet weights, see the ballistics charts mentioned above). The key to shooting at 25 is math. If your scope says 1 click equals a quarter inch at 100 yards, then 1 click equals one quarter of a quarter at 25 yards. So instead of clicking four times to move your crosshairs an inch, you actually click your turret 16 times to move that same inch at 25 yards.

Once you’re close at 25, hang a target at 100 and get to your final adjustments.

TECHNIQUE

Sighting in and practice are two different things. They are two different techniques. First you sight-in your rifle and second you check your own accuracy.

To sight-in properly, you want a good rest and some sandbags. You want things set up so that you affect the rifle as little as possible when you set up. Obviously, you want your cheek weld to be what it would be when you’re in the field, but your off-hand should be off the forestock. Put the butt of the rifle to your shoulder and put your dominant hand on the stock as you normally would (finger outside the trigger guard). Now settle in for your cheek weld. Make a fist with your off hand and put it under the Monte-Carlo grip of your stock.

If you have a sandbag, you can grip that with your off-hand instead. By squeezing tighter and loosening your fist — with or without a sandbag — you can raise and lower your rifle’s aiming point slightly.

There’s some debate over whether you should shoot groups of three or groups of five.

I’m firmly in the three shots camp because at this time of year, with crowded ranges, you want to get in and get out of there.

If you throw a flier (miss), then shoot another shot. If you have to repeat the whole process, wait for your barrel to cool off to ambient temperatures. This is a good reason to bring multiple rifles to the range or sight-in with friends. Waiting for your barrel to cool is maddening.

PRACTICING

Once you’ve put your three-shot groups in a reasonable proximity to your chosen sight-in zero (for me, 2 inches high at 100) it’s time to practice.

Some of our local ranges do have a 200-yard bench that you can use if you’re the only one in the zip code.

However, don’t get hung up on that if it’s not available. Practice at 100 yards, but do your best to approximate your hunting setup. Most of our ranges have beautiful benches set up for you. Most of your blinds don’t have beautiful benches. If you shoot off a monopod, bipod or tripod, bring it. If you shoot off of a backpack on a bench top, bring that.

Now try some shots at your target, or, if available, a metal gong, using your actual hunting setup.

If you still-hunt and lean against a tree to brace, you can generally lean against one of the posts at the range to simulate that. Get reacquainted with your rifle and get comfortable with the feel of the trigger breaking, the recoil and all the other aspects of shooting.

Focus on feel as well as accuracy.

RANGES

Locally, we have the Fin & Feather Club range on Darr Road north of Sugar Grove, the Hart Long Rifles on Oceana Drive south of Mason-Oceana 911 and the Manistee Muzzleloaders, just south of Stronach on Camp Road. Don’t freeload — join and pay your dues. Support your ranges, review the rules and the hours. Some ranges are members only, some are members and guests. Manistee Muzzleloaders hosts sighting-in days on Nov. 12 and 13 starting at 9 a.m. Trained range officers and shooting instructors will be on hand to assist you for the low cost of $5 per firearm.