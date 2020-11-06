Where will the bucks be in 8 days?
That’s the million-dollar question.
Every rifle deer season is a little different, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this could be the slowest rifle deer opener in several years.
Why? Simple variables. If you look at all the factors to deer hunting, they are all just a little out-of-sync for rifle hunters this year.
That’s why I think it’s going to be more important than ever to find places unaffected by human activity. But also places with good deer sign.
What follows are my thoughts on the upcoming season and some tips for locating quality hunting areas.
Bad-luck draw
Weather and the human calendars both change year-to-year for our rifle season.
You always have the variable of weather in-season, of course, but there’s also the weather leading up to the season that you have to consider. We’ve had a cold week followed by a warm, dry, windy week.That means the crop harvest is not in hunters’ favor. Most of the beans are long-since harvested, and the corn should be about gone by the opener as well. It’s about time our farmers caught a break, eh?
There’s also the lunar differences year-to-year brought by the human calendar. This year, the rifle season falls roughly two weeks after the theoretical peak of the rut, which experts say occurs on the second full moon after the autumnal equinox. So deer breeding activity should be at a lull. There will still be bucks roaming and chasing, but not like they do in the years where the full moon coincides with opening weekend.
The rifle season also follows the time change every year, which, if you are a bowhunter, you know screws up the deer movements somewhat. Deer get into a predictable pattern and shifting all that traffic by an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening messes with their lives and movements. That’s not new or unique to this year, but just another small negative on the balance sheet.
There’s also the Sunday opener. You might ask how that’s different? Well, consider a Friday opener when the areas with mixed property ownership — your five-and-10-acre parcels — and you have most of your neighbors at work. With a Sunday opener and leaves everywhere, you have leaf blowers and lawnmowers running all day on Saturday (assuming a fair-weather day). That’s going to push the deer to the quietest areas and keep them moving primarily at night. And on the big public parcels, everyone who comes north for deer camp is going to arrive Friday night or Saturday and stomp around to brush out their blinds or clear their shooting lanes. Sure, they’ll try to be quiet, but they’ll bump the deer around and condition the deer into nocturnal movement as well.
Finally, getting a license valid to use on a doe has never been easier in this state. If it’s a clear day on the opener, you’ll hear the usual opening volley of shots, but then also lots of shooting opening up around 9 a.m. as weekend-only hunters frustrated with not seeing a buck just shoot a doe so they can go back to work with something in hand on Monday. Good for them, but not good for you if you’re trying to wait out the big buck with an all-day sit.
It all adds up to a tough opener in my mind.
Sign
Whether you hunt public land or private land, you want to hunt where there’s a shooter — or at least a buck.
I won’t lie, it’s late to be stomping around your private land looking for sign. But as long as you’re careful and somewhat intelligent, you can do it. Places to examine are obvious deer trails and wood edges. Places to avoid are pine thickets and swamps. Sure, those are great places to hunt, but rooting around in there on Nov. 7 is not advisable if you want the buck who calls those areas home to still be there in 8 days.
As I said, we’ll be past the peak of the rut, but the sign endures. You’re looking for rubs that have been freshened this year and, believe it or not, scrapes. Rubs are trees where bucks took the velvet off their antlers and marked with glands on their foreheads. Scrapes are areas where deer cleared the debris and marked the ground with their tarsal glands and urine. These are signposts for does but also signposts for you. And even though the bucks won’t be chasing as hard, they’re still pretty territorial. They’ll be looking for interlopers as they recover from the first rut and gear up for the second rut.
Water
Even though it’s been a wet year by any standard in our region, things are drying up fast. Both bucks and does need water during and after the rut. Water holes are a fantastic place to sit and wait for deer. If you can find a place with limited water, the water source will be even better to watch.
We’re blessed in this region with huge tracts of public land that borders water or is close to water. We also have lots of little potholes that deer use to hide and refresh themselves. If the harvest moves along as I think it will, the water sources in those natural areas will be key.
Mast
A buck has to eat. Combines aren’t perfect, but they do a pretty good job of picking fields clean of beans and corn. With it having been such a wet year, you may see some thin lines of corn standing where it was too damp to drive. But really, by the 15th, the deer are going to be on hayfields and in orchards where they’re available and just mopping up those cornfields and beanfields in their travels. They’ll also be browsing the edges of ag areas, which they never stop doing.
On public land, the story is different. Acorns appear to be pretty plentiful, both reds and whites. Deer prefer white acorns, so if you can find an area with limited amounts of white acorns in a sea of red oak, you have an area that will attract deer. Of course red oak acorns are edible, but narrowing down where to hunt in our vast red oak expanses is tough. Adjacent heavy cover and water are keys.
Although autumn olive bushes are great cover at this time of year, their food value should be pretty well used up as the berries started dropping weeks ago.
These are three big, obvious food sources for deer, but they are not the only food sources. Deer are constantly eating as they walk. It’s like a human walking a trail in the fall — we grab a blueberry or two and a blackberry or two if they’re right on our path. Deer are the same way with several dozen different types of vegetation.