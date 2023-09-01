Can you believe it’s just a week until the youth hunt?
Have you prepared?
Does your young hunter have a sportcard and license?
Are the wasp nests and mouse nests out of the blind? Is the rifle or crossbow sighted in? Has your young hunter been practicing?
If the answer to any of these is no, you have some work to do.
While the rifle or bow work is a big part of the hunt, if your hunter is young or new at this, you also have to plan for some fun.
It’s a fine line and I know I probably didn’t straddle it well. The line between a fun hunt and a serious hunt is a fine one. If you keep it fun, the 4:30 a.m. wakeup call might not be such a chore in the coming years.
In this article, we’ll walk through the preparations for your young hunters to have an enjoyable and hopefully successful hunt.
Remember that we still publish deer hunting photos that are e-mailed to editor@ludingtondailynews.com.
I no longer have an LDN e-mail, so please send them to the editor.
Please include the hunter’s name, age, the township where the deer was shot, where the young hunter is from and who he or she was with.
Additional information on how far the shot was and what caliber of rifle (or kind of bow) is also always welcome.
Fun considerations
I saw pretty quickly that the way I used to hunt with no blind was not going to be a fun or successful situation for my kids when they were young. We leaned on friends and relatives to find blinds where they could be kids — until I felt they were old enough to sit out in the open, back to a tree like I did for many years.
I’m thankful we did this because both kids got to experience success from a blind where they could stretch out, fidget, nap, etc.
A hard-sided blind is best because it contains sounds better than a tent, but you have to use what’s at your disposal.
Whatever blind you’re in, make it comfortable. You should have plenty of snacks (re-packaged in non-crackling bags) and you probably shouldn’t plan on a day-long hunt.
Naps are OK.
I have a hard time with this as a non-napper, but if you think back to those times when you should have pulled over because you were blinky, but you kept driving anyway, you’ll realize that it wasn’t fun.
Keeping a kid awake when there are no deer in sight at 9 a.m. is not going to make hunting a fun memory for them. It’s not just about THIS deer — it’s about giving them positive memories so they carry on the tradition.
Let them nap or pack out and return for the evening hunt.
I would also caution you against rushing your teens into challenging hunting situations.
I had one who fidgeted until they fell asleep and another who had laser focus that seemed to diminish by about an hour a year until they finally became a napper, too.
Rifle work
First things first: do you have ammunition? I sure hope so.
Although things aren’t as tight as they were a couple years ago, it can still be a challenge to find your favorite round from your favorite brand.
Second, have you sighted in?
There aren’t as many old-timers around to yell at you at the range, so I guess that’s my job now.
Sight in with the ammunition you will hunt with and have the young hunter sight in the rifle to their eye.
I know, I know: ideally your hunter will shoot a buck that walks in to 50 yards and the chances of them missing will be zero, right? That’s just not how it works.
The big buck will appear just outside whatever range your shooter practiced at and you’ll have to decide whether a 125-yard shot is within their skills.
Suffice to say, your cheek weld on the stock of the rifle will be different than that of your young hunter and your eye is probably different as well.
Get them out shooting. If you haven’t, there’s still time.
If you haven’t ever sighted in a rifle, get someone who has to help you.
If you’re on your own, here’s the method.
The first step in sighting in any rifle is to make sure that the screws holding your scope and rings down are secure.
Check them all, and if any are not secure, you’ll want to put some low-strength threadlocker compound on them and tighten them up.
There are two methods to sight in a rifle.
First, you can put the rifle in a gun vise and shoot, then dial the scope to the bullet hole, assuming nothing has moved.
If that’s not an option, you’re going to have to boresight the rifle then dial the scope in at the range.
On a bolt-action rifle, this is pretty simple. You remove the bolt, put the rifle on a rest, then look through the scope and then down the barrel from the breech end.
If the pictures match, you’re bore-sighted.
If the pictures don’t match, you’re going to adjust the scope until it’s looking at the same thing as the barrel is.
My method for this is resting the rifle on the back of our basement couch, pointed at the electrical outlet about 30 feet away.
It’s just enough of a target that you can see it through the barrel.
If you don’t have a bolt-action rifle, you can boresight the rifle with a laser device.
After you’re boresighted, head to the range and fire a shot at 25 yards. Hopefully that’s on paper. If it’s not, you might need a gunsmith.
Assuming that shot at 25 is on paper, we’re going to adjust the sight closer to the bullseye.
Measure a vertical and a horizontal distance from the bullet hole to the bullseye.
Now, using the dial, we’re going to click 16 times for each inch you’re off in each direction. Why 16? Because each click moves the crosshairs a quarter inch at 100 yards, but we’re at one fourth of that distance.
So we click four times as many times.
If you’re at 50 yards, you click 8 times per inch and if you’re at 100, just four times per inch.
Why not just start at 100 yards? Experience.
When you’re in a hurry, trying to take a shortcut will take longer.
So do the process the right way and you’ll save yourself some walking to and from targets to measure.
Now, later this fall, I’ll do a more in-depth story on ballistics and sighting in, but for youth hunt purposes, you probably want to sight in one inch high at 100 yards.
This will put you very close up to 200 yards out.
Once you’ve done that to your eye — assuming a younger hunter — now have your young hunter shoot a three-shot group with a rest just to check how their eye lines up with the optics on the rifle.
You may be surprised how much adjustment there is between you and your young hunter.