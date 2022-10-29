The winter forecast is in the headlines this week and our sliver of the Mitten appears to be in line for a colder and wetter-than-average winter. That means more snow on the ice, which means you could run into some tough fishing.

If you want to spend less time drilling holes and more time catching fish this winter, it’s time to go for a boat ride.

We are past turnover temperatures for our lakes, so the water is as clear as it’s going to get. Now is the time to find where the fish will hide starting in 6-8 weeks. It’s time to go out and find the right weeds.

Why weeds?

All weeds start to die off as the water gets colder, but certain species stay alive and green longer. Green weeds are still engaged in photosynthesis, the process by which plants produce oxygen. Oxygen is good for lots of creatures, ranging down from plankton up to muskies and humans.

These oxygen-rich areas of the lake feed the whole food chain as the ice forms and, in turn, attract all species of panfish and sport fish.

What weeds, though?

Good cabbage and bad cabbage

The best place to find fish in winter is around what we call “cabbage.” Most of these aquatic plants are species of pondweed. They vary in species, but some of the common ones are “large-leaved,” “clasping-leaf,” and Illinois pondweed.

It’s not important that you know the names of the different pondweeds, with one exception – curly-leaf pondweed is an invasive with, as the name implies, thin leaves with curly edges. It’s a nasty invasive that outcompetes most of our native species. Most importantly, it’s not a preferred habitat for most of our gamefish.

It’s identified by its thin leaves arrayed in fern-like bunches.

If you’d like to see curly-leaf pondweed’s devastating effects, go to the former “bluegill grounds” east of Wilson Hill Park on Upper Hamlin Lake. As you head east and get into about 12 feet of water (12 feet now, 10 feet in winter), you’ll come across what is the aquatic equivalent of a red pine stand – a biological desert. There’s just acres and acres of curly-leaf pondweed.

Holes and edges

If you find a truly healthy stand of a beneficial species of pondweed, you’ll be in the fish, but you may not be able to get a lure down to them! So as you search out cabbage beds this fall, pay special attention to the holes and gaps in it as well as the edges of it.

Look for places you can get a lure down to the fish and mark them.

Marking your spots

In the old days, people would often triangulate spots using shoreline landmarks. Luckily for us, we have Global Positioning Systems (GPS).

You don’t have to use a fancy fishfinder with GPS maps. You can use your old handheld GPS or even your phone with the appropriate apps.

I use a Lowrance H2OC handheld GPS, which does take some of the older Navionics chips, but you can also use your phone with any GPS app.

My favorite app is Navionics Boating USA, which has detailed contour maps of all your favorite lakes.

The only caveat to these apps is that some of them will make your waypoints visible to other users. Make sure to go into the settings for the app and turn off sharing or “community spots.”

Finding weeds

I do most of my scouting for weeds just visually. I wear quality polarized glasses and motor along slowly looking for almost emergent weeds on clear, sunny days. And really, that will serve you well.

However, if you have newer technology like down-imaging, you can put that to work to help you identify weeds that are deeper than you might be able to see. Even a typical sonar can show you weeds if you learn how to read it. One key is matching your “chart speed” setting to your boat speed. If you’re idling along at 4 mph, a setting of anywhere from 4 to 6 will work well for you and show you good images.

Bottom composition

Another helpful spot in winter that you can mark more easily now is a change in bottom composition. The transition between sand and soft muck is often a great attractor to fish because of the organisms that hatch in the soft muck. Baitfish and sportfish — particularly walleyes and crappies — will use the change in bottom composition just like they would a depth change or breakline. They will follow along its edge, or, during a hatch, linger on it. Your boat depth finder will mark bottom composition in a different color – often red is the hardest or most solid and orange and yellow and green denote softer bottom composition. Down-imaging marks harder surfaces as brighter, so wood and rocks will be brightest, with sand medium-bright and softer returns in dark imaging.

Fish!

While you’re out there, there’s no reason you can’t go fishing! Put these spots to the test now, rather than later. We’re just past turnover, so the bottom temperatures will not necessarily be the coldest water in the lake — at least not significantly so.

Wet a line! If your hands are cold, take advantage of nitrile gloves being back on the market again. A simple surgical glove alone keeps your hand dry, which keeps you warmer. If you need more warmth, put your favorite glove over the surgical gloves.