Winter is over!
I don’t care if it’s cold or you still see snowflakes, winter ends today, no matter what.
That’s because today is the traditional opening day for trout, walleye, pike and muskie fishing as well as the former catch-and-release opener for bass season. Bass and muskies are now open all year for catch-and-immediate-release in most places, but we still celebrate their liberation, if that’s the right word, today.
So from now until next March, you only need to remember two things for fishing: Buy your license and put your drain plug in.
Although the weather may not say so, today is a great day to wet a line wherever you can for any of the species named above.
Let’s take a cursory species-by-species look at what you probably want to cast today and where you should try.
Trout
Although you’ve been able to get on many of our local streams all winter long in pursuit of steelhead, today you can actually go out and chase brown trout and – if you can find them – brookies.
Browns are willing predators and if the forecast for today holds true, it may be a worm-dunking kind of day. When water is high and dirty (ok, as dirty as our sandy rivers get), browns use their sense of smell to locate prey. To me, that says drift your worms where it’s legal.
Although trout fishermen tend to overcomplicate every problem with complex knots and leaders and ridiculously high-end gear, today you’re in luck because nothing will likely beat a size 6 or 8 hook adorned with a nightcrawler hooked through the head end.
Clamp on a piece of split-shot and you are ready to drift to your heart’s delight. Simply cast upstream of an obstruction and keep an eye on your semi-tight line as your worm drifts downstream.
If you want to get fancy, you can put a bobber above your offering so that you can keep track of it above that logjam.
If your line or your bobber move, set the hook and get the net.
What if the weatherman is wrong? Well, then you might try casting spinners and Rapalas both upstream and downstream of obstructions. If you’re new to spinners, cast upstream and diagonal and reel downstream so the fish – which conventional wisdom says “always” feed upstream – can find them. In my experience, fish will eat a spinner going in any direction and science says their lateral line helps them do that in any water condition.
But with the cold temps, I’d opt for a Rapala instead because you can keep the pace a little slower and that will let you keep your lure in front of the maybe-hungry trout just a second longer each cast.
Brook trout are just as willing predators as brown trout are, but they are a little smaller in stature and can be a little more moody. I’m partial to spinners for brookies no matter the weather, although drifting a worm will probably catch you more fish. My favorite spinners for brookies all have red, yellow, orange or copper on them.
If I’m fishing something with a faster flow, I’ll throw a Panther Martin spinner in sizes 0 to 4 for brookies (4 and up for browns).
If I’m in more of a slack-water area, I’ll cast a Rooster Tail with an orange body and a gold blade. Why the two different approaches? Well, Panther Martins have a hole near the center of the blade where the spinner shaft sits and rotates. This makes them start up easier when being retrieved downstream. Rooster Tails have a slightly different blade shape and vibration than everyone’s favorite, the Mepps Aglia, so I like to throw something they don’t see (or feel) a lot.
Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention my dad’s favorite lures, the Rebel Crawfish and Rebel Crickhopper. These little lures are about a mouthful for a 12-inch trout of any stripe.
Where do you fish these lures for brookies and browns? Well, I’d start by looking at water that isn’t open to steelhead fishing through the winter. Smaller streams may be tougher to fish effectively, but they also haven’t been pounded as hard as larger rivers.
Walleye
If you’re really after walleyes, you’re probably on the Detroit River right now. But if you’d like to fish for some of the fish that the Mason County Walleye Association helps the DNR raise every year, you might just have the perfect day for it.
Walleyes in the Great Lakes are on their spawning runs right now, so any large rivermouth could produce a walleye if you present a heavy jig with a paddle tail or curly tail tipped with a minnow. Those same fish might also be susceptible to a large minnowbait cast and retrieved off a local breakwater after dark.
But the vast majority of walleye anglers will head to Hamlin Lake, Silver Lake, Portage Lake, Bear Lake and the other lakes that the DNR stocks. Most of those anglers will be trolling with crankbaits.
Trolling in less than 8 feet of water can be a very productive way to start your season with a spread of minnowbaits.
If you’re alone and want to run your legally-allowed three-rod spread, pick up a pair of planer boards and run some Rapalas 50 to 100 feet behind them. For your third rod, keep that in your hand and rip it forward a foot every so often. Your trolling speed should be south of 2 mph.
Pike
Although I remember trolling for pike on the opener with my dad, most of my memorable catches of pike have been casting big crankbaits at this time of year. Yes, spinners and spoons will catch pike, but the problem with trolling them right now is that people tend to run them at regular speeds. Pike are still shaking off their spawn, so they probably need something erratic to catch their attention. For me, that’s a big crankbait like a Super Shad Rap or Pikie Minnow. A big Flatfish can also be fished stop-and-go while casting.
If you want to stick with tradition and run a size-5 Mepps or a spoon, remember to vary your retrieve speed and to stop the lure at times through the retrieve.
Pike always hit at the boat, right? Well, they actually hit because you stopped your lure at the boat. So try stopping it 10 feet out instead.
Muskies
Boy, this is a tough one. Although muskie season is open, my bet is that they are still in the spawning bays and they aren’t going to bite. As the season picks up, you’ll want to go after them with size 5 and 6 spinners or double-bladed bucktails like the Baby Girl or Rabid Girl from Musky Mayhem.
There may also be some fish suspended off the dropoffs as the water warms up. Troll these up with Super Shad Raps or similar crankbaits.
Bass
Pre-spawn bass can be some of the best action of the year, but we’re a bit early weather-wise. I like to throw crankbaits that run 3-5 feet deep over emerging weedlines. You can also do quite well throwing crankbaits or soft plastics in bluegill and crappie spawning areas.