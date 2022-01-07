Bluegills can be maddening. They are hands-down one of the easiest fish to find and catch.
And then they’re not.
Cameras and flashers have taught us that they haven’t moved far – in most cases – they just have lockjaw.
Sometimes your best bet is to wait them out, other times you can change your approach and get them to go. Everybody limits out on the good days, but only the experts can put fish in their buckets on the bad days.
What follows are some tips for finding and staying on top of panfish throughout the season.
Weeds or depth
Bluegills have two defenses against predators – they can hide or they can run. But they can’t outrun a pike or determined bass. So most bluegills, especially small ones, learn to hide. They hide in a variety of weeds, but their favorite is broadleaf green cabbage. The green weeds still give off oxygen under the ice, and this keeps the microbes happy, which feeds the invertebrates, which feed the minnows and the bluegills.
Everyone’s happy in the green cabbage – unless you were raised Irish-Polish and force-fed it.
Unfortunately, cabbage is an endangered species in Michigan. Not literally yet, but it’s on its way. Cabbage is being crowded out by curly-leaf pondweed. This dark spinach-colored weed has thinner, wrinkly leaves and doesn’t produce as much oxygen as cabbage. If you’re in the curly-leaf pondweed, you’re in the wrong neighborhood.
If you can’t find good weeds, you’re left to search the depths. Bluegills have excellent vision, so they can hang out deep and, with a head start, stay out of trouble. They hang out deep in the summer anyway. Finding them can be pretty easy with a fish finder. Telling the difference between bluegills and crappies can be challenging, but generally speaking, bluegills won’t chase a lure as far as the crappies will.
Ice trolling
The general location of bluegills often isn’t enough. You are looking for the spot on the spot. If you’re the kind of person who does their own homework – and don’t we all want to be – then that means drilling holes, lots of them.
I will often drill holes three to five paces apart. The most efficient way to do this is just to fire up the auger and get to marching. Drill a grid or drill a winding line around the ice.
Then it’s time to check your holes. If you have an ice flasher, this is pretty simple. You dip the transducer puck into each hole and then swing it in several directions. If you see fish in one direction, note it and check the holes in that direction. Or, if you don’t have any there, drill some more. When fish are active, they’re going to be up off the bottom and easy to see. When they’re not, they’re going to be tight to bottom or tight to the weeds.
Techniques
There are a few main techniques for ice fishing bluegills and the simplest is just to drop your line down to bottom, then set a line clip or peg to keep your lure a couple inches off bottom. Now you just lower your lure down, time and again and catch the fish that bite it. If nothing bites your lure after it gets to bottom, give it a slight lift and drop. If nothing bites on that, give it a wiggle, wiggle, wiggle. If nothing bites that, you can try jigging along to your favorite song’s beat. Try faster songs and slower songs.
Another technique is to drop your lure all the way to bottom, pick it up and wiggle it in the cloud of dust you created by dropping to bottom. This works best in soft-bottom areas, rather than sandy areas.
Finally, when fishing is tough, sometimes you can annoy them into biting with a technique called tightlining. This is very fast jigging and you need colored line to do it. Basically you jig so fast that the line never quite uncoils its memory. But when a fish hits, you’ll see the line tighten up.
Gear
With the vast majority of bluegills you’re likely to encounter being less than 20 feet deep, you’re going to want to go with a simple reel and a good rod. I like a longer rod – up to about 32 inches – and a Schooley brand reel. I’m not paid to say that, they’re just a very cheap spool that you can mount on your rod. You don’t need a good reel to fight bluegills, but you do need a reel that won’t put twist into your line. Line twist is a killer when it comes to bluegills. They don’t want a spinning lure except for that one time in 99 that they do, but don’t plan on that.
A simple in-line reel is the best way to prevent line twist and catch more fish.
I spool up with 2-pound-test line. I prefer fluorocarbon because it doesn’t float. I use clear line unless I’m using my tight-lining rod, then I use orange line.
Finding the right jigging bobber is critical for bluegill fishing. Of course, you don’t need one for tight-lining, but you will for all other jigging. I like the Ice Strong bobbers, but also the Frabill and the St.Croix-brand bobbers. What matters more than brand is that you match the bobber to the jig you’re fishing.
Lures and bait
My primary lures are tungsten jigs in the 3 mm to 5 mm size. Mostly I use size 3 or 4. I tie these on with a Palomar knot and I cinch it down so that the lure sits horizontally in the water. Fish are not smart, but they get into feeding patterns. When they are feeding on something horizontal, you’d better give them something horizontal. When they are feeding on something vertical, you’d better give them something vertical. Once in a while, you’ll be fishing with a horizontal jig and things will be slow and you’ll notice that all of a sudden the bite is on. What happened? Sometimes it’s that you forgot to straighten out your jig after a fish and you switched to fishing a vertical lure without knowing it. Other times, the opposite will happen – you’re nailing them on a horizontal jig and you forgot to straighten it out after a fish and they shut down on you. Because of this vertical/horizontal phenomenon, I will often have one rod spooled up with a banana jig that will sit vertical.
Finally, sometimes an old-fashioned lightweight teardrop will outperform everything. You tie it on with a loop knot and then you make it flutter as you jig. I fish these on the Schooley rods with the spring-steel jigging bobber.
As to bait, most of the time I’m using spikes. Spikes are short, stout maggots with a scent sac you can expose by squeezing them. That’s where I run my hook through. I generally run two or three spikes on a hook.
Waxworms are another option. They are larger and almost desiccated in appearance. However, they wiggle nicely if you’re tight-lining or jigging in an active manner.
Conservation
Big bluegills don’t get that way by genetics, they get that way with age. It takes three years, according to the Wisconsin DNR, for bluegills to get to 6 inches long. However, it takes 6 years for them to get to 8 inches long. Think about that. A 10-inch bluegill is probably 8 years old or more.
Where are all the big bluegills? They are in your freezer. That limit of 7-inch bluegills? Those were five-year-old fish that won’t ever be larger.
With GPS and modern fish-finders, we are incredibly efficient predators. We as a fishing population can wipe out a population of bluegills in three good weekends.
Conservation matters, though.
Sometimes you have to take your foot off the throat of your local lake if you want to see good fish. And you have to zip it if you find a lake that has big fish. Remember: Big fish are old fish and you bragging up a lake just means it will be that many more years before you see the “good ones” again.
Practice selective harvest, practice restraint and encourage others to do the same.