What’s the best-tasting fish? You’ll get a lot of answers to that question, but few people who like fish will ever turn down perch.
If I’m being honest, I think ice bluegills give perch a run for their money, but I chase the better bite. If the local lakes are serving up good-sized bluegills, I’ll be on them. But more often lately, we have a better perch bite.
Perch fishing is good but rarely great in our area. We have a ton of good perch lakes, but the big schools of big fish are more and more rare.
The problem isn’t catching a perch, it’s catching big perch or even keeper perch.
Coming home from other areas is tough. Cleaning 10-to-12-inch perch is a lot less effort than cleaning a bunch of 7.5-inch perch.
But they taste the same, so we go after the borderline ones when we can.
Where to go
The top lakes are the rivermouth lakes – Muskegon, White, Pentwater, Pere Marquette, Manistee and Portage. Some inland lakes also produce if you give them the chance.
Rivermouth lakes have their own special attributes. For one thing, rotting wood docks are often sources of gases that will rot the ice from beneath. So your first job is to make sure you know where those are and don’t use those areas for access.
Once you’ve figured out how to avoid swimming, you want to look at a map of the lake. The deepest basin will almost always hold fish, but you don’t want the deepest water, you want the deepest water with soft bottom substrate. A deep sand hole won’t produce much because it has nothing to hold bait. Soft-bottom areas are often home to aquatic invertebrates – insect larvae. Perch and crappies love to babysit these areas.
How do you identify soft-bottom areas? Well, one way is to go back to the state lake survey maps. They often have a bottom composition chart right on them. I’m all for the hyper-accurate digital maps like Navionics, but remember that there’s some good information in the old surveys as well.
Another way to identify soft-bottom areas is to use electronics. My Humminbird Ice-35 shows hard bottom as red and softer bottom as yellow. You want to find an area where the bottom is a short band of red and then alternating bands of yellow and red beneath. If you get into a two-inch band of red, you’re on rocks or some other dense bottom. I found an area like this on Mullett Lake by accident the other morning and it was absolutely dead there.
Gear
The nice thing about perch fishing is you can get away with stout rods and reels because they generally are aggressive biters. I would encourage you to invest in spring bobbers for your stouter rods, though, because light biters are often bigger fish.
I like a roughly 27-inch rod with a fast tip and medium action. As for reels, you can invest in the fly-reel-type reels or stick with spinning reels. One thing to remember is to not reel perch up too fast, especially the dinks.
More important than your reels or rods is your line. In 20 feet of water or deeper, you definitely want to use a superline. It transmits everything so much quicker than monofilament or even fluorocarbon. I like 6- or 8-pound-test because it gives me a fighting chance against pike.
Don’t forget the rodholders when you’re perch fishing. Leaving your setup still will get you bites on those weird days when jigging won’t.
Lures
The best lures depend on the day. If perch are feeding on minnows, you’ll do well with a horizontal lure like a Jigging Rap or Rapala Slab Rap. If perch are feeding on emerging insects, you’ll do well with vertical jigs like Hali jigs or Northland Buckshot spoons. A nice hybrid approach is the Slender Spoon or VMC Tingler spoon. These lightweight spoons can be lightly jigged and will stay vertical, but if you give them six-inch jigs, they will dart off to the side horizontally.
I get caught up on color a lot, but I almost always fish glow lures. Glow green seems to be the best day-in and day-out, but glow blue and even orange have their place. Charge up your glow lures frequently.
Of course, if you’re jigging with one rod, your other rod should be a deadstick of some kind. The time-honored way to fish perch is with a perch rig. These are spreaders with two hooks, often tipped by a glow fly. You can tip them with whatever bait you like and do well.
I used to try to keep up with the bites with no bobber, but a bobber is a great tool. If the bobber is doinking around quickly, you know you’re dealing with dinky fish. If your bobber starts to slip down slowly, you probably have a good one on. Always weight your bobbers to be neutrally buoyant – that is, weight them so the line painted on them is at or just beneath the waterline. If you really want to get fancy, you can weight them so just the quill is out of the water.
Techniques
Have you ever noticed how moody perch can be?
They will ignore your jigged offering some days until it stops moving. Other days, they will hover around your spread until you tick the tip of your rod and then they’ll bite.
If you’re having problems with small perch, you should jig more aggressively.
If you can’t get any big perch into your spread, you should reel up all your lines and watch your graph for a minute. It’s the craziest thing, but big perch will come in to watch your line go up and then scatter when you have all your lines down. So reel them all up then put your best-bet lure down quickly when you see good marks on the screen of your flasher.
If you’re fishing without electronics, sometimes you will catch your biggest fish when you’re in a flurry of activity. You get all your lines out of the water because you had a double, then you lower back down and catch a pig. It’s not a coincidence.
When things are very slow, you should absolutely jig aggressively. If you have a camera, take note of how much silt you’re stirring up, then lift your lure up above that cloud and leave it there for the perch to find. If you don’t have a camera (and I don’t), lift up 6 inches to a foot after you pound the bottom.
Conservation
Remember to reel up the small perch slowly. The reason we don’t have big perch is not because of genetics, it’s because of age. Old perch are big perch. Reel them up slowly and put the ones you won’t eat back in the lake. If you reel up too quickly, you will see the perch has its swim bladder in its throat. You can puncture this bladder with a pin, but any wound to a fish impacts its likelihood of survival. The best bet is keeping calm and reeling slowly.
I can clean perch at about 7.5 inches in length. Beneath that, it’s really not worth keeping them. My preference is for 9 inches or larger, but that’s very slim pickings some days. A better way to determine what perch are keepers is to look at the width of their body behind their head. If they are narrow, you’re not getting much meat from them.
Eating
Although you can get more meat from a scaled perch, I prefer to skin them. They fry up without curling that way. Our perch batter recipe is smashed up chicken in a Biskit crackers. Fillet your fish, pat them dry and brush with an egg wash. Then put the fillets into a plastic bag and shake until they are coated with cracker crumbs. Then deep fry them in your oil of choice until they float.