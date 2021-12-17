Panfish are yummy, but they are not worth dying over.
I love fresh bluegills as much as anyone, and I have been accused of some stupid human tricks to go get them.
For the record, ice thickness recommendations won’t keep you from swimming. You might think experience will keep you from swimming, but that’s not a solid plan.
The best way to keep from swimming – and to get out of the water if you do swim – is to be prepared.
What follows are some tips for staying on the right side of the ice this winter.
Ice thickness
There are many rules of thumb on ice thickness, but they are all a bad idea.
Why? Because you can stand on 2 inches of black ice or you can swim in 4 inches of slush ice.
Most sources agree that 3 inches of clear, solid ice is the bare minimum for safe foot travel. I would agree with that. Then you go up the chart for the various vehicles and the recommended thicknesses.
The problem is that while we can all read a chart, not all of us agree on what clear, solid ice is.
It’s just that, clear and solid. We call it black ice because when there’s just a few inches, it appears black.
The other thing charts don’t take into account is the variances in weight between people and the weight of their gear. Can I walk out on 2 inches of ice at 175 pounds? Maybe. Can I do it with an ice fishing suit, heavy winter boots and all of that? Probably not.
So while you see an ice thickness chart on this page, understand that it is for black ice.
Also, understand that 3 inches of black ice is rare in Michigan. We have crappy ice-making weather. We get a little skim of ice and then a couple inches of snow, then another skim of ice, then some more snow, then a hard freeze, then a thaw. Pretty soon we have 4 to 6 inches of crappy ice. Your auger loves it, but can you ride a snowmobile on it?
Bad spots
If you get to the point where you believe there is enough ice for walking or riding, you have to understand that ice doesn’t form with any kind of uniformity.
Let’s look at some local examples: The west side of Pere Marquette Lake, the tip of the Yacht Club Peninsula, the narrows on Hamlin Lake, out in front of North Bayou on Hamlin Lake. These are just a few examples of places where ice forms late or rots from beneath.
The bad spots on Pere Marquette Lake are simply victims of rotting wood. Submerged wood rots, releases gases, gases eat the ice and then someone goes swimming.
The Narrows on Hamlin are subject to significant current, so that keeps the ice thinner there.
Why does that spot in front of North Bayou stay open? I’m not entirely sure. The creek coming into the back of the bayou is very cold in the summer, but maybe at some point it’s kicking out warmer water than the rest of the lake. Or maybe there are currents. Or maybe the open spot attracts waterfowl that keep it open. I honestly don’t know the answer, but I know if you want to go swimming, riding the first quad or sled up the lake in front of the bayou is a good way to do it.
Specifics aside, every lake, every county has these areas. You need to spend this month watching the ice form and then file that information away for later use.
Ice suits
Today’s ice suits are fantastic, but they are not licensed life-saving equipment. Should you own one? Absolutely. It may keep you afloat if you break through the ice. But don’t mistake your ice suit for a drysuit. I own a couple ice suits and I love them, but I don’t let them give me false confidence and you shouldn’t either.
Gearing up
Your spud or ice chisel is the most important piece of safety equipment in the early or late season. Carry it everywhere until you see snowmobiles and other vehicles on the ice. If you’re in an area where spearing is common, carry it all winter.
One tip: tie a lanyard to your spud and wear that lanyard around your wrist. When you’re walking along, banging it on the ice, you’re going to hit a soft spot and that will cause you to overbalance. Your first instinct at that point will be to let go of your spud and stand back up. That lanyard will make sure your spud comes back up with you.
The second-most important piece of safety equipment is some type of ice cleats. More people are injured through slips and falls than they are by falling through. It doesn’t matter what kind you prefer, just find them and wear them. Almost 10 years ago I sprained my wrist on an early trip and it ruined my season. And that was a minor slip. People have suffered serious head, neck and back injuries slipping on the ice.
Third, you should wear a pair of ice awls or screwdrivers on a lanyard looped over your shoulders. When you fall in, you will have trouble finding a grip on the ice shelf unless you have something like this with you and readily accessible.
Fourth, you need a whistle. If you fall in, you’re going to want some help.
Fifth, you want a throwbag or a coil of rope and some type of PFD cushion or life ring on the end. This isn’t for you, it’s for your buddy. Or that guy swimming in your fishing spot.
Finally, and intentionally un-numbered, if you’re going to push the limits, wear a lifejacket. The years that I have helped go prospecting, I wore a lifejacket. These days I would wear both a drysuit and a lifejacket.
Breaking through and getting out
Cold water produces a gasp reflex. So if you think you’re going through, take a deep breath and try to hold it. That way when you hit the water, you’ll just exhale rather than inhale. Of course, you won’t do that, you’ll say a four-letter word, hit the water on empty lungs, then take a breath of water. It’s OK, it’s how these things go.
As you come up coughing and sputtering, you’ll be worrying about your gear. Don’t. Your gear can be replaced. If you’re prospecting in the early season, you should always leave it on a sled on safe ice while you spud the limits.
Back to your swim, though. First, get a grip on the ice. If you skipped on wearing the awls or screwdrivers, you can try to slip off your cleats and hold them in your hands. Hurry, though, because you only have a couple minutes of small-muscle control left.
Get to the ice edge, dig your awls or spikes in, and bring your fists together in front of you. This will spread your elbows. Get your forearms up on the ice and perch there if you can. Kick your legs vigorously. This should propel you forward. When you feel that momentum shift, push your torso forward and then roll up onto the ice. Now keep rolling until you’re on safe ice or shore.
Bystanders
What’s the first thing you should do when you see someone break through the ice? Call 911. Fire departments and the Coast Guard have trained for these situations and they are better equipped than you are to deal with them. You might be able to help, but the smart move is to call 911 right away and then figure out if the rescue is within your abilities.
If you have a throw bag or a lifering, by all means heave it out there. But remember that someone who weighs 200 pounds dry is going to weigh a hell of a lot more in full winter gear that’s soaking wet.
Have the person slip their wrist or their arm through the rope or the lifering. It’s a good bet you’re only going to be able to hold them there unless they can kick forward and help themselves. If there’s a vehicle nearby or a winch, you might be able to pull them with that.
If you can’t get the person out of the water what do you do? Well, that’s why you called 911 first.
If you are absolutely sure that no help is coming, you can attempt various rescue techniques. Probably the safest is to form a human ladder on the ice, conditions permitting. Someone has to slide out on their belly and grab the victim’s arms and someone else has to grab the rescuer’s ankles.
Then there’s a lot of pulling and hoping.
Seems like a pretty high price for that bluegill dinner.