Well, it’s beginning to look a lot like a Ludington winter, and that’s unfortunate for local ice anglers. It’s rare that our first ice is “good ice.” We usually have a skim of less than an inch, then some snow, then another skim of ice, then some more snow. It makes for a bad sandwich of not-very-safe ice.

The best setup for us is a nice freeze of hard, thick ice if we get a late-December thaw followed by a severe cold snap. But unless or until that happens, you should treat all ice as foot-travel only and only after thorough investigation.

Gear

The most important piece of gear you can have for ice fishing, especially early ice fishing, is a buddy. Buddies can throw you a rope, pull you out or call 911. Never travel alone on early ice. Yes, we all do it, but we shouldn’t.

My first trip on the ice these days — if I’m the first one out — consists of me wearing ice cleats, a flotation suit like “Ice Armor” or an inflatable life jacket (PFD), with ice awls around my neck. Ice suits from manufacturers like Clam, Striker, Rapala and Frabill will generally give you some safe flotation if you break through, but if you’re dressed lighter for early ice, it’s a good idea to wear an inflatable PFD. I also carry my phone in a plastic bag, at least early on. A whistle around your neck or pinned to your coat is also always a good idea.

Always carry a spud or ice chisel. I carry one when I walk and I’ve taken to strapping a two-piece one to my snowmobile. Although the pressure cracks on Hamlin Lake are often well-known and predictable, other larger bodies of water have cracks that open that will eat your snowmobile or quad if you’re not careful. If you come across a crack or a ridge from an ice shove that you haven’t seen before, you’ll want to approach it on foot with your spud in hand.

These days you can also purchase automatic flotation bags that will actually keep your sled or quad from sinking to the bottom. I don’t know anyone that actually has these, but if you’re going to frequent Saginaw Bay or Lake Erie, they might be worth investigating.

Prospecting

What should you take with you when prospecting ice? First, you want a spud or ice chisel. Use it to probe around the edges of the shore. Bash a hole and feel around in it to check the thickness of the ice. Of course, keep in mind that our ice won’t be the clear, solid “black ice” that you want when you’re checking all the thickness charts.

For the record, I don’t rely on ice safety charts much anymore. Because if I tell you “Four inches of ice is safe,” is it really? I have no way of knowing what the makeup of that ice is. As stated above, we usually have layers of ice and slush which are very inconsistent and unreliable. I rely on my spud, what I see when I make a hole and what I hear and feel when I’m on the ice. Your spud won’t lie to you and it will save your life. There are areas on our local lakes, known to locals, where warmer springs and rotting wood release gasses that make for rotten ice. Carrying a spud will teach you about these.

Get a spud that’s light enough to be comfortable for several hundred yards of walking, but heavy enough and sharp enough to bash through six or eight inches of clear, hard ice.

Official recommendations

For foot travel, most agencies recommend four inches of clear, solid ice. I promise you if you wait for that, you’ll be the last one on our lakes. But that’s the recommendation.

Most agencies recommend at least 5 inches of snow for snowmobile or ATV travel. Some recommend 6. What’s more important than the thickness is how you drive, especially around ramps and pressure cracks. Slow, consistent speed is what’s appropriate around high-traffic access sites and crack crossings. If you try to do a drag-racing hole-shot, you’re going to ruin the ice for everyone else and potentially strand yourself when you want to come back.

There are charts out there for 8-12 inches for small cars (yours, not mine) and for 12 inches plus for trucks. Again, these recommendations are for clear, solid ice, which we never, ever have a foot of. So think of much thicker ice when you think of taking your vehicle out there. I’ve had my cars on the ice twice now and both times were when there was two feet of ice. I just don’t trust our ice consistency and I especially don’t trust ice around ramps.

Getting wet

What do you do if you do go through the ice? Well, I can tell you that I’ve gone through some very brief scenario trainings with the U.S. Coast Guard and I’ve also broken through to my waist once. Ice water is shockingly cold and it triggers a gasp response every time. So if you break through and don’t go under, your first thoughts should be of getting back to the edge and finding a hold. If you break through and your head is submerged, you’re going to have lungs full of water and you’re going to be in full panic mode. That’s why I recommend a life jacket early on.

How did I break through to the waist? I was hurrying. My wife and kids were on our way to Traverse City for a motel weekend and we stopped at Crystal Lake in Benzie County so I could run out and interview some smelt fishermen. I actually found some from Mason County, interviewed them, took a pic or two and was walking back in to shore in street clothes when I broke through right at the Lobb Road ramp. Someone had bashed it in earlier with a pickup truck bumper and I stepped right on that spot. The light snow had masked it. The cold was unlike anything I’ve experienced in my life and I was glad to be only 50 yards from the car. I ran in, stripped and got the heat blasting. I was still shivering when we pulled into TC.

When it comes to submerging your face and head, you will gasp and take in water. It’s just what happens. If you have your wits about you, take a big, deep breath right before you hit the water as the ice breaks beneath you. Good luck with that.

Because the shock of immersion and the hypothermia that follow can disrupt cardiac function, you should always call 911 and get checked out by an ambulance crew after you break through. If you won’t do that, at least let your friends or family take you to the ER to be checked out.

Getting out

If you’re in the lake, kick to the ice edge. If it’s not strong enough to support you, keep breaking it with your body weight until it is or until you can stand up and climb out.

If you can reach a hard ice edge, get your elbows up on it. Put your fists together. If you carry ice awls or screwdrivers, you’ll want them in your hands for grip. Perched on your forearms, kick like crazy with your feet and pull yourself forward. At the first opportunity, shift into a roll and roll away from the ice edge. It’s a simple explanation for a physically difficult maneuver.

Trouble spots

This is a list of known “bad ice” areas. If you’d like more information – especially about Pere Marquette, Pentwater and Manistee Lakes, look at the Navionics page and look for areas marked “sunken ruins” or “submerged piles.”

On Hamlin Lake, the known bad areas are the last areas to freeze, namely the “black hole” in front of North Bayou, the “Narrows,” and areas upstream of Victory Park. Additionally, Wilson Hill Park generally develops a pressure crack across the mouth of the bay where it sits. This crack is generally an easy crossing, but once we get about six inches of ice, people start riding machines in and out and they can and do tear it up. Watch for boards and stick to the areas with foot tracks.

Pere Marquette Lake can be a nightmare and one of the worst immersions I know about happened there. The entire west side of the lake from opposite Buttersville Park to north of the Pere Marquette “Cross launch” should be considered dangerous for ice travel. If you do go out on the lake, follow the beaten path and do not take shortcuts. The reason is that the slab dock ruins generally release gasses that rot the ice all winter long. There are also slab dock ruins paralleling and adjacent to the Yacht Club peninsula near Copeyon Park. As I stated earlier, the Navionics Boating USA app is the best way to avoid these.

Pentwater Lake and Manistee Lake also have trouble spots related to current and slab docks. As a rule, any area where the current is constrained (boating channels) is going to have weaker ice. On Manistee Lake, be careful around East Lake and Stronach. On Pentwater Lake, be careful venturing out downtown too early in the season.