My favorite part of the “Captain Kangaroo” show growing up was when they would show the tractors all square dancing. Just farmers driving their tractors around in circles and meeting in the middle with their buckets up. It was only a minute long, but it was fascinating to watch.
It remains one of the coolest coordinated vehicle demonstrations I’ve seen.
Then I remember in July 2004, we came in on the SS Badger from Wisconsin in July. The water from Lake Michigan had rolled over, bringing alewives into the Pere Marquette Lake basin seeking shelter from the icy water outside. Well, the king salmon followed and so did more than 200 boats. I literally stopped counting at 200 boats. Talk about your rodeo.
That was in the days before jigging for kings got popular. Now there are fewer boats overall and fewer boats trolling, but still lots of fish to be had if you know what you’re doing.
The beauty of kings in P.M. Lake (or Pentwater or Manistee or Portage) is that anyone can go after them in any sized watercraft.
What follows are some tips for trolling kings in our local rivermouth lakes, and a few tips for jigging them.
Trolling gear
If you’re going to troll kings, you need a boat capable of trolling at at least 2 mph, a depthfinder or intimate knowledge of your lake’s contours, and either downriggers or Dipsey Divers.
You will also need the appropriate safety gear for a boat of the size you own. This generally includes navigational lights and a sound-making device, in addition to all the necessary Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs). These are not optional items, as the U.S. Coast Guard will stop and tell you, should you not have them.
Getting your lines down to the fish for trolling is the age-old problem of targeting pelagic species like salmon. With the rivermouth lakes having average deep channels of around 30 feet, you should be prepared to get lines down 25 feet.
Downriggers are the easiest way to do this. You do not need to spend a lot of money on electric downriggers if you only fish the local pond a few times a year, however, they are nice to have. I can tell you that one of the guys regarded as the hot rod on Pere Marquette Lake only uses manual downriggers and he does better than fine. He boated a 30-pounder just this week.
Although downriggers are downriggers, you should put some thought into your releases. To use a downrigger, you attach your line via a release to either the downrigger ball or a “band buster” device that’s situated just above the ball. I’m a rubber-band guy, but if you fish beyond your local rivermouth lake, you should look into some other releases that can be more consistent. To be honest, with the size of kings we are after these days, two rubber bands is just about right.
Dipsey Divers and Slide Divers and the other brands are all effective. I prefer to get my lines away from my boat a little, so I will use Size 0 divers to run some lines a little farther back from my boat. However, you can use the more popular size 1 divers with or without a ring and have good success. Use the chart that comes with your divers to set them. Remember, when putting divers into the water that the weight always goes toward the inside, or boat side, of the line.
Lures
Trolling kings in rivermouth lakes is all about plugs. I have used all brands of plugs, but I keep coming back to J-Plugs in size 3 and 4. And something with chrome, whether the plain chrome or the chrome with a red head called “Cut Plug” always is the first in the water. When I experiment with additional lines and other colors, I always use glow. Especially in the early morning hours or late evening hours. After dark or before daylight, consider putting one that’s just black out there just to see how you do.
Can you catch kings on spoons in the pond? Absolutely! However, if you’re fishing alone and pop a fish, what do you do? Put it in neutral? Well, spoons sink and plugs float. I’d rather have my lines float up when I shut down for a fish or for an obstruction like a slab dock or a jigging boat.
Top spoon colors are all over the board, with some top producers being “wart frog glow” by Yeck and “Froggie” by Dreamweaver. Superglow colors are also very good, but make sure you have some metallic colors in the mix because the salmon aren’t feeding so much as they are striking out of instinct or frustration. When it comes to instincts, they are programmed to lash out at flashy things and that means chrome.
Rods and reels
You need salmon gear to fish for salmon. There are reasons that anglers use what they use. In fact, I would say rod and reel selection on the rivermouth lakes is more critical than it is on Lake Michigan because you have to be able to control your fish to keep it from being cut off by a neighboring boat. You need a rod with some backbone and you need a levelwind reel with at least 200 yards of capacity. You also need a reel with a stout drag so you can put the brakes on a fish.
In the past we have had issues with spiny waterfleas in the rivermouth lakes. For a while, I used Flea Flicker line by Cortland, but I found that 30-pound test seems to catch fewer fleas than standard 20-pound test monofilament. And with legitimate 30-pounders in the ponds this fall, it pays to up your line strength.
Running your lines
Here’s what my trolling spread looks like: I run a J-plug on each downrigger. I try to put them out 50 feet behind the boat, but if there’s heavy traffic, I shorten that up to 25 feet. I’ll run one lure 5 feet off bottom and one 10 feet off bottom. I will run like that around 2 mph, with no other rods in the water, for the first few minutes. If I’m seeing people catching fish when I’m not, I may add some diver rods to the mix. These I will run no deeper than 10 feet off bottom. I make lots of turns because that speeds up your outside lure and slows down your inside lure. With a floating/diving lure like a plug, speed changes like that trigger fish. If you’re running long, straight passes, vary your speed a little with either weaving S-turns or with your throttle.
My favorite secondary plugs are glow, followed by spoons with glow. I have run sliders on my lines at times, but only when it’s dead, dead, dead out there and I’m doing everything I can to get another line in the water. Sometimes they actually work. I don’t peg my sliders, I just run them on the main downrigger line between the rod tip and the ball.
Jigging
You can jig with darn-near any rod and reel, but landing your fish takes a little backbone in your rod and some line capacity. The fish are just as hard to control whether they hit a jigging spoon or a lake-trout jig, so keep that in mind before you declare yourself fit to catch one. It’s not the fish you have to fight, it’s keeping the fish out of other people’s fishing lines and downrigger wires that will do you in. I’m a fan of baitcasting gear for a couple reasons here: first, spinning reels put twist in your line and a fish running off drag and having you reel against it will really twist your line. Second, baitcasting reels just have better, more reliable drag systems. There are some violent hits out there and I think baitcasters handle them better than spinning reels.
As far as lures, let your success be your guide in terms of weight and color. I’d want a chrome spoon and a glow jig in my boat if I was going to devote myself to jigging.