The bass are largely off the beds and opportunistic and one of the great opportunities for June feeding is flies and the small fish that eat them.
As the water warms into the 70s on our inland lakes, bass start to look up. We’re a week or two away from the main Hex hatch, but the smaller fly hatches have already started up in the evenings. This will attract bluegills and schools of minnows and juvenile fish.
Bass love to bust these from below.
In addition to being productive, topwater fishing for bass is also plain fun.
There’s nothing quite as exciting as watching your lure be engulfed in a loud splash.
What follows are some explanations of the various kinds of topwater lures and suggestions on where and when to use them.
Topwater categories
Many of our current topwater lure designs are more than 100 years old. They sprang from the heyday of companies like Heddon, based in Dowagiac, MI. Heddon and competitors like South Bend and even Shakespeare cranked out wooden plugs that were cast on baitcasting reels with dacron line. The delivery system was a nightmare and, thankfully, has been refined, but many of the designs from the early 1900s are still with us.
Perhaps the most well-known topwater is the Jitterbug. This Arbogast lure is a crawler. Its cupped wing blade causes it to walk back and forth with a plop-plop-plop-plop action. Then there are the chuggers. These are lures with a simple cupped face like an Arbogast Hula Popper, a Rebel Pop-R or a Storm Chug Bug.
Although tailprop lures like the Whopper Plopper are new in their plastic construction and molded soft tails, having a spinning implement behind a topwater lure is not new. The old Tiny Torpedo lure has a small steel tailprop that spins and throws a smaller wake.
And long before the “SuperFrog” and the Snag-Proof Frog rose to prominence in the 1970s, there were wooden frog lures with kicking legs. The same with mouse imitators. Today we fish hollow-body frogs and mice and even floating bluegill imitators, but midway through the last century, wooden versions of these were the rage.
Of course, no list of topwaters would be complete without the old Heddon Zara Spook, which is a cigar-shaped lure that’s designed for “walking the dog.” When fished correctly, these lures flop back and forth in a Z-shaped wake back to the boat.
And while we love to troll Rapalas around here for brown trout, walleyes and fall steelhead, the Original Floating Rapala remains a deadly topwater lure when twitched around boat docks, blowdowns and lilypads.
Finally there are the wire-arm buzzbaits. A staple of the 1980s, these lures are often overlooked by modern anglers, primarily because they’re a storage nightmare. While it’s easy to store spinnerbaits in a worm wallet or somewhere similar, buzzbaits always need to be in the bottom of the tackle box.
Gear
Although every lure type requires a slightly different rod action, you can’t go wrong with a 6-foot medium-heavy baitcaster for delivering larger topwater lures. For lighter stuff, a 7-foot spinning rod in medium to medium-heavy will do just fine.
A word about fishing line: not all lines are created equal. Florocarbon sinks, as does superline. Monofilament, while it has stretch, floats. If you’re finesse fishing a Rapala on top, monofilament is more than adequate to the task. However, if you’re fishing hollow-body frogs and rats in the slop, you might want a zero-stretch line like flourocarbon or a superline.
Similarly, while 8-pound-test monofilament is fine for most of our open-water bass fishing, if you’re in the thick stuff, consider 14-pound test on a baitcasting reel.
What lake?
The one pitfall of June topwater fishing is the Hex hatch. If you arrive on the second or third night of the hatch to find mats of discarded insect husks or dead insects all over the water, you probably should try another lake.
But our lakes warm at different rates and the insects are very temperature dependent in their hatches. So look for larger lakes when the smaller lakes heat up and then go back to the smaller lakes around the Fourth when the big lakes get their hatches.
What makes a good topwater lake? Well, natural shoreline, if you can find it, is outstanding. Big bass love a log and finding a tree that sticks perpendicular out into the water is often a bonus for your topwater fishing.
Docks, as mentioned above, are also very good for bass fishing, but the old wooden docks with a little clearance off the water are best. The aluminum docks that sit up a foot or two above the water will attract bait and hold fish, but not like those wood ones sitting close to the water.
As much as we all hate emergent weedlines, they are fish magnets. A line of coontail or milfoil that comes to the surface is a great place to work topwaters. And those slicks of chopped weeds on top that drive you nuts? Minnows and other small baitfish will feed in those all summer if you have the patience to pick them apart, the bass feeding on those minnows will bite for you, too.
Finally, a lack of boat traffic makes for a nice topwater experience. That means fishing before 10 a.m. or after 6:30 p.m. on most of our smaller lakes that have quiet hours for boating. On larger lakes, you might want to find protected coves.
Locations and lures
I really learned to bass fish after I turned 16. I bought a car-top boat and a two-horse motor and I spent every chance I could driving to the lakes in Oakland County to fish for bass. Because I worked in restaurants in the evenings, I could fish weekdays in the summer. I would putter from boat dock to boat dock casting spinnerbaits if it was windy or Rapalas if it was calm and I had many productive days doing that. So if you ask me surface lure what I’m throwing around boat docks, it’s probably a Rapala. Give it those twitches that make it look like a dying minnow and you’re serving them what they’re used to seeing.
Another favorite around docks is the wire-arm buzzbait.
These lures can be tuned by bending the wire. Want your lure to track to the left and swing under that dock on the retrieve? Just bend the arm a little.
Once the swim areas clear out, I’m again partial to a Rapala floater, but their retrieve style is best for when you’re moving slowly and stealthily.
If the fish are turned on, you might be better off covering water with a Jitterbug, Zara Spook or a chugger.
Similarly, I like the three lures mentioned above for working submerged weedlines on busy lakes.
If there’s a chop on the water, though, I prefer a buzzbait or a Whopper Plopper.
Finally, don’t sleep on topwaters when there’s a little chop on the water. That same “spinnerbait chop” that makes casting a spinnerbait or Rat-L-Trap productive also turns on the fish for buzzbaits and Whopper Ploppers.