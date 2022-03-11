Warming trends, rising gas prices – they don’t add up to ice fishing enthusiasm.
But there’s something irresistible about a lake that has not just perch and pike, but also smelt, burbot and lake trout.
And it’s all just an hour away.
Crystal Lake is 9,584 acres and is the ninth-largest inland lake in the state. It’s also literally crystal clear. When you auger a hole, a strange blue aura surrounds it because the water is that clear.
The lake has a maximum depth of 165 feet and an average depth of about 70 feet, according to a status of the fishery report done by Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello of the Michigan DNR.
Crystal Lake has a varied and interesting stocking history thanks to the introduction of rainbow smelt. Because of their continued presence, the lake supports salmonids and has been stocked with lake trout, rainbow trout or salmon off and on since 1890! The lake currently only receives stockings of lake trout and rainbow trout but still has coho salmon present. It is one of only two lakes in Michigan (with Glen Lake in Leelanau County) that has a landlocked, self-sustaining population of cohos.
In addition to salmonid species, the lake is host to cisco, lake whitefish, burbot and even some sturgeon.
The most comprehensive survey of the lake to date was done by the DNR in 2014.
“During the 2014 June netting survey, a total of 4,263 fish were caught, representing 10 different species,” Tonello wrote. “Rock bass were the most frequently collected species, with a total of 3,206 caught. They represented 75.2% of the total catch by number and ranged from 3 to over 12 inches in length. Yellow perch were also numerous in the June catch, with 784 caught, ranging from 4 to 13 inches in length.
Other fish species caught in the 2014 June netting survey included burbot, coho salmon, lake trout, lake whitefish, northern pike, rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, and white sucker.
A total of 85 smallmouth bass were caught, with individuals ranging up to 21 inches.
Thirty lake trout were caught, averaging 21.5 inches in length and ranging up to 32 inches.”
Our trip
Although there is a public access site on the southeast corner of the lake, the most popular ice fishing access for people seeking smelt seems to be Lobb Road. The next favorite seems to be roadside parking along County Road 704 on the north side of the lake, accessing the general Herdsman’s Bay area.
I was invited by friends to try for perch and burbot so we launched on Lobb Road and set up in about 65 feet of water.
I was late in arriving and the burbot bite seemed to be about over. Some small perch were being picked up.
We kept at it, but small perch seemed to be the order of the day until lunchtime, after which I decided to go for a snowmobile ride toward Herdsman’s Bay.
If you think that pike anglers spread out with tip-ups on Pere Marquette Lake and Hamlin Lake, you haven’t seen anything. Lake trout anglers spread out to the tune of multiple football fields. They will have tip-ups set at least 100 yards away from them.
I rode over to a guy who appeared to have just re-set a tip-up and he directed me to a crowd around a girl who appeared to be middle-school aged. She was holding a large tip-up and intermittently cranking and letting a fish run. The most patient tip-up angler I have known is Mark Martin. He will spend 25 minutes reeling in a fish. This girl, Paisley Magnan of McBain, would definitely contend with Mark in the patience category. The fish fought like a trophy, and although it was around the lake average size of two feet long, she landed it like a champ.
They were in 160 feet of water or so.
Smelt fishing
The smelt fishing on Crystal Lake can be hit-or-miss. We had so many smelt on our screens during the day that our depthfinders were useless for perch fishing.
To rig up for smelt, get your most sensitive perch rods out and rig up with Hali Jigs. You can tip them with spikes or waxworms or goldenrod grubs.
Head out at dusk and turn on a light that shines down into the lake or lower a light down into the lake. The smelt will swarm or they won’t and they’ll bite or they won’t. It’s honestly maddening on the nights you go and can see them but not catch them. But the nights that they bite make it all worthwhile.
Burbot and perch fishing
Burbot are tough to plan for. Although my friends caught them the previous week on Buckshot Rattle Spoons by Northland Tackle, this weekend we didn’t get many – basically one or two to a shanty before 10 a.m. Tip your spoon with a minnow or a minnow head and fish like you’re after perch or walleye.
However, with burbot going up to about 6 pounds, you’d be wise to take your walleye rods instead of your perch rods.
We were set up in 60 feet of water, but my late-winter experience is that perch will go shallower and shallower as the ice melts. There was 15 inches of ice when we were out there, but we had to cross several pressure cracks heading out and coming in. I had trouble with the shore-ice crack when I went back in after the day’s fishing. It was solid, but there was an 8-inch drop from the shore ice to the lake ice.
There were vehicles out last weekend and I would guess there will still be quads and sleds out this weekend as well, but bring a spud and walk if the cracks look too sketchy for riding. It’s only a couple-hundred yards out to 60 feet.
Lake trout fishing
I have jigged for lake trout on Crystal Lake, but we didn’t end up doing it this time. By the time I got out there and with the number of tip-ups the groups had out, I just couldn’t see heading out in their midst.
The first thing you need to know, whether you’re jigging or fishing tip-ups, is that the trout are generally in the bottom half of the water column. That means you’re going to have at least 80 feet of line out before you even hook up. So you’re going to want a 2000-series reel for jigging and you’ll want to pair it with a stout rod.
You’ll also want a good drag on your reel because the fish will make runs on you.
They fight hard – no matter what your opinion of dragging one in on salmon tackle might be.
The size limit on the lake is 15 inches and, according to Tonello’s report, the average size is around 21 inches.