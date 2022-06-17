When it’s too hot for waders, too humid for the bug spray to last, that’s when they come out.
You watch the early rising brown trout in the evening sun, maybe even catch some small ones. But little brown trout aren’t the target.
As the mosquitoes start to mass for the attack, you start to see one or two wet bugs in the air and on the branches. These are the giant Michigan mayfly, hexagenia limbata.
They are a fat little worm with wings and they are a brown trout’s favorite late dinner. Think five-layer beefy burrito and you’re on the right track.
One or two flies is a good sign, but it won’t trigger the frenzy. Luckily, when the hex comes off, it usually comes off big. As the sky turns orange and the light starts to fade, you hear them. Thousands, if not millions of them.
It’s like the hum of a high-tension powerline. There’s energy in the air and it’s hopefully not from the approaching thunderstorms.
Through the din, you hear the first slurps of trout rising. Eventually, you hear the “bloosh” that sounds like a small competitor in the Air Dogs competition.
Finding fish isn’t the problem now, finding the nerve to wade to them and cast in the dark is.
This is the hex “hatch” and people travel hundreds of miles to experience it. Although it’s technically a spinner fall rather than a true hatch, it gets the trout snapping, so the etymology of entomology really doesn’t matter.
This is a chance to catch a monster brown.
Believing your ears
As darkness falls, you can either wade the river or walk the bank listening for risers. This is a big event and catching a fish is a big deal, but it’s not really about just any fish. The reason you’re out there is to get one of the biggest browns of your season. A 20-inch brown is never an easy catch, but it’s always a season-defining fish.
You don’t just have to get a general location with your ears, you have to get close enough to deliver a great cast to that location. It’s often easier from above because the current rushing around your knees or thighs makes enough noise that it gets hard to pinpoint things. Now you know what it’s like to be a bat trying to feed in a windstorm.
You can turn on your headlamp intermittently, but to avoid spooking the fish you should use it sparingly. I will often try to find a landmark branch near a riser with my headlamp, then drop down 20 to 30 yards and wade upstream to it. Your best navigational aid is going to be your feet. Learn to shuffle and feel for obstructions and holes – and in rare stretches, slippery clay spots. Generally, though, the kind of black mud that hex bugs like doesn’t occur near clay. Finding and judging the distance to fish is an acquired skill, but luckily for you, the fish are creatures of habit. Once they find a seat on the couch next to the nachos, they tend to stay there. They will rise over and over in the same location.
Learning to differentiate the big browns from the little ones by ear is a skill that comes with experience. Some of the truly big fish give a deep slurp rather than a big splash. Big fish aren’t just well-fed, they’re old and wily.
Hooking up
Casting is troublesome because of all the branches and the darkness. You have to worry about your backcast as well as your forward cast. Finding and retrieving your snagged fly in the dark presents a whole different set of problems. If you have a roll cast of any skill, that’s a good tool to have in the box, but the hex imitators are large flies fraught with their own issues.
Novices are going to want weight-forward lines with short leaders. You don’t need a long leader this late at night.
Every cast brings the ticking of flies hitting the line or the rod. Impaling a fly on your fly is not uncommon. They are that thick.
For all the problems above the water, the real problems are beneath its surface. Most of our hex water is loggy.
So even if you hook up on a fish, you may get that feeling that you can’t move him – only to find he left you hung on a log.
Where to go
Most of our rivers and lakes have some hex hatches. Finding the rivers with hexes in the trouty stretches can be a challenge.
You need cold water with a moderate flow for trout, but also that soft black bottom substrate for the hexes to burrow in. Ironically, it’s the same areas where young sea lampreys develop.
If you drive across a bridge and lose visibility on your windshield due to the sheer number of bugs you splatted, that’s a good clue that you might be near hex water.
The Manistee, the Pere Marquette and several lesser-known rivers host good hex hatches. The larvae can hide in the mud, the trout can hide under logs, but the cars are hard for the fishermen to hide.
If you really want some spots, pick up the Trout Streams of Michigan books by Linsenman and Nevala. There are two editions – one is burgundy and the other is white and green. Pick up the burgundy one on Ebay if you can find it.
What to bring
As I stated above, it’s usually too sticky out for bug spray to last when the hex is coming off. But it should be on the top of your list, if only to spray the collar of your shirt and the brim of your cap. Surprisingly, mosquitoes are only bad for about an hour after dark, while the hatch can continue until 11 p.m. or 1 a.m. This, of course, means a headlamp is mandatory equipment.
In many cases this is big water, so your waders should be topped with a belt and you may want a wading staff in addition to your landing net.
Gear
My favorite hex rod is actually shorter than most at 7.5 feet. It’s a 5-6 weight that really has more backbone than you probably need for all but the biggest fish.
However, I feel like it lets me fish under the canopy better than my 9.5-foot rod of the same weight.
It’s been a few years since I bought a hex imitator, but if you’re a beginner, something with a foam body will probably stay afloat better than something with more hair tied into it. Bring a bunch and a bunch of leader material because you will need both.
I rarely use a tippet, just a 7-foot leader. Sometimes they end up clipped back to 5 feet.
Conservation
First, practice conservation. Big browns are there because someone released a small brown trout, then a medium brown trout. The law allows you to keep some fish to eat in certain locations, but you can catch a lot more salmon or lakers with a lot less effort if you need a dinner.
Part of conservation that’s often forgotten is discretion. Be careful who you talk to. These spots aren’t all easy to find, but they’re all easier to find that morel spots are, and you know how few people will talk about those. A good hex spot can be good for years. Or it can be good until you bring the wrong person along. Have fun, grow the sport, but be smart about it.