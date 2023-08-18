Who doesn’t love a really big fish? Finding them is usually so difficult, but not right now.
Chinook salmon are within casting distance of local breakwaters, shorelines and seawalls. All you have to do is find the right gear and put it to work.
Of course, the prime hours are in near-darkness, so you do have to get up early or stay up late, but there’s no boat gas to pay for, no meat strips to buy. In fact, all you have to pay for after your startup costs is your fishing license.
In this article, we’ll outline where to go, what to bring and how to catch big salmon without a boat.
Where
Breakwaters and public beaches are the obvious spots. Most of our shoreline experiences cold water events each late summer and fall due to big blows from the north or east. If the wind “rolls” the lake over, cold water rushes in to fill the void. These upwellings of cold water bring the salmon’s preferred temperature closer to shore where you can reach them.
Ludington and Manistee have very long breakwaters that allow you to fish either north or south – inside the harbor or outside. Smaller structures exist in Pentwater and Onekama. There are also miles of public shoreline.
When
On a daily basis, mornings and evenings are best, but you should plan your trips for overcast days and days when the above-referenced upwellings take place. Eventually the mature salmon will all run into the rivers, but choosing your days can cut down on your work.
I’ve spent enough time trolling over the years to believe that there’s some correlation between fish activity and “moon times” or solunar occurrences like moonrise, moonset, moon overhead and moon underfoot.
However, as with all fishing, weather wins out over other circumstances. Fish tend to pool up in the harbors and rivermouth lakes throughout the fall and then rush upstream following rainfall. So time your trips before or during the rain, not the day after.
What to bring
Pier fishing for kings is not necessarily the same as pier fishing for steelhead. While you can catch salmon on spawn bags anchored by sinkers, the more reliable ways to catch them are to use live alewives or to cast spoons.
The key to any of those approaches is going to be controlling and landing your fish. Salmon put on punishing runs, so you’ll need lots of line capacity (size 300 or 3,000 or larger reels) and a rod with some backbone and leverage. That means length, but also strength. An 8-foot rod should be your bare minimum for casting and if you’re fishing set lines you’ll want rods in the 10-foot range.
The line test you run is relative to your skill and the drag on your reel. If you know what you’re doing and you have a strong, smooth drag, you can land kings on 10-pound test. Most people would be better served by a superbraid in the 20-pound range, though.
The rest of your gear will be dialed in by your specific location and technique.
Pier casting
Any kind of breakwater fishing requires a long-handled net, so you’ll want to have one of those hand.
For casting from the breakwater, I want an 8-10 foot rod with some backbone. I have noodle rods and I’ll fish them for steelhead, but for pure casting of a spoon, I don’t want one of those.
With any of these types of fishing, you’re going to want a 300- or 3,000-class spinning reel, at minimum. Superline will give you more distance casting and the smaller the line, the farther you’ll be able to cast. I probably wouldn’t go under 15-pound-test braid unless you have a rod and reel that you know will stand up to the 40-yard runs of a king without binding up.
Not all casters throw spoons. A deep-diving crankbait or stickbait will work as well, but make sure the hooks are up to the task of cranking in a king salmon.
Here’s my take on lure color for fishing: If you put it across the nose of a fish, any fish, it will eat any color lure you have. Lure color, in my opinion, comes into play when the fish are in that middle range between their lateral line detecting the lure (varies by fish length and species) and the range where they first catch sight of the lure. There may be exceptions to this, but that’s how I manage my tackle box and my lure choices.
So for casting, you want a spoon with some thump, some flash and — in low light or dirty water — some glow.
That’s it.
If you’ve done much research on light penetration and fish vision, there are colors that stay visible longer, but if the water is stained at all and you’re fishing 20 feet down, most of the color is invisible to most fish species.
Having said all that, neons do seem to produce in low-visibility water, so pick your favorite shade of neon and cast it with confidence.
I’m partial to 3/4-ounce casting spoons because they sink faster, and when I’m casting from the pier, I want a lure that’s going to get down there faster so I can have more casts per trip. More casts per trip should equal more fish.
There are many brands and styles of spoon, with the Little Cleo probably being the most popular. Go with what looks good to you, or, failing that, whatever glows longest when you charge it up with a headlamp. Michigan manufacturers like Yeck, Moonshine and Dreamweaver all have superglow paints that tend to glow longer than brands not produced in the Great Lakes.
Related to casting spoons is kind of a hybrid technique of casting and jigging that has popped up around area harbors. Anglers will cast out with a jigging spoon of an ounce or more, count it down and then rip it back in sweeps. I see this more along deepwater seawalls than from breakwaters themselves, but it would also work from the tips of breakwaters. P-Line spoons seem to be the most popular and readily available glow jigging spoons.
Pier still fishing
The top bait for watching a rod or three on the breakwater is a live alewife, which can be captured by cast net when cold water brings the schools in close. Some anglers also catch alewives on ice-fishing jigs tipped with small maggots or even Sabiki rigs with no bait.
If fishing for bait before you fish for your sportfish doesn’t appeal to you, you can also catch kings on salmon spawn bags.
For either of these pursuits, your “pier rods” or steelhead rods are more appropriate. A good length for these is 8-11 feet, with some backbone, but also some bend through the middle of the rod for a more sweeping hookset with an octopus hook or circle hook. These hooks tend to embed in the corner of the mouth as long as you don’t get too violent with the hookset. In fact, with circle hooks you’re just supposed to apply tension rather than a traditional hookset.
Although you can fish as small as a No. 8 hook for steelhead comfortably, you probably want something a little stouter if you’re sitting for kings.
For a reel, I would again want a 300- or 3,000-class spinning reel spooled with at least 15-pound superbraid. You will want a fluorocarbon leader as well.
For spawn fishing, you’ll want to rig your line through a sliding sinker clip rigged with a pyramid sinker of a half ounce or more. For alewives, you can fish either on bottom, under a bobber or unweighted, depending upon what you’re observing.
This style of fishing requires a stout rodholder as well as a long-handled net.
Shore fishing
Whether you’re casting out spawn bags or spoons from shore, you’ll need some waders.
Lake Michigan is currently in the high 60s for a surface temperature, but one big blow from the east or north will change that.
I would also advise anglers fishing in waders to always wear a wading belt and an inflatable PFD.
The top areas are going to be around structures like breakwaters or river or creek mouths.
Gauge the wind direction and figure out a current direction and you might have better luck in picking a location.
Remember that these outflows are an attractant to kings preparing to run in for the spawn, so if the wind blows the outflow north, fish north of the rivermouth.