In the spring, a young man’s fancy turns to fishing.
Maybe a young woman’s, too. Don’t blame me, I didn’t write the poem, I just hacked it up a bit.
The earliest open-water fishing of the year is usually a toss-up between river suckers and trolling Lake Michigan for brown trout. Steelhead fishing doesn’t really count because those crazy people have been at it since Christmas.
With the sun and the warmth this week, we’re going to get to that point-of-no-return for harbor ice very soon. The snow will return but we’ll be able to launch our boats and patrol the shoreline for brown trout before you can say “Kiss me, I’m Irish.”
It’s no secret that our brown trout fishing has been diminished in recent years. It’s also no secret that our lake levels have been near record highs. Is there a connection? I don’t know, but I hope to find out.
If you take the time to look at the barrier net surveillance reports filed by Consumers Energy with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), you’ll see that there are indeed still browns around. Maybe not in the numbers we had eight to 10 years ago, but there are some.
So brown trout are at least worth looking for in March when there’s very little else to get you out of the house.
What follows are some tips to get you out trolling Lake Michigan and the drowned rivermouth lakes this spring.
Where to go
I have trolled for brown trout out of Ludington, Pentwater, Manistee and Onekama. If I had to pick a favorite, I’d say Ludington because we have more features that might attract baitfish under different wind conditions. To be honest, too many people run too far from the pierheads at all of the above locations, as that dirty water in spring brings food and the trout know it. Stay near the dirty water plume and you won’t even get a chance to do a shoreline cruise. Some days, at least.
My advice with the current gas price situation is fish where you’re close to.
Boats
If you want to troll for brown trout, you need a boat. A 12-footer will do some days, but other days you’ll want the safety of a 16-footer or better. My thought in these water temps is to take the biggest, safest boat you can. Sometimes those waves (and wakes) near the pierheads are treacherous.
You’ll need to troll down to 2 to 2.5 mph. You can catch them going faster, but most days, the sweet spot is in that range.
Dress for success
You’re not going to stay out there long if you’re cold and you’re not going to survive long if you capsize, so be smart. Wear an ice-fishing suit early and a personal flotation device (PFD) throughout the season.
Your next question is “how long is the season?” Well, the fish will be near shore during daylight hours until the lake reaches about 60 degrees. After that, they get tougher to catch – probably because salmon get easier to catch and we start putting fewer hours in on the shoreline.
Rods
Any rod will do, but I’m partial to a 7-foot, 6-inch downrigger rod. I could tell you brands but use what you have. If you have none, get some Okumas with the chartreuse tips or some Ugly Sticks.
More important than your rods are your reels, which need to be reliable line-counter reels so you can repeat your success. Smooth drags are nice when you tie into a big fish, but honestly, browns aren’t going to stress your equipment most of the time.
Having said that, go with 20-pound test line or whatever is already on your salmon downrigger reels. You can always tie a barrel swivel on and go with a lighter leader if you think it will make a difference.
For stickbaits like Original Floating Rapalas, I go with just flat monofilament. I have experimented with different leaders and I don’t think they make a difference.
However, it’s in your best interest to run a barrel swivel four feet above your lure. Why? Because if that three-hook F11 fouls, it turns into a pinwheel under water.
It will spin and spin and spin and you’ll get back a serious tangle of line.
Having a swivel – a ball-bearing swivel or a quality barrel swivel like a Spro – will head off some of that catastrophe.
For spoons I like to use a length of lead-core line. I use half of a color, which is 5 yards.
Craig Coleman taught me this trick and it’s a great one.
Just that much lead core line will keep your spoons from planing out and riding the surface – especially the lightweight spoons.
Make sure to tie in a leader and top off with a ball-bearing snap-swivel.
Lures
The rule of thumb used to be stickbaits early and spoons later in the season. Well, it’s not that cut-and-dry.
I probably run stickbaits longer into the season than most guys. I like them because I can run them fast or slow and work some models into just a couple feet of water.
What’s the best stickbait for brown trout? It depends on where you’re trolling. If you’re on Lake Michigan and you’re in 7 feet of water then a Rapala F11 is tough to beat.
But if you slide out deeper, some of the bigger plastic baits like Thundersticks or KVD Wild Shiners will run a little deeper and thump a little more. Rapala Scatter Raps are also nice for the deeper side of your boat.
If I’m fishing really skinny, I like Rapala Flat Raps. They have a little roll with their wobble.
Whatever you have from old Rebels to new LiveTarget minnows will work, but it’s important you do some study over the side of the boat. Look to see how your minnows wiggle and track. If you catch a fish, don’t just match the color, match the wobble.
For spoons, I like the lighter, smaller blades, but if you’re seeing bigger bait, go with bigger spoons.
My favorite spoon blades are the Silver Streak Jr., the Dreamweaver Little Devil (LD), the Dreamweaver SuperSlim (SS) and the Yeck earrings spoon.
Colors can be important, but I really think those blades outperform standard and magnum spoon blades.
As far as colors, I like Mixed Vegetable, Johnson Freakin’ Veggie, Veggie Delight, Orange Laser tape, Pearl Laser tape and Ruby Red.
The louder colors are for dirtier water and the shinier blades are for cleaner water.
Trolling
Watch your speed. If you’ve got a tailwind and need to slow down, either switch to your electric motor or put out some trolling bags (drift anchors) to slow the boat.
If you’re going into a headwind, make sure you’re keeping at least 2 mph to keep your spoons from dragging.
Of course, some anglers fish slow purposely to keep their lures in the dirt.
Small Dipsy Divers or the quarter-sized Big Jon diver discs can get your lures down in the mud and attract fish, too. I know one angler who wont’ fish for brown trout without a diver in the water.
I generally run everything on planer boards and I keep my leader lengths staggered.
I want 10-15 feet less line on every board as you step closer to the boat. So I’ll set my first board at 125, my second at 110 and my third at 100 or less.
This keeps me from having as many tangles when I have to rip a board in because something doesn’t look right or that ugly darn lure needs to come off right now. Honestly, though, I don’t like to change lures unless it’s dead slow. Eater-sized brown trout will school up and you can bang a triple or more if you’re in the right patch of water.
The best lure color is wet.