At its inception, the Michigan muzzleloader hunting season wasn’t simply about “filling tags.” It was about the experience. It wasn’t about making 100-yard or 200-yard shots, it was about hunting during a low-traffic time in the woods in a way that hearkened back to our ancestors. If you were going to shoot a buck, you were going to have to sneak up on it.
The frontiersmen didn’t hunt from a blind or a stand. They didn’t come back to the same spot day after day. They walked through the woods quietly, stalking their prey. It wasn’t that they didn’t want to tag out from 100 yards, it was that the weapons of the time just didn’t make that likely.
Having a modern muzzleloader season in December meant that there was a high probability of tracking snow so that modern hunters could try their luck stalking a buck the old-fashioned way with a smooth-bore weapon that had limited range.
What the heck happened since the state first allowed a muzzleloader season?
People spread out, the deer population blew up and the industries worked their way into the rulebooks. I’m not innocent in this timeline. Like many others, I bought the newest, straightest-shooting rifled muzzleloader I could and a Leupold scope to make sure I hit my mark.
I don’t practice “still hunting” much, preferring to sit and watch a hayfield. And it works. I shot a buck with my muzzleloader last year. But I’m not sure a hunter from the 1970s would say I was muzzleloader hunting when I did it.
Now we can use not just modern rifled muzzleloaders, but high-walled centerfire cartridges during the muzzleloader season. We as a hunting population have completely lost touch with tradition, and I’m not sure how we put that genie back in the bottle.
Some would say we don’t. The DNR believes we have too many deer — and we do in agricultural and suburban areas. More seasons and more options means more deer harvested, which is the DNR’s stated goal.
Meanwhile, the public lands more likely to attract traditional spot-and-stalk hunters have very low deer densities. That will only get worse after this year with the liberalized ability to shoot a doe on any tag.
But if you want to go on a long hike away from roads and recreational trails, maybe you can cut a deer track and re-capture what we’ve lost. But you’ll need to wear your hunter orange over your fringed jacket.
Why muzzleloaders?
What was the attraction to muzzleloaders or muskets? Well, with a muzzleloader, you have no cartridge. You build a cartridge in the barrel. This takes time and some precision, then you have to take care that you’re not getting your powder wet. As I said earlier, it’s a chance to recapture the past — to see if you measure up to your ancestors.
Taking a primitive weapon — initially fired by a flint striking steel — and walking slowly, quietly through the woods is a challenge in itself today, never mind seeing a deer. Slowing down enough that you are part of nature, rather than an intrusion on it, is something beyond the reach and beyond the cares of most of our society.
No, we have to cover ground, make time, get our steps in, get a personal record (PR), log a ride or a run. I’m as guilty as anyone. I grew up near the intersection of two of the busiest expressways in the state and I don’t have a low gear in me. (Ask me how I know I can do the Island Trail to Ridge Trail Loop in 1:10 without breaking into a run.)
If you really want a challenge, try sneaking up on a deer, a squirrel, a rare bird — not to shoot, just to see if you can. When I apply myself and really focus on fitting into the woods, paying attention to the wind, the conditions, the terrain, the leaves and sticks under my feet, I can actually walk up into short range on a deer. Can I put that together with shooting one in-season after there’s been two weeks of rifle and shotgun fire going on? I don’t know, maybe this is the year to find out.
Modern muzzleloading
You don’t have to own fringed buckskin outfits or a raccoon cap to partake in muzzleloading. It’s an interesting hobby just as all shooting sports are. Finding what your muzzleloader likes, finding its quirks, are all part of the fun.
As I stated earlier, with any muzzleloader, you’re building a cartridge in the barrel. Traditionally, that means you had black powder measured and poured into the barrel, followed by a cloth patch wrapped around a round ball. This was all rammed down to a specific point in the barrel by your ramrod. Then on the breech end, you had a firing contraption. Traditionally, this was a spring-loaded clamp that held a piece of flint. When you pulled the trigger, the flint came down across a piece of steel, causing a spark that ignited a small amount of powder in a pan. The flame from the powder traveled from the pan to the barrel and then exploded (yes, black powder was and is an explosive) behind the patched ball, propelling it out of the barrel at whatever you were aimed at.
What’s changed? Well, today instead of powder, we almost all use powder substitutes that are not explosive. They are safer and less prone to failure due to moisture. They do burn, though, and create rapid pressure that still propels projectiles. Our powder substitutes are either measured and poured, or more commonly are pellets or sticks that are dropped down the barrel before the bullet. Over these, we load plastic-saboted bullets or bullets with plastic collars on them. These are in a rifled barrel now, rather than a smooth barrel. This spins the projectile as it goes downrange, adding accuracy. On the breech end of modern muzzleloaders, we either have a nipple over which you can put a percussion cap or a socket where a .209 shotgun primer can sit. My personal muzzleloader is a break-action with a hammer that I cock with my thumb. When I pull the trigger, the hammer comes down on a .209 primer and that sends fire into the breech, igniting Triple Se7en powder substitute and propelling my 245-grain PowerBelt bullet downrange. It only sounds complicated.
Muzzleloading gear
Because of muzzleloading’s origins in the frontier days, most traditionalists carry a “possibles bag,” in which you’d have a powder measure, a short starter (a short ramrod that has a ball on the end so you can get a bullet or ball started down a tight barrel), patches, flints or primers, pipe cleaners and various ramrod attachments.
A traditionalist would carry his powder in a horn. In spite of what you see in movies, powder was rarely poured straight from the horn into the barrel, but into the powder measure and then transferred into the barrel.
If you knew you were going to be in a rapid-fire situation, you would carry pre-measured loads complete with wad and ball all wrapped in paper. This would then be bitten off and poured down the barrel so you could return fire on the Redcoats, the French, the natives or other people slinging lead in your direction. Today’s possibles bags are much the same.
I carry a velvet bag from a fishing reel that has my primers, spare bullets, speed loaders, cleaning jags for my ramrod and cloth patches. I cut my own patches from old T-shirts rather than spending on the commercial ones.
If you’re really minimalist and modern, you can get away with simply carrying a speed loader as long as you have your ramrod. Modern bullets can mostly be started down the barrel with your thumb and then finished with your ramrod. Always mark your ramrod — whether it’s wood or some fiberglass composite — so you know how deep to push your loads down the barrel.
Things to know
First, you don’t have to clean your barrel after every shot with modern materials. Nor do you have to “foul” the barrel before loading by firing a primer with no powder or bullet. I clean after every shot at the range, though, and I always clean the barrel after sighting in and preparing for the season. If I start the season with a clean barrel, I figure I have two shots with no significant loss of accuracy out to 100 yards. I wouldn’t place any bets on a third shot fired without cleaning the barrel, though.
You should always sight in at least as far as you’ll be shooting. Learn the ballistics for your bullet weight and your powder substitute load. Instead of a 2-inch drop at 200 yards, you may be looking at more than a 4-inch drop. This information is important if you actually want to harvest a deer.
A muzzleloader is not technically “loaded” unless there’s a primer, a cap or a flint in position to ignite what’s in your barrel. So you can load up your muzzleloader on Dec. 4 and carry it around with powder and a bullet in the barrel all season, provided you remove the primer for transport. This is how I spend my season.
Keeping your muzzleloader outside or at a somewhat consistent temperature is advised if you do this, though, because condensation can form any time you have temperature changes. Although powder substitutes aren’t as bad as black powder for failing when wet, they don’t like to be saturated. I do not cover my barrel with a condom or rubber glove when it’s raining or snowing, but I make a conscious effort not to carry the barrel vertically at these times.
Finally, deer hunting in December isn’t all that different than hunting in late November. You should hear fewer shots, though, which is nice. And if all else fails, you can go for a quiet walk and just see if you measure up to those who walked those woods 150 years ago.