With winter weather like this, it might be time to focus on your summer fishing.

When we encountered these weeks when I was a kid, my dad would head down to the basement and cut pieces of dowel rod to turn on his Dremel Moto-Lathe. These will turn up to 1.5-inch dowels and let you make your own bass plugs.

Dad would turn two at a time, tapering the ends of the dowel, then cutting it in half with a jigsaw. The result was a pair of plugs that looked similar to Bass-ORenos but without the concave diving lips. If he got the line-eye in the center of the lip, the lure would wiggle at slow speeds but dart unexpectedly to one side or the other when you picked up the pace. He was never quite so satisfied as when he caught a fish on one of his homemade lures.

He had other lures that he made — he tied spinners and he also made these little wobble heads for plastic worms by soldering a spinner blade onto a hook.

But I’ll always remember his black-and-white diving plugs.

What follows are some tips for making your own lures, by species, this winter.

Where to go

First, you’ll need supplies. If you want to pour your own soft plastics, cast your own jigs with Do-it Molds, tie your own spinners or paint your own blank spoons or crankbaits, there are a couple places to start: lurepartsonline.com or jannsnetcraft.com are two of my favorites. The older among you may remember that Cabela’s and Gander Mountain catalogs were once primarily lure parts, but that’s gone by the wayside. My dad always favored Netcraft, which is based near Toledo, Ohio. He’d order from their little TV Guide-sized catalog or he’d visit their store in person and pick through the stuff. They still have a showroom of sorts, but it’s not the dusty treasure trove it used to be. Barlowstackle.com is another online supplier.

Of course there are other outlets for lure parts and you can find them with internet searches. You might also be able to buy blanks from local luremakers or online suppliers.

Panfish

When my kids were small, I was always concerned we would run out of teardrop jigs for ice fishing. I would order the “glow” colored jigs and then paint them up with “Sinful Colors” nail polish. It wasn’t an extremely technical operation, but it passed many a bad-weather winter day. The first piece of advice I’d have for people ordering pre-painted jigs online to doctor for themselves is to spend the money on an “eye buster” device to break the hook eye free. The second piece of advice I’d share is to always, always sharpen the hooks on bulk jigs. They are notoriously dull.

Perch

Although we have two fine perch rig makers here in Ron Springs and White River Tackle, you can save some money by tying your own rigs on fluorocarbon line. You’ll want a fly-tying vise to doctor up your hooks, some glow beads and some barrel swivels and snap swivels. A trip to Baldwin can net you all kinds of sparkly and glow skirt material for your flies. Once you’ve tied a fly on each hook, you can attach them with a dropper knot to the main line. Tie a barrel swivel at the top of the main line and a snap-swivel for attaching a sinker to the bottom. Once you’re dialed in, you can crank out several flies an hour and then mix and match them with custom colors for the low hook and the high hook.

Bass

My friend Mark Mylchreest showed us how to tie spinnerbaits a few years ago and I haven’t run out. If you’re like me, you have plenty of 1/4-ounce and 3/8-ounce spinnerbaits, but not enough in the 1/2- or 3/4-ounce size. The simple solution to this is to buy your own wire, your own bullet sinkers, some large single hooks and some skirt material. You’ll also need some ball-bearing swivels and some spinner blades.

Wire is sold by diameter and sizes range from .024 inches to .062 inches. The .062 should be reserved for muskie lures, so dialing it down to .043 should be a good size for bass spinnerbaits. You’ll want a quality pair of round-nosed pliers, a quality pair of flat-nosed pliers and a pair of vise-grips. Cut off about 10 inches of wire and use a half inch to securely fasten your single hook.

Once that’s done, thread on your bullet sinker and put a 30-degree bend in the wire going upward and away from the hook point. Now figure out the length of the arms for your spinnerbaits and put a slight bend downward bend in the wire at about where you want your loop eye. Now make a loop with the round-nose pliers.

Once you have an eye and both arms crossed, give a twist with the vise-grips to close that eye. You’ll have to hold the free end of the wire with the flat-nosed pliers to accomplish this.

Finally, cut the remaining arm about a quarter-inch longer than you’d like it and bend back a piece of wire to hold the ball-bearing swivel that you’ll attach your spinner blade to. You can purchase pre-made silicone skirt material or buy ready-made skirts. Attaching skirt material can be tricky to learn, but once you have it down, you can maintain your older spinnerbaits and jigs with new skirts every few years.

Walleye

If you haven’t tried tying your own crawler harnesses, it’s pretty simple stuff. Teach yourself the snell knot and you’re basically just stacking beads, floats and a clevis and spinner blade onto the rig. A crawler harness simply two snelled hooks tied together with a leader out front (cut to your own length, but up to two or three feet) and with an assortment of beads below a clevis and spinner blade. That’s it.

Pike and muskies

If you’re frugal and want to fish for muskies, you’re in a tough spot. The lures start at $15 for mass-produced stuff and go up from there. A name-brand double-bladed, tinsel-skirted spinner is about $30 now. Tying your own really pays off. You’ll want .051 wire to start because the .062 is very hard to bend. Pick up some .051 wire, some 5/0 treble hooks, some clevises and some spinner blades, shrink tubing, split rings and either pre-tied tinsel skirts or the Flashabou to tie them with. You’ll also want some large egg sinkers, spinner bodies and beads.

Honestly, the best way to learn to tie these is going to be through an internet video combined with your own reverse engineering. Buy a spinner and see what components they used and where. I’m partial to heavier spinners because I can keep them deeper at a faster cranking pace, but there are times when light spinners are called for.

The key is learning how to make an R-bend with flat-nose and round-nose pliers and how to turn that into an eye and close it off. Once you can do that, you can make a spinner. I start with about a foot or more of wire and I make a loop at one end. I will attach a hook to that eye with a split ring, but I first slide some shrink tubing up the wire.

Once the hook is attached, I will melt shrink-tubing around the hook, split-ring and wire-eye so that the hook stays straight behind the spinner as it comes in. Next you’ll put on thread on your sinker, then a skirt, then some beads, a split ring and a few more beads. If you really want a nice-looking spinner, you’ll put two skirts on it.

Once you have that all laid out, you’ll thread on a double clevis. A double clevis keeps both blades turning at the same time. You can put two single clevises on with blades, but it’s much easier to use the double clevis. Blade selection is important because two No. 10 Colorado blades are more than most people can crank on traditional gear. Lately companies have been mixing sizes and styles of blades on their double-spinners. A good idea is a No. 8 Colorado with a No. 8 Indiana. Once you’ve got everything where you want it, you’ll tie another eye-loop in the top of the wire.

Trout/Steelhead

Tying spinners for trout and steelhead is easy, compared to a muskie spinner. The directions are roughly the same, although shrink-tubing and skirting are optional. I like shrink-tubing hooks to stay stationary during the retrieve. The rest of the spinner goes together more quickly as you have fewer beads overall and more of the length taken up by the brass body.

Although French-style Indiana blades are the standard for these spinners, you can get more depth with an elongated blade style like a Willow leaf.