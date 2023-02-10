I’m an unapologetic garage-sale guy.

I have been ever since I had two quarters to rub together as a 10-year-old. I remember going to our neighbor Joe’s garage sales. He was a crabby guy who would fight you for a penny on the ground, but he loved fishing. He had wonderful stuff.

He sold me my first spinning reel — an old Mitchell, which of course blew a bail spring within a week or two of me buying it.

But I was hooked by that point.

There’s always treasure at a garage sale, and by gum, I’m going to find it.

If you advertise fishing lures, I’ll be there.

I’m not one of these people who shows up the night before, but I’ll always try to stop by.

I love old lures, especially wooden plugs.

And honestly, garage sales are the only place you can get some of the best lures ever made.

It’s always hard to say when a lure actually died because there’s the year a company stopped making it and then there’s the year that you couldn’t find them any more. Sometimes there was a five- or 10-year gap between those dates.

Great lures are like superheroes, though. You think they’re dead, but they can come back.

And when they do, it’s really cool.

Here’s a story of three lures that died and rose again, sort of.

Shakespeare Swimming Mouse

The best lure no longer made is the Shakespeare Swimming Mouse. Why? Because it was my dad’s favorite.

But that aside, it was a very unique lure design. Although the Heddon Lucky 13 and the Bass-O-Reno had similar action, the swimming mouse was tapered in the middle like a peanut.

This gave the lure an exaggerated wobbling action, especially if you reeled just slow enough to make the rear end wake on the surface.

The little string tail was nothing special, but it was a nice touch to make the bait look a little more like a mouse.

These lures shined when it came to bass and pike fishing.

The most common ones were white with a red head — the go-to color for pike fishermen.

But they also came in black with a white head, white with a black head, tiger-striped and all other variations.

In the late 1960s or the early 1970s, the mice dried up.

Shakespeare stopped making lures and instead focused on Ugly Sticks. My dad was heartbroken.

He bought his Dremel Mini Lathe so he could start making his own Swimming Mice, but he was too frugal to go the extra yard to buy a bandsaw and a belt-sander that would have let him actually complete the projects with some kind of regularity.

In the 1980s, Creek Chub Lures resurrected the Swimming Mouse, but they molded it out of plastic and made it sleeker with a horse-hair tail.

Without the bubble butt, the Swimming Mouse just wasn’t the same.

I can’t say what year it was the Cat’s Tail Lures came along and built a super-sized version of the mouse, but I found it in the mid-2000s.

The Cat’s Tail Musky Rat is like a size-5 J-Plug to the original mouse’s size 3.

It’s bigger, beefier and has that bubble butt that wanders back and forth across the surface.

I, of course, bought a red-and-white, but decided a couple winters ago that I had a can of brown spraypaint to kill.

If I recall correctly, I thought it would catch more fish as a baby muskrat than it did as a red-and-white.

You can still buy the Cat’s Tail Musky Rat with either a paracord tail or a “flap-tail” spinner blade.

Dancin’ Eel

The Bill Dance Dancin’ Eel was a weird-looking lure.

It combined the best features of a crankbait with the best features of a plastic worm.

It was like a Cotton Cordell Little O, but with a long reaper tail behind it.

One night at Bewabic State Park, my brother and I hit the jackpot off of the boat dock.

In those days we didn’t travel with a boat when we camped, so Kevin and I were shorebound.

We spent the sunset hours casting from shore on Fortune Lake and rarely really killed them.

I don’t remember who tied on a Dancin’ Eel first, but it kicked off an hour-long flurry of bass and pike catches.

The next night, Kevin and I were skateboarding down the windy road to the boat launch when he wiped out and skinned his elbow to the bone.

I still shiver when I think of the sight.

But I did what any good brother would do. I ran and got help and then I went fishing.

They didn’t get back until very late, but I had a heck of a time catching fish while the family was at the ER.

The Dancin’ Eel did make a comeback in the early 2000s, but it just didn’t sell. I often see it on the “worst lures ever” lists that people make on the internet, but they just don’t have a clue.

Lectric Blue Rat-L-Trap

The Rat-L-Trap was long a staple of bass fishing.

I think the spread of Eurasian milfoil damaged their sales considerably, but they still catch fish. In the late 1980s, I was a subscriber to Bassmaster Magazine and kept up with all the new colors of every lure.

Bill Lewis Lures released a series of lures called “Lectric” in that timeframe.

These lures were transparent Rat-L-Traps with a sheet of foil between the two half of the flat-sided lures.

I bought the gold ones, thinking of crayfish and golden shiners, but I also bought the one called “Lectric Blue.”

I can tell you where I got on the blue kick. My dad’s best friend, Caron Rice, was a southern guy.

They worked together at Northville State Mental Hospital. Dad was a social worker and I think Caron was, too.

Anyway, the state hospital was just a stones throw from Hines Drive, which is the scenic byway that runs the length of the Rouge River in western Wayne County.

The Rouge was heavily polluted by urban runoff, but it still had a very good population of bass and at their favorite fishing hole, pike.

They would go there on their lunch hour and cast for bass and pike and Caron always did well on a blue Rapala Floating Minnow.

When I started buying my own lures, I also did well on blue Rapalas.

So I bought the Lectric Blue Rat-L-Trap.

Long story short, it was a staple of my bass and pike fishing arsenal, accounting for many of both around home and at Flectcher’s Floodwaters near Alpena.

In the fall of 1991, it also accounted for my largest-ever walleye, a 29-incher from the Portage Shipping Canal near Houghton.

My buddy Dale and I lived in a single-wide trailer that school year near Chassel.

I motored my little car-top boat out one night and cast that lure out hoping for a 20-pound northern.

When the fish hit, I was sure I had my monster pike. I actually groaned when I saw it was a walleye. But I kept it and ate it and later learned that lake was a Superfund site. So when you ask me “what’s wrong with you?” there’s part of your answer.

The Lectric series disappeared from store shelves sometime in the 1990s – at least that I could find. But the wonders of the internet made them findable again and they are still being made today.