The best fishing for Mason County residents isn’t always in Mason County. If you fish enough, you know this.
There are times when our lakes are the best. When Hamlin is serving up panfish, you’d better be there, but we all know people who travel north or south for perch or pike or walleyes.
Manistee Lake is one of those lakes that you don’t hear much about. Pentwater and Portage are sexier for perch and Hamlin’s walleyes seem more well-known.
But there’s a small, very loyal following for Manistee Lake and they fish it hard and do so quietly.
And there’s good reason for it.
While it might appear to be an industrial 930-acre basin, with a maximum depth of 48 feet, serving as a deepwater port, essential to commerce and all that, it’s also an amazing fishery.
When it comes to smallmouth bass, Manistee Lake is quietly one of the best in the state. Although only a couple of records were registered with the state’s Master Angler program, one of them was 21 inches long and the other was 24 inches long. Those are whoppers.
Manistee Lake has also served up some giant largemouth bass — two 24-inchers were registered with the state in the last 18 years.
But bass are just the tip of the iceberg for this lake — it has eight pike over 42 inches registered with the state, including six since 2015. The largest of these was 46 inches long! One of the 43-inch fish weighed in 1998 tipped the scales at 24 and a quarter pounds.
Whopper walleyes? Try a 15.94-pound walleye caught through the ice in 2000.
I could go on and on listing all the big crappies, bluegills and other species caught on the lake. In all, 22 different species were registered as Master Angler Award winners from 1994 to 2010, according to a Michigan DNR Status of the Fishery Report done by fisheries biologist Mark Tonello.
He summarized the netting done in 2008.
“Larger game fish species collected were largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike and walleye,” Tonello wrote. “A total of 19 largemouth bass were collected, from 7.0 to 17.2 inches. Nearly half of the largemouth bass were (more than) 14 inches. Ten smallmouth bass from 9.1 to 17.6 inches were collected, with 5 of them exceeding 14 inches. Thirty-one northern pike were collected, ranging from 12.8 to 38.1 inches. Of those, 55% exceeded 24 inches. Northern pike comprised 23.3% of the total survey catch by weight. Walleye were represented in the catch by four individuals, ranging from 18.9 to 27.3 inches. Other game species present in the catch included brown trout (one fish, 8.7 inches) and rainbow trout (11 fish from 6 to 24 inches).”
That’s not even counting all the kings and cohos that pass through the lake in the early and late fall, respectively.
Oh, and the winter steelhead.
“One of the primary values of Manistee Lake from a fisheries perspective is its use as a staging ground for spawning runs by Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead,” Tonello wrote. “Staging salmon and steelhead in Manistee Lake provide popular fisheries that generate many thousands of angler hours each year. Manistee Lake also provides critical habitat for lake sturgeon, a state-threatened species. Adult lake sturgeon utilize Manistee Lake as a staging area for spawning runs, and both adults and juvenile lake sturgeon live and feed in Manistee Lake at different times of the year (Damstra 2007). The Manistee River/Manistee Lake population of lake sturgeon is one of the largest found on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.”
Manistee Lake
I fished the lake twice previously to this week and I had mixed results. Darrell Crawford and I went for pike and did OK up there as the king salmon rolled all around us. Last year in my fishing league, we struggled to find largemouth as the top teams headed for smallmouth spots. I also was on the lake with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians years ago hauling their sturgeon assessment nets. They get some nice walleyes in those, too, as I recall. Those get released.
I’ve never found a favorite ramp on the lake. I’ve launched at Stronach and Arthur Street and really don’t love having to go through town or around it. The nice thing about Manistee Lake is that there are ramps all the way around it and only a couple are pay launches. The Stronach Boating Access Site, maintained by the DNR, is an excellent site, but is near the Little Manistee River, rather than the more heavily fished area near where the Manistee River flows in.
A weeknight on Manistee Lake
I had the opportunity to fish the lake again this year with the Bass It On non-denominational fishing league this week, along with my good friend David A. Rose, a guide and outdoor writer from Grawn. The league isn’t designed to be primarily a competitive one, but we all fish darn hard for the three or three-and-a-half hours that we’re out there.
My normal partner, Matt Bryant, couldn’t make it and neither could my sub, my daughter Megan. I’d say we were motivated to fish until we discovered that the water color was basically the same as it was a week earlier on Pere Marquette Lake when the whole league struggled to catch fish.
We all struggled again on Tuesday. I managed to scrounge up a 2-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth bass on a white spinnerbait. Craig and Dick Coleman scared up 11 pounds on four fish. There were lots of similar results to mine.
All of the drowned rivermouth lakes along Lake Michigan seem to be extra drowned this year with the record-high water levels. The water is just darker than normal. Not muddy or tannin-stained, but just dark.
Craig and Dick said the Alabama Rig, or Umbrella rig, was responsible for most of their fish.
Access
If you go, there are several access points to Manistee Lake. You can launch at the Arthur Street Ramp, a less-improved ramp at 9th Street, parks in Stronach and Eastlake or at the big pay ramp at Lions Park along the channel. With current water levels being what they are, you can probably launch safely at any of them, although you may get your feet wet doing it. As water levels fall in the coming years due to Lake Michigan’s 30-year-cycle, it’s probably a good idea to check on how each launch ramp is holding up.