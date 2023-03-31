As I’ve said before, it was a tough winter for outdoor writing. I withheld some ice fishing stories because I didn’t think it was responsible or helpful to readers when the ice conditions were constantly questionable. I can probably count on one hand the years that winter wore on me like this one did. So in February, we started discussing getting away.
But my wife, Holly, is a business owner and volunteers some, and we needed to be home the week that Jason was home from Michigan Tech. I have my business concerns and closings as well. It wasn’t easy to find a week away.
Luckily, we at Century 21 Bayshore have an amateur travel agent on our staff. Sandy Lovewell, who is our office manager, is very well informed on finding great destinations and great deals. I told her I wanted to drive about 10 hours south to “somewhere warmer than here.” I really didn’t want to deal with traffic jams in Chattanooga or Atlanta.
It took her less than 10 minutes to find Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Glade near Crossville, Tenn. The sales pitch? “Five championship golf courses, 10 no-wake lakes and hiking trails nearby.”
Well, as much as I’d love to play the golf I was playing 30 years ago, that goal has — so far — exceeded my grasp. But I thought it would be fun to try. Of course no-wake lakes appealed to me because it meant I could get a canoe wet. But the one activity Holly and I enjoy together is hiking, particularly around waterfalls and interesting geology. The pictures showed waterfalls and mountains. So we booked it and made the roughly 11-hour drive (Louisville was a parking lot) through Indiana and Kentucky and Tennessee to Fairfield Glade.
I’ll be honest, at first glance this place looked much less outdoorsy than what I was seeking. Sure we had the Duke boys experience of “straightening the curves, flattening the hills,” on the winding mountain backroads that Google rerouted us through, but when we got off of Interstate 40, I was struck by the overwhelming commercial feel of the entry road.
A sea of billboards featuring real estate “teams” and one guy promising a “dog-gone good deal” with his family pets pictured was interspersed with roofing, siding, plumbing and other services — your basic commercial corridor. This is, it turns out, a retirement community of sorts and selling you on a place to put your feet up seems to be the driving force of it all.
If the “slow down” pitch on the billboards didn’t strike you, the 5-lane road that’s 45 mph dropping down to 30 mph, certainly does hammer it home. Instead of a radar trailer, the police here trot out one that says “30 mph means 30 mph.” And they enforce it.
Of course, the check-in process at the resort featured the obligatory invite to a 90-minute brunch where we could learn about the exciting timeshare opportunities. But I ignored all that and focused on the trail map they handed us.
Trails
Inside Fairfield Glade there are a number of public hiking trails. We started out easy with the yellow loop. This is posted as a 2.7-mile trail. About a mile in, we met a guy with a GPS attached to his backpack strap who told us the trail mileages were a bit underreported. I didn’t track my hike that day, but I can say we easily had 300 feet of elevation change, if not more. If rocks and creeks and big views are your thing, maybe Tennessee is in your future.
As we wound through the valley crossing creeks and stepping on stones, passing through big rock formations, we were pursued by Carolina chickadees. If you haven’t met these little guys, they are about a half-inch shorter than our chickadees but they sound just like our chickadees — on helium. The higher-pitched calls are familiar and comforting, though. They also have the standard white-breasted nuthatches and titmice that we have in Michigan. There were also some peewees that I never got a great ID on.
Everyone we met on these trails was very friendly. We met refugees from all over during our week, but the couple from Wisconsin by way of Florida was really interesting to talk to. They moved from Racine down to Florida and lasted less than 7 years with the heat and the crowds. They came to Tennessee looking for something “halfway back” to Wisconsin. The lower property taxes and lower association fees in Tennessee were appealing. They were told the annual lowest temperature was about 38 degrees. In the three years they’ve been there, they said the temperature and snow got worse every season. This year they had one 6-inch snow event and also a temperature below zero. But they were loving life down here. They told us about the “Overlook Trail,” which starts with a view high above the valley where Daddy’s Creek runs.
It didn’t disappoint. You get some great views right away when you arrive and then you descend via a series of switchbacks to a path along the river. The couple had told us this was a sandier trail, and it was – after a half mile of clambering down rocks. The “creek” was about the size of the Pere Marquette River near Rainbow Rapids, but shallower. The water was silty and greenish the first day we visited the trail and had cleared up the second day. I saw no trout or bass or catfish, but we crossed deer tracks and enjoyed looking at the rapids. We came across a black-and-yellow millipede about two-and-a-half inches long. I was tempted to pick it up, but I know some millipedes have a venom and nature tends to paint venomous things in bright colors.
The trip back up the valley was a series of shorter, steeper switchbacks. Holly had sprained her ankle back in February, and she was having a bit of a tough time on these steeper pieces, which gave me the thought she could benefit from some trekking poles.
Falls Creek Falls State Park
We didn’t initially know about Falls Creek Falls State Park, but we found out about it when we went to Cumberland Mountain State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park has some hiking trails around a lake, but when we asked what else there was to do, the people at the front desk asked if we knew about Falls Creek Falls. We didn’t, but it sounded pretty good to us.
It was just over an hour away, so we hopped in the car and went. Getting there was perhaps the most challenging drive I’ve ever made. They don’t really believe in guardrails or shoulders on the mountain roads in Tennessee and my power steering decided to quit when we got down there.
So I spent the hour wrestling the car back and forth two-handed as we went down several hundred feet on a 75-percent grade and then climbed another mountain range at what seemed to be an even steeper angle. But the drive was beautiful — or so I’m told, because I really couldn’t take it all in while I was trying to keep the car between the painted lines.
Tennessee State Parks are free, or at least the two we visited were. When I bought Holly the trekking poles at the park store, I realized that maybe that 9.5 percent sales tax is part of what lets them do that. If there are three negatives to Tennessee life, it’s the sales tax, the slow drivers and the Central Time Zone. Sunset comes too early.
We both tried out the trekking poles on the trails to the falls – the main one being the tallest waterfall east of the Mississippi. The poles are a huge help for going uphill and downhill. I flagged down a woman who looked experienced and she gave Holly some tips on using the poles. There’s really no wrong way to use them. I found that doubling them up in front of me on severe climbs and descents seemed to work best for me. I don’t know that Holly believed in them at first, but she came out of that park much less sore than I did, prompting me to buy a pair at Academy Sports in Cookeville. (That’s pronounced Cookvul here. All the “villes” are pronounced “vul” here.)
The park’s beauty was stunning, though. My weakness for outdoor beauty has always been exposed rock formations and there were plenty of them there. Tennessee is very much an “at your own risk” state and they let you clamber out on some things that Michigan wouldn’t let you near without a waiver, a tether and two notarized signatures. My favorite was an outcropping on the overlook trail that was a challenge. You do some actual rock climbing to get there and back to the main trail. I was too short to reach for handholds on the return, so I had to climb a chain like it was a rope in gym class. I suspect that’s what it’s there for.
The valley is hundreds of feet deep, so I also got to see some eye-level vultures circling by, which is a treat I’ve only previously found at Brockway Mountain in Michigan.
The park was the absolute highlight of the trip and if you’re planning a visit to Nashville or Knoxville (Nashvul or Knoxvul), I strongly suggest you include a day for hiking at Falls Creek Falls State Park.