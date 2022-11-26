Don’t look now, it’s December. Well, it will be on Thursday. And on Friday we enter the Michigan muzzleloader season. Yep, it doesn’t matter what zone you’re in, all the seasons are Dec. 2-11 statewide this year.

Muzzleloader season isn’t what it once was in some parts of the state, but here in the northern Lower Peninsula, it’s somewhat unchanged. However, in Oceana, Newaygo and Muskegon counties, among others farther south or east, hunters can use any firearm (legal in those counties) during the muzzleloader season. Refer to the 2022 Michigan Hunting Digest if you have any questions about your specific area or firearms.

Having said that, the muzzleloading season has lost some of its value as a time to “take a doe” because for the rest of December you can pretty much hunt with your deer rifle for antlerless deer.

It remains your last chance to take a buck from hundreds of yards, though.

What is a muzzleloader?

A muzzleloader is a rifle, pistol or shotgun that is loaded from the muzzle end rather than the breech end.

When you load a muzzleloader, you are effectively building a cartridge in the barrel of the rifle. Although we’ve gone from flintlocks to caplocks to in-line firing systems, we still have to pour the powder into the barrel and run the projectile down the barrel on top of it.

If we were take a walk through the history of muzzleloaders we’d start with blunderbusses and other weapons, but the true ancestors of our muzzleloaders were side-lock firearms like muskets. Muskets required a lot of ancillary equipment to get the rifle to a condition that was ready to fire.

First you had a powder-measure to make sure you put a safe amount of what was then black powder into the barrel. Today we use black-powder substitutes which are not, like black powder, explosive. Don’t ever do this yourself, but if you were to look on youtube for a video of a person putting a match to black powder, you will see it go “bang.” That’s all it takes, just flame to the powder and “bang.” Today, we use black-powder substitutes that are propellants, but not explosives. They burn and they burn at different rates, but there has to be some element of compression or constraint upon them to make them want to rapidly expand while they burn, thus propelling our bullet downrange.

After the musketeer poured his measured black powder down his barrel, he would then place a round ball of lead, wrapped in cloth called a patch, into the barrel. Then he reached for a small device called a short-starter, which allowed him to press the round ball into the barrel where it might be a very tight fit. Then he went to his ramrod to push the whole thing to a measured depth in the barrel (because a double load could be fatal to the shooter).

Turning his attention to the breech end of the rifle, he would pour a small amount of powder in a small metal tray called the pan. Then the small clamp holding a piece of flint would be cocked back and the trigger would release it so a spring propelled it into steel, producing a spark that ignited the powder in the pan and, hopefully, the powder in the barrel. The expression “flash in the pan” comes to us from a spark that lights the black powder on a flintlock, but does not ignite the powder in the barrel.

If you did all that right, you’d get a round ball propelled downrange at hundreds of feet per second.

What’s most common these days? Many of us still carry powder-measures, but many just drop two or three pre-formed pellets of powder substitute in their barrel, then push in a saboted bullet or a plastic skirted bullet. We still should all have a mark on our ramrod to prevent double-loads, but it’s much easier to get the bullet down the barrel than it was a patched ball. In-line muzzleloaders have options to affix a percussion cap or shotgun primer cap in line with the barrel from the breech end of the firearm. Many of these are break-action rifles, so we can simply and quickly open the breech like you might in a double-barrelled shotgun and then place your primer, close the action and be ready to fire.

So where a frontiersman might have carried a “possibles bag” containing a powderhorn, a powder-measure, a short starter, a variety of patches and round balls of lead, we today can get away with a speed loader that holds three bullets, three primers and either measured powder or a few pellets.

Intimacy of ownership

The advantages we have today are speed of loading, carrying less equipment and more accuracy — to a point. If you have a scoped muzzleloader, you’re going to have an accuracy advantage at distance over Daniel Boone or Davy Crockett, but if I had to bet, they’d probably shoot more quickly and hit their target more accurately than you would under 100 yards. That’s because they shot and shot and shot with the same rifle, the same lead balls, the same powder. Us? We go out, we sight in, we count pellets and we try bullets then we case it and go hunting.

They knew from experience whether they needed to hold high at a certain distance or hold left or right in a big wind. We just don’t. So that’s part of why it’s vital that muzzleloader hunters not just practice with their muzzleloaders, but also that they practice at multiple distances or, at the very least, learn the ballistics of their chosen projectile and amount of propellant they’re using. Where your .30-06 rifle bullet might drop two inches from 100 yards to 200 yards, your muzzleloader bullet might drop a foot or more, depending upon the load you’re using.

The frontiersmen also knew what their second shot might do differently than their first shot. I can’t stress this enough, but always practice loading and shooting a second shot. Although our modern powder substitutes burn fairly cleanly, they aren’t perfect. So if your rifle has a foot of drop at 200 yards, you might add several inches of bullet drop when firing a follow-up shot from a dirty barrel. I know, you’re shaking your head because there’s so much smoke from a muzzleloader that deer have to know exactly where you’re at and you have zero chance of a follow-up shot. I promise you, I’ve seen deer stand there for a follow-up shot (from a blind) during muzzleloader season. They hear a bang and it puts them on alert, but they often can’t pinpoint your location. So practice reloading and firing a follow-up shot.

Still hunting

It’s no coincidence that our muzzleloader seasons are timed to take place when there’s snow on the ground. The people who petitioned the state for such a season were primarily from the fringed-leather-jacket crowd. They wanted to practice spot-and-stalk hunting on large tracts of public land. They wanted to pretend that they were Daniel Boone or Davy Crockett. While those two might be legendary marksmen, they weren’t taking out deer at 200 yards. They were sneaking up like they were Native Americans, getting close for the sure shot so they could eat.

Can you still spot-and-stalk in Michigan? Sure. We have large tracts of public land in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties. You do still have to wear orange and you have to be alert for hikers and firewood cutters who might be in the woods and not wearing orange, but you can certainly walk along, cut a track, then creep up on a deer. It’s not easy, but it’s much more fun than watching a snowy field all day.

Late antlerless season

The late antlerless firearm deer season opens Dec. 12 and runs through Jan. 1 on private lands in the Lower Peninsula.