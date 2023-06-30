You’ve probably seen the gray drakes and brown drakes around town this week — maybe even some hexes, also known as the giant Michigan mayfly. It’s no secret that bugs come out at night, but it’s not something many people other than fly anglers capitalize on.
I’ve always believed that the hex hatch “shut down” the bass fishing on local lakes, but that’s not exactly true. It concentrates the bite to dusk and just beyond. And it’s not just the bass bite, it’s the pike, muskie and walleye bites as well.
You don’t have to fish with flies to fish during a fly hatch, either.
All fish eat panfish — especially bass. A main staple of a basses’ diet is bluegill. They eat the small ones and the big ones. Walleyes, too, prey upon bluegills and crappies. Pike and muskies? They eat them all.
When the hatches start up in June, the fish start to concentrate around the tops of the weedbeds and dropoffs.
Yes, this is the weekend you really don’t want to be around other boats, but you’re going to be – but if you stay out late enough, you’re going to be successful — and probably alone.
Surviving the night
I’ve written about the hex hatch before. It’s a phenomenon everyone should experience once. But it’s also a test of endurance. They like it hot and sticky — conditions that make your bug repellent run off and make you easy prey for mosquitoes. Of course all trout anglers strive to keep smells off of their flies and lines, but you probably need something for that first hour after dark. Whether you’re wading or on a boat, if you can get through the first hour of mosquitoes, you can get through the night. I like to spray the brim of my hat and the back of my neck and I try to wear a long-sleeve shirt and spray the sleeves as well.
Of course, your DEET won’t keep the trout flies on the river or the Miller flies on the lake off of you. I was given an Original Bug Shirt this Father’s Day for my upcoming Canada trip and I’ll tell you that I’m going to be wearing that thing on Hamlin this summer. Of course I can tolerate a few bugs, but I draw the line at struggling to breathe cleanly.
Rigging a boat for night fishing
The first concern with night fishing is safety. Always let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to return. Wear your PFD at night. Inflatable PFDs are not a big inconvenience and they will save your life. There’s also a newer law about wearing a tether to an engine cut-off switch when you’re operating a powerboat — do it. If you fish with an electric motor, consider switching to one with a waterproof remote so that you can stop your boat if you should fall overboard.
You also need to have working bow lights and an all-around light. If you’re anchored or drifting, your all-around light must be on. If you’re under power, you must have both your bow lights and your all-around lights on.
I hate these rules, but I completely understand and support them. Your boat needs to be visible to other boaters at night. Why do I hate these rules? Because light is the enemy of night vision. So the first thing you want is either some electrical tape or a tube sock or a longer mast for your all-around light. You can raise, shrink or dim your all-around light to reduce the glare in your eyes and still make your vessel safe for you and other boaters at night. Saving your night vision in this manner makes it much, much easier to see what you’re doing.
Your second step should be to power your fishfinders down to the “dim” setting as soon as you’re in perfect dark conditions. This, too, will save your night vision.
You will probably want a headlamp, too. Make sure you can dim your headlamp because the one you want for walking the woods at night is not the same one you want for untangling hooks at night in the boat. Don’t blast your night vision by using too bright a light. If you have red or green settings on your headlamp, these, too, will further preserve your night vision.
If you’re a pontoon boater with the newfangled “car” headlights? Please steer clear of the night anglers. If you drive up on them, don’t expect them to wave with all their fingers.
Lots of people know I fish for muskies. Rule No. 1 of fishing for muskies is to have your boat in order. Sure, when you take off a tube jig for bass, you can drop it on the deck and deal with it later — not so with lures with treble hooks.
Stow all of your lures at nightfall. Maybe you can stash them on the dashboard safely, but you definitely don’t want them on the floors or sidewalls of your boat. Similarly, you’ll want to reduce the number of rods on deck at dusk.
You’ll also want to know where your pliers and your net — and for your 50-plus anglers, your reading glasses — are located.
Best bites
Of course we’re at the end of the Hex hatch, but you can still find some larger flies hatching on trout streams. There’s also this fun thing called “mousing” that is one step up from “chuck and duck” in making you look like you don’t know how to handle a fly rod. But if you get the hang of it, you can really get into some monster brown trout.
Believe it or not, you can also fill a bucket with panfish really quickly at dusk. Crappies are surprisingly high in the water column at night and they make enough noise to be noticeable and findable. Bluegills, of course, can’t resist a cork popper.
Both bluegills and crappies are also easy prey for a Beetle Spin or a small spinnerbait at night. Marabou jigs under a bobber will also work very well at night for crappies.
It goes without saying that bass fishing at night is some of the most fun you can have in a boat. Jitterbugs, Hula Poppers, Pop-Rs, buzzbaits, Whopper Ploppers and the like are all fun to cast at night. Just listen for the “BLOOSH” and set the hook. If you find that there are too many chopped weeds on the surface, you can always switch to a hollow-bellied frog. They make these with popper faces on them now, so you can call in the fish from all around you.
All my life I’ve been told that pike don’t bite at night. Baloney. You may not catch as many as you do during the day, but pike are lateral-line feeders as much as they are sight feeders. If you’re throwing a lure with vibration or a big surface profile, you’re as apt to catch a pike as you are a walleye or muskie.
Walleye trolling is a staple of night fishing. Although the chopped weeds get to be a bother in summer, you can still find places to troll with crawler harnesses and maybe even some crankbaits.
My friends Joe Marion and Ged Strzynski showed me how to mark up planer boards for night fishing.
Ged found some adhesive lights for his planer boards, while Joe marks his with first-responder-grade prism tape that really picks up a swipe of your flashlight or headlamp.
There are two reasons to mark your boards at night, of course.
The first is that you need to know if they’re all behaving, because, if they’re not, you probably have a fish (or chopped weeds to clean up).
The second is that you want to let other boaters know where your lures are being trolled in the dark. Keep those boards pretty close to your boat at night, especially this week.
Finally, night fishing is a valuable tactic for muskie anglers, especially on clear water. Yes, all those boats zipping around do bother the fish during the day. Sure, some fish are just so hungry and fired up that they will bite between the passing boats, but your best success is going to come at night during the bright, hot, busy days of summer. I know trolling Believer lures at night in the U.P. put us onto fish when nothing else would in the past.