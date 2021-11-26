I am not a bicyclist.
It’s been at least 10 years since I put any significant time in on a bike, probably longer. In fact, I gave away a bike that I could have fixed up a year ago. I just didn’t see it in my future.
But life is funny. Fast forward a year and I was bike shopping again, not just for any bike, but for one that I could transport easily while my canoe was on my car. A folding bike.
You see, I don’t really love riding a bike. I’m an old man with old man problems — L4, L5, S1 surgery on my lower back and other issues.
But I really, really love solo canoeing. Just me, the paddle, the river and the fish, birds, deer and whatever else pops up.
But the trouble with solo canoeing is it’s not really easy to do completely solo. You need an accomplice to spot a car at the bottom of the float. Or you need to walk back to your car.
Well, I talked a good game about walking back to the car for a year, but I never really did it. I always found someone to help shuttle me. But I don’t want to bother other people. I work odd hours — especially at this time of year. When I have a free four-hour block on a weekday, I may take it because I know I’ll be showing something or other this weekend.
So I shopped online for used folding bikes. I had looked at some this spring and had saved some in my Facebook Marketplace account, but nothing really fit. I just wasn’t motivated to pull the trigger on one. And yes, I looked at traditional bikes and racks that I could use, but I like the idea of throwing the bike in the car and locking it — or folding it up and stashing it in the woods if I’m paddling down to it.
This month, the trigger was pulled. I bought a bike locally, and I’m reasonably happy with it. There are lighter ones and probably faster ones, but this one was easy and reasonable so I bought it.
Where to go
What made me jump off the ledge and rejoin the pedaling world?
Well, canoeing, yes, but more specifically, research into canoeing.
Using OnX Maps, which doesn’t pay me, I swear, I started calculating out how far the rides would be if I were to float different stretches of the Pere Marquette, the Pine, the White and the Little Manistee. Why not the Manistee? Well, there might be some shorter paddles, but most of them are lengthy. In addition, that’s big water with bigger boats, especially at this time of year.
I came up with 15 different paddles I could do in less than three hours. The bike rides required for them were all less than 5 miles, except for Dobson Bridge back to Silver Creek on the Pine.
That one is around 8 miles, hilly and probably one I won’t try unless we go into complete business lockdown and have warm, dry weather in the winter. You never know what the Ninas and Ninos will bring.
The paddle
Of course, once I had the bike in hand, I had to go for a paddle and pedal to prove to myself that it could be done and to see how much I liked it.
Nov. 11 was a blustery day, but the wind was blowing from the east — or at my back on the river. I picked an easy favorite stretch — Rainbow Rapids down to Upper Branch Bridge. Although there are paddles with shorter shuttles, this one has some rapids, beautiful scenery and a middle-distance bike commute back to the car at roughly 3 miles.
The first step was to drop the bike at the takeout. Easy enough, I just stopped at Upper Branch Bridge access site and locked it to a post.
I double-checked my mapwork as I drove to the starting point. Yep, 3 miles. I arrived at the Rainbow Rapids parking lot surprised to see two vehicles with trailers and three other vehicles, in addition to a canoe down at the water’s edge. Apparently the impending arrival of “winter” weather had everyone thinking the same way.
I’m no stranger to this stretch. It’s scenic, but not wild. I didn’t anticipate trouble, but I know there are enough year-round residents on this stretch who could help me if I had a true emergency. Plus, there’s some guide traffic, but not a ton.
The trees were past peak. There are two seasons on the Pere Marquette: One where your eyes cause you to say “Oooh! Aaah!” and another where your nose says “Eww!” We were just about out of the first season and solidly into the second season. But that’s OK, I don’t mind the rotting salmon as long as I see some live fish.
It took all of 40 yards of paddling before I saw my first salmon, which I guessed to be a Chinook by the size of its tail. It was not super dark, but it had lots of white blotches. Still, it was a fish and I was happy to see it.
Without leaves on the trees, the Pere Marquette is a different river. People marvel at the Pine because of the view from M-37 on Peterson Bridge.
That topography, they think, doesn’t exist anywhere else. But of course, the Pere Marquette has some valleys almost that deep and some of them are on this stretch.
I maneuvered around logjams to line up on the rapids that give the boat launch its name.
You want to be river left, but not in all water flows. When it’s getting lower, you want to be left-center because the exposed rocks on the left will give you issues. This is, of course, assuming that you want to run the rapids on the splashiest route. I always do.
Although the American Whitewater whoever-they-are says there’s no whitewater on the Pere Marquette, Rainbow Rapids is whitewater. If I run the biggest part of the rapid and get splashed, it’s whitewater. We can argue about Class I or Class 0, but I say it’s Class I and I’ve been on the river at flows that will put a scare into intermediate paddlers. There’s a lot that goes into reading and running rapids and I would encourage you to check out the “Path of the Paddle” series on YouTube by Bill Mason, the father of advanced canoe instruction in Canada.
Suffice to say, I kept the open side up and paddled on with a smile on my face.
A kingfisher stayed 50 yards ahead of me for most of the float. He stayed mostly out of earshot, but I heard his machine-gun cackling a couple times.
I saw some brown trout and some cohos before I encountered the first guide driftboat. They were swinging spawn under bobbers, presumably for late cohos and early steelhead.
At this time of year, everyone is fishing the holes, so the courteous thing to do is stay to the shallow side of their boat, assuming there’s room. There was. I said hello, they said hello, no blood was spilled and I was off.
My favorite stretches of the PM aren’t really affected by the leaf color change, as they are lined with hemlocks and cedars. Red cedars get a little rusty highlight to them, white cedars don’t seem to. I make no distinction between them, I just appreciate them.
There’s not much trouble on this stretch, as the guides keep openings in the logjams so their driftboats can pass. As long as you can see where you’re going, get lined up in advance and you’ll have plenty of room — with a single-blade, anyway.
I nearly mistook a red-tailed hawk for an eagle, but it banked and I was certain of my ID.
I would see an eagle later, when I was huffing and puffing up Wingleton Road on the bike.
I passed a second driftboat, I was courteous, they were friendly and tolerant.
This stretch is roughly a 2-hour paddle if you don’t stop for a break at Sulak, which is about halfway. I didn’t stop because I was a little surprised at how quickly I got there.
The most fun parts of the paddle are primarily before you get to Sulak, but there’s lots of scenery and a couple swifts beyond that are worth your while. The corners get sharper and the holes get deeper as you progress.
I was surprised I didn’t see more wildlife, although there were several stretches where I saw and heard nuthatches, titmice and chickadees. Blue jays were a common sight as well.
There’s an active beaver colony somewhere in the lower end of this paddle, as a tree has been dropped and the branches have been gnawed on and de-barked.
I reached the end of the stretch in less than two hours, then locked up the canoe and hopped on the bike.
The pedal
Well, I said I wasn’t a bicyclist, didn’t I?
The striking thing about being back on a bike is that we as drivers have no appreciation for elevation changes. Just getting out of the river valley was a bit of a gasser as I fumbled to find a comfortable gear.
Oh, and in case you were wondering, that east wind was still there when I decided to ride east back to the car.
Duh. I did some huffing and puffing, but I got back to the car in less than a half-hour.
The ride gave me an appreciation for paddling partners, Henry Ford and cars in general.
I thought more than once, “Why didn’t I buy that electric off-road scooter that I saw listed in Grand Rapids for $300?”
The answer is that it weighs 80 pounds. And lifting that would certainly be harder on my back than pedaling a little.