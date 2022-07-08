Last month I was finally able to check the last section of the Pere Marquette off my list and I’ve done all of the Pine, so when I was contacted with an opportunity to paddle the Manistee River, I jumped at the chance.
First, the Manistee River is not the Pere Marquette River – not even close. It’s twice as wide, much longer and drains much, much more land.
The drainage area of the Pere Marquette is about 755 square miles, while the Manistee drains 1,945 square miles, or roughly triple the land.
It’s big, pushy water.
My first impression of the river was that it was very clear and very cold – you have to wade out to a small island to launch at Hodenpyl. A small school of what appeared to be rainbow trout sat finning and feeding at a riffle right in front of us. Putting our boats in the water didn’t dissuade them from continuing to feed.
The banks are high and wooded with everything from birches and tamaracks to hardwoods. They are also very eroded in places.
The pleasant surprise was that there’s a decent amount of class I whitewater at the top of this run – if you put in the work to hit the features. The river is as wide as 120 feet in places and rarely narrower than 75 feet, if at all. Picking your line becomes important as the eddies can span most of the river.
Coming out of the first rapid, I hit the first large oxbow – first of many. The river grabbed the bow of my Curtis Dragonfly and gave it a spin. I had to do hard sweep strokes to break free and get going straight again. The first rule of the Manistee is to watch those eddies!
Keeping your eyes on your work is difficult on this river, though. The water is so clear I was always on the lookout for the next fish. Even when there aren’t fish, there are gravel runs ranging up to cobblestone to boulders – some the size of golf carts.
The rocks combine with heavy flow to throw some interesting waves and eddy lines. The current at the top of this stretch is around 4 mph and is probably below 3 mph at the bottom.
Within the first few turns, we saw a raccoon. We soon flushed one great blue heron while another remained perched high in a tree above us. We were constantly under swallows or martins of some type as the cold, fertile waters produce good fly hatches. Cedar waxwings also seemed present around every bend, perching on the alders or the cedars between flights to catch bugs.
Of course there was an eagle – around 5 years old judging from the brown head and almost-white tail. There’s always an eagle on our rivers and isn’t that just fantastic? I don’t know if everyone always stops and watches them, but I certainly do.
Actually when we flushed this eagle, I saw a red-shouldered hawk streak through the woods one row of trees in. They’re probably not less common than eagles, but they certainly don’t show themselves as often (unless you’re on Jagger near Jebavy Drive, that family of red-shouldered hawks crosses there constantly.)
Access
The put-in for this stretch is a Consumers Energy site off of Beers Road. Although there is ample parking and a couple trailheads for trails, there’s not much in the way of amenities. However, the launch at Redbridge on Coates Highway does have toilets and even campsites. A parking permit is required, though.
The launch site is carry-down with around 30 stairs at Redbridge, so either be prepared to carry your watercraft over your head or with a partner. I guess if you have a value-brand kayak you could drag it down the steps as there are PVC pieces every fourth or fifth step.
Both access sites are gravelly, so if you have a gel-coated canoe, you might plan on launching and retrieving with your feet wet.
Fish
Although this section is between the Hodenpyl Dam and Tippy Dam, it has rainbow trout, brown trout, walleyes and numerous other species. The upper end is cold with rock, the lower end is slower and more akin to the Pere Marquette near Custer – cold enough for spring trout, but too warm and slow for their liking in the summer and fall. Ironically, although the state of Michigan lists Master Angler records for this stretch, only a 29.5-inch channel catfish caught in 2019 shows in the list. I saw redhorse and white suckers in the 20-inch range along with lots of trout 15 inches or less.
According to the DNR fish stocking database, over the years the river here has been stocked with brown trout, rainbow trout, channel catfish and walleyes – although some of them not for many years.
The Paddle
There are some nice big standing waves in the upper part of this river – almost big enough to rival the big features on the Pine River. However, every piece of whitewater on this river is easily avoided. You just have that much room.
Being in a solo boat, I had a lot of decisions to make on lines. If I’m on the Pere Marquette or the Pine, I will just follow the trail of bubbles along the heavy-current side of the river. But here that bubble trail isn’t always obvious or even evident. I found myself trying to look for the upwellings of eddies so I wouldn’t get spun. I was trying to keep up with a tandem canoe and if I hit a single eddy, I would get almost spun around. I know all the strokes and still this river just has too much power to simply paddle through if you take the wrong line.
It’s not all canyon land, but the prettiest parts are. There are some areas with lower banks and some where flowers bloom on meadowed peninsulas. I kept expecting to see a family of foxes romping through the daisies and black-eyed susans.
As you progress down the river, the gradient decreases and the river slows. This might sound like it’s diminishing fun as you go, but the scenery gets better in the middle part of the river. Bluffs up to 100 feet above the river hem it in and the erosion is less evident. About two hours into our three-hour paddle, I stopped and drifted to take photos.
The nicest thing about this river and the biggest contrast to the PM or Pine is that there’s nobody on it – at least there wasn’t this day. The only other watercraft we passed were a driftboat and a canoe with a small outboard motor on it that was going upstream.
Although this is a relatively clear river right now, it can muddy up and there are hazards. Keep your head on a swivel for rocks, logs and shallow spots where you might ground out. The river averages 2-6 feet for most of its length, but there are some holes deeper than 20 feet according to a DNR fisheries report I found online. If you’ve paddled the PM or the Pine, you know how those clay ledges drop off into a black hole.
I would rate this paddle as moderately easy as long as the wind isn’t blowing, but it’s a wide river valley with steep banks, so even a 15 mph wind might make for a long day of paddling for novices or tandem paddlers who can’t cooperate.
We kept a decent pace and made it in about three hours flat. Expect a three-to-four-hour paddle. Racers might be faster, absolute beginners might take longer.
It’s a pretty stretch of river no matter how you paddle it, though.