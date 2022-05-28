Last weekend I was joined by a handful of solo canoeists on a roughly 45-mile trip down the Brule River, which forms the border between Michigan and Wisconsin.
It was my first overnight trip in a canoe and only my second backcountry camping trip — and I almost missed it.
COVID-19 struck our family in mid-May and while it was not severe, if you’ve had it you know that it has a tail that keeps you dragging for a while after the main symptoms go away. My fatigue was still moderate and every recent injury (shoulder and both calves, primarily) was nagging in a way that they hadn’t prior to the virus.
But I was past the quarantine period and a lot of planning had gone into this trip with friends and I decided I had to give it a go.
For me, this trip had its origins in 2020. It was then that I fell down a YouTube hole, watching Jim Baird and Justin Barbour explore far-flung wildernesses by canoe. I decided that our neglected canoe needed to be used to see the places that I’d always wanted to see. This led me down the Little Manistee, the Pine and other local streams. But there’s always more to see.
The Brule
This coldwater stream has always fascinated me because long stretches of it are inaccessible by car. There are only three road crossings and one motorized trail crossing in the roughly 45 miles we intended to paddle. There are some campsites, but no truly organized or improved campgrounds. It’s not an inviting river at any of the drive-up accesses — it’s root-beer colored and lined with tag alders, like any good brook trout stream.
Among the wildlife present in its corridor are bear, wolves, fishers, otters, mink, muskrat, beavers, deer and even the odd moose. It boasts very solid fishing for brook trout up to 18 inches and brown trout that exceed 20 inches, according to DNR Fisheries Technician Mark Mylchreest.
It’s not the wilderness that northern Canada is, but it’s a special, underutilized river in a time when anything with easy access is being trampled by herds of people who had epiphanies about getting outside in 2020.
While the river has some whitewater features, it’s not a true whitewater river. There are no raging gorges that forced us to portage, just big boulders with high flow creating standing waves and other obstacles.
The character of the river changes throughout its course, similar to any river. But the first 15 miles of this river have that feeling of the Canadian shield – exposed rock, cedar trees, tamaracks and lots of rock riffles. The next stretch is wider and more open. The river gets larger thanks to the addition of the Iron River’s flow. Near the end of this stretch, the river gets constrained again by bedrock and this produces some rowdy whitewater features. The final third of the river flows more through deciduous forest, with some scattered cedar swamp refuges. Not far below U.S. Highway 2, the river joins an impoundment called Paint Pond or the Brule River Flowage (depending if you’re from Crystal Falls or Florence, Wisconsin, apparently) that brings together the Brule with the Paint River. Eventually this joins the Michigamme and is called the Menominee, which flows to Lake Michigan.
Arrival
I was going to take my time getting to the U.P. for once. I really was. I was going to take my time packing the car, loading the boat, get a leisurely start and arrive at Bewabic State Park for a pre-paddle stay. But then I called Mylchreest and he mentioned if I got there early enough we might be able to do some fishing. He didn’t have to repeat that. I was out the door like a shot and passing through Otsego County by noon.
Just north of Gaylord it was 86 degrees that day. I, of course, watch the weather and had an idea that severe storms were possible, but a tornado destroying Gaylord was not something I envisioned. The Culver’s there has long been a stopping point on our trips north and I was saddened to see it was damaged by the EF-3 that struck about 4 p.m. last Friday. It was not a close call for me by any stretch, but I still had the feeling someone walked across my grave. The storms I encountered on U.S. 2 in that timeframe were certainly gullywashers, but they weren’t anything life-threatening.
I made it to Iron River in time for a quick muskie-fishing session on Chicagon Lake. We didn’t hook up with any muskies, but I did catch a perch on the middle hook of a Shallow Raider. After Mark dropped me at the dock so I could make camp, he landed a sub-30-inch fish.
I joined my friend Burke in Iron River for dinner and we headed to Bewabic State Park to crash for the night. I slept in the car so that I could conserve the battery pack for my CPAP device. Unfortunately, my car wouldn’t keep accessory mode on for more than 30 minutes, so I was forced to use my backcountry power pack, which I charged up again at our campsite after I woke up. I only mention this because — for years – my CPAP has been the hindrance that kept me from back-country camping. While the battery solved the issue, other issues popped up.
Saturday
We met in Nelma, Wis., where M-73 crosses the river. After some shuttling, I joined Burke, Jesse, Brad, Steve and Erik in tackling the river. Jesse, from Ludington, was our trip leader, as he was one of our more experienced paddlers. Burke, also, is quite an accomplished whitewater paddler. Erik, an online friend from Wisconsin, had spent more than a year in the backcountry in his life. Brad is a friend from Grand Rapids, who is improving his canoe skills daily, while Steve – a co-worker of Jesse’s – was there primarily for the fishing. Jesse’s wife, Bekah, made it possible to leave all of our vehicles at the takeout spot.
The weather was postcard perfect. With a high in the 50s and light winds, wearing my drysuit seemed like a good decision. I had debated how to pack and dress when Burke mentioned he planned to wear his drysuit. It’s a great idea as long as the temperatures stay reasonable. It’s a water barrier, sun barrier and — importantly in the UP — a bug barrier. I packed two pairs of light wicking long underwear and then some camp clothes.
The river wasn’t exactly lazy, but it was slow enough to allow comfortable drifting and casting without too much course correction.
There were some tag alders in the first few miles, but then the river took on that boreal forest feel. I was awestruck by the beauty. This was exactly the trip I was after. There was no whitewater and the trip didn’t produce any trophy fish, but there were brookies around every bend. We encountered one kayaker near the launch and later a group of fishermen who were in canoes and kayaks, but those would be the only people we’d see on the river.
Although there wasn’t much whitewater, the flow increased later in the day and there were some racy channels due to islands in the stream. It was tucked behind one of these that we found the access to our first night’s campground. The spot showed signs of vehicle traffic, but no one was around. We also had no phone service, which was the case for about 80 percent of the river. We spread out and worked to make a fire with wet wood.
Jesse had a gift for each of us – Pasty Oven pasties that he and Bekah had obtained for us. We put the foil-wrapped pasties in the coals and had a delicious dinner.
We each packed as if the trip were a solo trip. This trip was not just about the Brule, but potential trips beyond. We all wanted to know if our gear would fit comfortably in our boats and how our boats would handle when fully loaded for a trip. My one-man tent, it turned out, was the smallest camp setup other than Steve’s hammock. Everyone else brought two-man tents or larger.
I kept all of my food, my kitchen stuff and my CPAP in a bear barrel. My tent, sleeping bag and air mattress went in a large dry bag. Camp clothes were in a second dry bag and cold-weather gear was in a third. It was good I didn’t forget that third bag!
The bugs threatened for a few minutes, especially down by the river, but it got cool quickly and they cleared out.
It rained overnight and I woke every time it intensified, but had an otherwise great night of sleep. I went for a walk in the morning and the wet ground showed a four-clawed track that was difficult to identify. Jesse, Steve and I eventually arrived at a fisher as the most likely animal to have left it because although they have five claws, the “thumb” is offset quite a bit. We figure the “pinky” claw wasn’t visible in the mud. It was about 200 yards from our camp, in the area where a woodcock was making noises all night.
I should point out that while we didn’t really share gear, everyone was generous with help. I still had a cough in the mornings at this point as my body still struggled to kick out the last of the COVID. So my gear got hauled before I could even ask for help in many cases. I did my best to help the others with hauling, but everyone kind of treated me with kid gloves.
Erik also brought a 10-gallon can of water that he shared with everyone, which meant I didn’t have to use my new filter on the tea-colored river water. Although filters can catch a lot of impurities, they can’t stop all the pathogens.
Sunday
We started the day under low, gray skies with hints of blue between the gloomy cloudfronts. As we were still above M-189, we were less than a third of the way down the river. We figured we were making close to 4 mph if we didn’t do any stopping. We almost immediately found some nice fishing spots and some spots with small whitewater features behind boulders. In one such rock garden I long-line released a legal brookie. Brook trout have to be 8 inches and browns 12 inches on this river.
Then the rain started up again. We decided it was OK to break our group up into two groups at this point – the fishermen hung back and the pure paddlers forged ahead. Steve, Jesse and I all caught some brookies, but Steve had the hot stick. No one was keeping any at this point, as there were many miles of paddling to go. I would have kept and cooked one if I had caught any near any of our campsites, but it just didn’t happen that way.
As Steve, Jesse and I fished one wider spot they signaled me to shush and pointed at their ears. There it was, a wolf howl at 1:30 in the afternoon, between rain squalls.
The rain turned to hail a couple times, forcing us to eddy out under some cedars. One of these trees was enormous, having split a rock the size of a small car.
Where the Iron River fed into the Brule, I hooked and lost my largest brook trout of the trip, but I never got it close enough to see its true size.
It was in this stretch that we came across the oddest sight – a hen turkey was hanging in the tight Y of a tree about 15 feet off the ground. Evidently, she flew into it and hung herself. One of the oddest things I’ve come across in the wild.
I explored one channel that I shouldn’t have and ended up wading to pull my boat over a log, but if you didn’t go looking for trouble, you didn’t find it on this stretch.
After a lunch near Forest Road 2152 on the Wisconsin side, we encountered the rest of the group and we all set out to run three sets of named rapids. The whole river from here had splashy features that could be considered class I whitewater, but each of the named rapids had a class II feature, primarily large standing waves or wave trains to run. The difference between a good paddler and a gifted paddler shows at these times. While Burke and Jesse would run up behind a rock and catch an eddy, the less-experienced paddlers either paddled through carefully or blasted through and held on for dear life. I’m moderately skilled, so I caught some easy eddies, which allowed me to look back upstream to see how the rest of the group was doing. I mostly aimed for the largest waves, steering so that I didn’t hit the hidden rock causing the large wave.
On one rapid, one of the less-experienced guys shot ahead, and while he made it through the difficult part of the rapid, he struck a rock (“ate” a rock, we like to say) that was just below the surface and this caused him to dump. Luckily it was more of a slow-motion overbalancing than a violent flip that ejected all his gear. We all gathered on an island to help bail water and get him back on the river.
Jesse and I had misread a map and it turned out where we thought there was a camp on the Michigan side, there was not. There was one nearby on the Wisconsin side, though, and it was a beautiful location. Two-Foot Falls is a natural ledge formation with a drop that is really about four feet. At this water level, the falls had what is known as a “keeper,” as in, if you get your boat in there, it’s keeping it. Luckily there’s a side channel off to river right, but it had possibly the biggest standing wave of any of the features we ran. It didn’t require technical maneuvers, but you had to keep your nerve up and paddle through it. Waves higher than the bow tend to cause panic issues, but no one dumped.
The campsite required us to squirrel up a billy-goat path through rock and blown-down tree trunks, but with teamwork we got everyone’s gear up. I was not in favor of this site because there wasn’t much flat to it, but I was outvoted. The fire ring overlooking the river was just too good to pass up.
After boiling water on my new stove and pouring it in the packet, I enjoyed a meal of chicken fried rice. Then we built a raging fire as the skies cleared and the temperature dropped quickly.
The forecast low on the weather radio was 28 when we checked in the morning, then 26 at dusk. We don’t know how cold it got, only that it was cold enough for my CPAP to malfunction and skim ice to form in our water bottles. Mark had 29 at his house on a hill about 7 miles north of us.
It was cold enough at midnight that I put on wool socks and a winter coat, with hood, and then zipped in tight to my zero-degree-rated mummy bag. Sleeping without a CPAP leaves you pretty drained.
Monday
Getting everyone loaded up from the pretty campsite proved a challenge. The boat access to it was very tight and in spite of a morning fire, the chill slowed us. But by the time we hit the water it was nearly 60 degrees under blue skies with puffy white clouds.
Jesse and Steve planned to join with his friend Rick and stay another night on Paint Pond, the flowage at the end of the Brule. Brad decided to join them, so Erik, Burke and I paddled ahead.
Although there was one named rapid to start the day, it didn’t prove as tricky as some of the passages around islands in the river.
This was a fun stretch with a different kind of scenery – more deciduous forest and some low areas mixed in with the ever-present cedars.
We weren’t beast-paddling, just taking regular comfortable strokes and we were making better than 5 mph. That’s a moving river!
We made it to the rendezvous with Jesse’s friend Rick, said hello and waited for the rest of the group to say our goodbyes. Then we were off.
The river alternated between something like our woodlands here and something from Canada. We watched a doe swim across the river in this stretch, shortly after an osprey cruised past.
We stopped for lunch at the U.S. 2 bridge and then there was one last obstacle to go: La Chapelle Rapids.
This was by far the boniest stretch of the trip. Charting a course through the boulders required some planning. Burke paddled down and caught an eddy on river right, then peeled off to river left. I paddled down and caught the eddy on the right, then stopped to wait for Erik. I tried to coach him into the eddy and when it was clear he wouldn’t make it, I just said, “Run it!” And he did.
I headed down behind him then turned to catch a picture of Burke. The trip, but for a mile of sunny, flat water, was over.
Afterword
This was not my first back-country camping experience, but it was my first out of a canoe. Having no phone service for much of the river was a bit unnerving, but also a liberating feeling. Another first: first attached tick! I asked Holly to check when I got home and sure enough, low on my belly there was one. It wasn’t engorged so I tweezered it off and flushed it. I purchased a tick removal tool and added it to the first-aid kit.
If I had this trip to do over again, I would take my time in the first third of it and I would have packed quick-drying camp clothes. I had my drysuit, but didn’t anticipate the heavy dew saturating my camp clothes in the mornings.
I’m working through the CPAP issue but it appears they aren’t built to handle sub-freezing conditions. Maybe it will be in some kind of soft cooler with a hot bottle of water on these nights?
What’s next? Well, first I need to recover. My wind still isn’t where it was pre-COVID and pushing myself for three days probably didn’t help that.
Like a backpacker, I’m always looking to pack things tighter and smaller and this trip gave me ideas. We didn’t have to portage much gear this trip, but other rivers might not be so friendly. We have our eyes on some wilder trips that would probably mean a longer phone blackout. Not great for the business I’m in, but I’m sure there are times of the year where I can afford a few days to myself.