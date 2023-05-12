There’s a lot going on in May — spring sports, graduations, fishing openers, the tail end of turkey hunting. It’s also the peak of the bird migration, the peak of bear activity and, later this month, the fawn season.
All of that makes it a great time to be outdoors, and there aren’t many better ways to experience nature than paddling.
People ask me why I jumped on paddling a few years ago. Well, there’s a whole unpublished book about that, but I can sum it up briefly — I enjoy being close to the water, watching the fish, seeing the changes in our waterways throughout the year and learning how to control a solo canoe gave me all of that.
People also ask me about kayaking. I don’t kayak for a couple simple reasons. First, I had surgery to clean up disc problems in L4, L5 and S1 in my back a few years ago.
That solved most of my back problems, but I still find it very uncomfortable to sit with my legs straight out, or nearly so, for any length of time.
The second reason I don’t kayak is the weight. Solo canoes are lighter to carry. But enough about that, this guide will work for you whether you like to canoe, kayak or paddle a stand-up paddle board (SUP).
Where to go?
There are many factors in ranking a stretch of river. How remote is it? How many other people am I going to encounter? What’s the current like? What’s the scenery like? Are there likely to be blockages or obstacles? Is there whitewater? Are there special permits required?
Who you are and what you paddle all have a bearing on picking favorite stretches of river. Some people want a lazy float, others want an active paddle.
I’ve tried to include a few of both in this guide.
Let’s start with the most scenic paddles. It’s almost unfair to say one of our rivers is more scenic than another, but to me, those place with clear water will always rank a tick higher.
The Pine River from Peterson Bridge down to Low Bridge has to be one of the most scenic paddles in the Lower Peninsula.
The people who experience it for the first time come away saying that it was like Montana or Wyoming.
You’re surrounded by giant wooded dunes for most of the paddle.
The sky seems higher and the colors seem more intense.
There’s clear water and some of it is splashy enough to call light whitewater. At this time of year, you’re least likely to encounter the partiers, too.
This is a roughly 3-hour paddle at a leisurely pace, but save some energy for the last mile or so.
The wind always seems to be in your face there and the high banks funnel it right down to river level.
Another very scenic paddle is the stretch of the Little Manistee River from 6 Mile Bridge to the Weir.
This is a frisky little river with lots of twists and turns and a few braids that force you to choose your own adventure.
Although the stretch above this one is one of the fastest in the Lower Peninsula, this one is a bit more manageable.
Much of the paddle is through public land and the water is often clear enough to see fish.
Eagles are common, as are orioles and other insect-eating birds.
Lake Michigan-bound
You want to feel really free? Paddle out to Lake Michigan on either the Lincoln or the Sable River.
The Sable River in Ludington State Park is certainly lower than a couple years ago, but it’s still a very scenic paddle. Mink and muskrats are common and if you paddle very early or very late, you can even get a glimpse of a beaver. Eagles are common, as are great blue herons that tolerate paddlers. At this time of year you can still see the fish pretty well, too.
This paddle can be easy or a beast depending on the wind.
If you fight a west wind out to the lake, you get some wave action and an easy ride back to the dam. If you ride an east wind out to the lake, you’re generally treated to flat water.
This is a one-mile paddle out and one mile back and can easily be done in about 90 minutes with light winds.
If you choose to stretch it out to Big Sable Point, expect a six-mile paddle that takes about three hours. Always check the weather forecast before attempting a paddle to the point, though.
Last spring I decided I wanted to paddle from the Lincoln River down to the North Breakwater and back.
For some reason, this feels like much bigger water than the paddle from the Sable to the point does. If I had to guess, I’d say it’s that more of the shoreline is hardened by seawall and rip-rap, so boat wakes that come from a half-mile offshore hit those areas and come back at you.
But if you pick a flat day, it can be done.
The Lincoln River between M-116/Lakeshore Drive and Lake Michigan is also surprisingly scenic. You are likely to see deer, muskrats and turtles and often can see an eagle, blue and green herons and even a river otter or a beaver. This stretch does get a little suspended sediment in it, though, so if you’re looking for clear water, you’re not going to find it until you reach Lake Michigan. This paddle is also about a mile out and a mile back. Note that once you are in the water west of M-116 on the Lincoln, there’s private property on both sides of the river, so you can’t exit your watercraft.
Flat-water fun
Lincoln Lake just north of Ludington can be a fun paddle before the weeds come up. It boasts lots of bass if you’re fishing and plenty of birds.
Eagles, herons and waterfowl are common on this paddle. If you go far enough upstream, you’ll find lots of ducks in the marsh.
Although it’s relatively shallow and looks small compared to Pere Marquette Lake and Hamlin Lake, the Lincoln is in a valley that makes it susceptible to winds. So paddle early or late and always check the winds before you venture too far from shore.
Lost Lake in Ludington State Park boasts clear, shallow water and is the site of a new paddling trail. You’ll see spawning bass and panfish and plenty of frogs and turtles if you keep your eyes open on this paddle. Although it’s really kind of an oxbow of Hamlin Lake, this lake can seem very sheltered on those west-wind days. But don’t expect mercy from the north winds, so always check your forecast. This paddle is linked to the State Park bay on Hamlin Lake, so beware the motor traffic, too.
The PM
If you live in Ludington and you haven’t paddled the Pere Marquette River much, you’re missing out. Although permits are required from M-37 to Reek Road from the Friday preceding Memorial Day until Labor Day, right now they are not required.
If you go all the way to M-37, you’ll find a clear, twisty trout stream that gives way to a marshy estuary feel around Bowman Bridge. If you continue downstream to Rainbow Rapids, you’ll be back in the clear water and you’ll find some splashy stretches that some call whitewater. Follow it down to Upper Branch Bridge or Lower Branch Bridge to find cedars, hemlocks and some stony stretches of brisk clear water. Continue farther and you’ll find yourself in a braided marsh that re-forms into an organized river at Reek Road. From Reek Road to Scottville, you have a lazy river lined with hardwoods. Below Scottville, the river has a thick canopy of leaves and goes through lowlands and high bluffs before giving way to the Pere Marquette Lake marsh.