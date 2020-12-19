Not everyone winterizes their boat at the first hint of snow. So for those of you who hang in there hoping for late perch or steelhead at locations not to be named, here are some tips. And we have some tips for you paddlers, too.
Now, am I winterizing any of my boats yet? No! The forecast I saw calls for our normal December thaw, which means it’s time to try those late-season floats and fishing trips.
So, in case you’re a professional procrastinator, like myself, you can have one last treat before you have to put in the work of being a boat owner.
Motor care
The big-ticket item is your outboard motor. The best options, in order are, to store it in a semi-heated building, to have it winterized professionally or to do it yourself.
I have an attached garage and I’ve had to park my SUV outside of it for many years because I gave it up to my boat. I normally like to chase steelhead on lakes as late as I can and I like to chase brown trout on Lake Michigan and its connecting waters as soon as I can. Will I do these things this week? Who knows? Right now the boxes my hunting blinds came in would have to be moved and there are a few other housekeeping items I’d have to address. But I could go fishing in about 25 minutes if I put my mind to it. I’m not stating all of this to twist the knife, I’m just saying if you really love fishing, maybe you should park your truck outside.
If a semi-heated garage isn’t an option for you, calls to local marine dealers will be your next-best bet.
One thing I love about West Michigan, though, is that we are thrifty with a hard work ethic here. That means people roll up their sleeves and get things done on their own. So how hard is it to winterize your boat? It’s not too hard once you locate the air intake and the drain screws for your lower unit. This, of course, presumes that you’ve been running some kind of treatment in your gasoline year-round. After the problems with ethanol in the early 2000s, most people started running some type of a Sta-Bil, Star-Tron or Yamaha Ring-Free additive. If your fuel is not treated, add the appropriate amount to your tank before the next steps.
Start your boat, spray fogging oil into the air intake until it stalls and move to the next step. Now you’ll want to drain all the fluid from your lower unit and make sure that it doesn’t appear to have water infiltration. This may look milky. If you do have water infiltration, you’ll want to get those seals looked at by your dealer.
Once you’ve fogged the engine and drained the lower-unit lube, you’re basically done with the engine.
However, it’s also a good idea, while you’re behind the boat, to remove the drain plug from your bilge. How you remember to put it back next spring is on you, though. If you store your boat outside, remember to tilt the bow up so any water drains out. And remember to make sure your bilge pump isn’t on automatic over the winter, as we did have a fire here years ago when a bilge ran constantly trying to clear ice that wouldn’t clear.
Trickle charging
As I said, my boat is semi-warm all winter, so I used to just top off the battery charges each December, then put them back on a charger every March. Well, it turns out that not all batteries love that. If you’ve found that your electronics fail after you turn on your lights in the evening or if your GPS conks out after an hour of operation, you probably have batteries that are sub-par. (Although you could also have wiring of insufficient gauge.)
The best solution is probably an on-board brand-name charging station with leads to all of your batteries so you simply have to plug one cord into the wall and you can feel secure your batteries will be there when you need them.
A less-expensive way is to watch for smart chargers like the Battery Tender brand and buy however many you need. Why? Because you can find them or their imitators as low as $25 each on sale. I went this route and I have three on the boat for my two trolling-motor batteries and my starting battery. I plug them in and they blink red until the batteries are charged, then they turn green. They also have a winter storage mode that is better for long-term use.
Covering your boat
This is a tough subject because of Michigan’s winters — exhibit A being last week’s snow. That deer-blind-crushing dump we had would probably rearrange any tarps or covers you could put on your boat. You used to see many more covers and tarps on boats in yards before shrink-wrapping became popular. If you have to store outside, that’s really the way to go if you can handle the expense.
If you can’t store outside, keep an eye on your cover or your tarps through the season. Make sure you have them set up with peaks so most snow or ice should slide off. Of course, we know that heavy, wet snow kind of does what it wants. Many people used to hang gallon jugs of water on every grommet so that the cover wouldn’t tear when the weight of the snow in the boat got too heavy, it would just lift those jugs. It looks funny, but it makes sense.
Trailer bearings
It doesn’t matter whether you pump up your trailer bearings now or in the spring, but I like to make a run around the boat trailer and snowmobile trailer at both the beginning and the end of winter. I use red, tacky grease of whatever brand and it has served me pretty well. If you don’t have bearing buddies, put them on your Christmas list, as they are a huge labor saver.
Canoes and kayaks
There are a handful of things that can do-in a canoe or kayak. Canoes with wood gunwales, particularly, are vulnerable in winter. Plastic-hulled canoes shrink or contract in the winter at a different rate than wood does. This means that your boat hull is trying pull against the screws in the gunwales. With Royalex, that means you could develop what are called “cold cracks.” I bought a canoe with one of these already repaired in it this summer and it is not an easy or pretty repair to make. So you have a couple options to avoid cold cracks if you own a Royalex canoe — you can store it indoors or you can loosen the screws in the gunwales. If you choose to loosen the screws, again, I’m not going to be there to remind you to tighten them again in the spring.
Another thing that can damage a canoe or kayak is UV light. If you have to store your boat outside, do it in the shade. I mentioned during our Christmas-shopping column that every boat owner should have 303-brand protectant handy to protect against UV damage. We don’t think about the increased sunlight in winter here much because it’s so darn cloudy, but those sunny days sure are bright and that light bounces off of everything.
Finally, a great way to ruin a canoe or kayak is to store it improperly. By that I mean, with the wrong orientation. You never want the weight of a canoe or kayak to be on the bottom. Warping or hog-backing on the bottom of a canoe or kayak will change its geometry and its performance. So always store your watercraft upside-down. This can be on a rack, on some cinder blocks or hanging from your rafters. Whatever you choose to do, remember to distribute the weight evenly. Place your supports or your straps or ropes about a third of the way from each end of the canoe or kayak.