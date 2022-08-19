If you’re a deer hunter, you need to make plans to register your deer harvest online. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is expanding a 2021 pilot program ordered by the Natural Resources Commission to include everyone this year.
You’re asking why?
Brian Frawley, the DNR wildlife biologist who manages the post-season harvest surveys for the agency said in a press release that it’s about better data.
“Twenty years ago, 75% of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40%,” Frawley said. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
This is all very interesting to me because I vividly recall a symposium at Central Michigan University more than a decade ago with deer management biologists from other states, including Ohio and Nebraska, stating that they were envious of Michigan’s system that didn’t require mandatory reporting.
Well, things changed. There are probably other reasons as well. My guess is that going from carefully guided antlerless harvest goals for each deer management unit (DMU) to wide-open antlerless tag availability also caused some variables in the DNR’s harvest estimates and by extension, their management decisions.
Let’s start with how the DNR used to do things: the local DNR biologist would respond to crop damage complaints, run a carefully-constructed shining route and then use harvest survey information as well as check station information to develop population estimates and harvest goals for each DMU. They would then release a certain number of antlerless tags to the public – if you want to control a wildlife population, control the number of females in the population. After the season, the biologist would start the process over again.
As a writer, crop damage was always fun to hear about because, according to one biologist, most of the “deer damage” reports ended up being raccoon damage. Raccoon damage is apparently much more obvious and catastrophic in appearance, so it generates more phone calls. (But the raccoons aren’t the ones eating your hostas.)
Suffice to say, the tools the biologists had were — over time — judged to be inadequate, not just by the farmers, the NRC or the general public, but apparently by the DNR itself in the face of those declining survey returns.
This change should give the biologists a better handle on harvest, which in turn should give them a better handle on populations which should give them more data with which to answer your angry phone calls about the youth hunt or the archery season being too long or the two-buck rule or the antler restrictions or whatever your favorite deer-flavored complaint might be. It probably won’t save your hostas, though.
Who has to do it
“All successful deer hunters with a state issued deer license, including those with deer management assistance permits, will be required to report their deer harvest beginning in 2022,” Chad Stewart, a deer, elk and moose management specialist with the Michigan DNR, stated in the agency’s press kit.
What happens if you don’t register your deer?
Well, for now the DNR is focusing on helping you learn how to do it, rather than slapping you for not doing it, according to Stewart.
“While the regulation is written in our Wildlife Conservation Order, which is where all of our deer regulations reside and allows conservation officers to enforce violations, this first year will emphasize educating hunters about the change rather than enforcement for those who have not reported their deer within the stated guidelines,” he stated.
What information do they collect?
“All successful hunters will be asked to report the unique carcass tag number that was attached to the deer, the hunter’s date of birth, the exact harvest location, the type of deer harvested (fawn/antlered/adult doe), number of antler points (if a buck), and date of kill,” Frawley stated. “In addition, some hunters will be asked an additional management-related question such as what type of hunting device was used to take their deer. Most hunters should be able to complete the process in less than three minutes.”
How do you do it?
I can hear you already — “There’s no cell service where I hunt.” And that’s a real issue in Meade Township, Logan Township and others in Mason County, not to mention lots of places in Lake, Oceana and Manistee counties. The short answer is that you have up to 72 hours to report — but you have to report before you transfer it to your processor or taxidermist.
What’s the easiest way to do it?
Well, like everything else, an app is usually easier than trying to fill out an internet form on your phone. The DNR’s app is called “Michigan DNR Hunt Fish” and it’s available on the Google Play store or the iTunes store.
Alternatively, you can go to www.michigan.gov/dnrharvestreport and fill out the form from your smartphone or computer.
What about grandpa?
He doesn’t have a smartphone.
“Hunters who can’t report their harvest due to a lack of internet access or smart device may get help from a family member or friend with access, by providing them with their kill tag license number, date of birth and harvest location to report on the hunter’s behalf,” the DNR’s press release states. “Reporting by phone to the DNR is not possible because of the need for accurate harvest location data, which is provided by selecting the location on a digital map.”
OK, I’m guessing a few of you read that last sentence and your head exploded. Why do they need to know exactly where you shot it?
“While we will have near real-time harvest data available for hunters throughout the season on our website, that data is at the county level,” Stewart stated. “Only the DNR will have access to the GPS coordinates of the actual harvest location, which is needed for two very important reasons: more effective disease surveillance, and the ability to build a network of harvest locations over time so we can adapt management guidelines to better align with harvest numbers. That means better overall management recommendations for Michigan’s deer population.”
If you read that quote carefully, it sounds like we might get back to something resembling habitat-based management instead of just blanket county management. It would certainly be nice to have a handle on how deer are doing on our expansive public lands vs. our ag lands.
Finally, how do you prove you registered your deer? Well, you’re issued a confirmation number that you will have to give to a Conservation Officer if they ask you for it.
Positives and negatives
What are the positives? Well, obviously the DNR is going to have better information with which to manage the deer herd. Michigan is one of the last states to require some type of deer harvest reporting and the biologists should be able to do a better job with the expanded data. You also benefit because over time, you’ll be able to watch the county harvest data online and form your own opinions about what’s going on around you and why. Then you can go to the NRC meetings and make your own friendly, helpful suggestions on how people should do their jobs — if that’s something that appeals to you.
The negative is that we’re all being dragged into 2022. Yes, a little bit more of the ambience and romance of hunting goes away when you have to get out your smartphone. But let’s be honest, there are very few of us who don’t get out our phones anyway and snap a pic of our harvest, if only to send to a spouse or friend. The small minority of people who still go to deer camp and stay in the woods all week or all season are still out there, though, and it’s sad they’ll have to go somewhere with signal and report. As I said, there’s a rustic, romantic appeal to these outpost camps and having to drive out to find a cellular signal is a sacrifice. But it seems a small sacrifice for the greater good.
Unfortunately, the other negative is that people won’t believe the data they are seeing – just as many question the numbers now. Or they’ll take that data and try to twist it to their own goals for hunting. I can only say that the biologists I’ve met and interacted with are hard-working, honest people who are in many cases dedicated to their profession both when they’re working and they’re not. Most of our fisheries biologists like to fish and many of our wildlife biologists like to hunt. I try to give them the benefit of the doubt and I hope everyone else will through this period of change as well.
Finally, smile when you greet the CO. Snarling at them won’t help your situation.