Two anglers from Big Rapids reel in a brown trout at the Taylor Road “Maple Leaf” access on the Pere Marquette River on Thursday. Although these two found trout, salmon anglers reported the first schools of kings had pushed upstream.

If you’ve always wanted to catch a really big fish but you don’t have a boat, this is your chance. Although September is generally considered the peak of the run, king salmon are in the rivers in catchable numbers already thanks in part to heavy rains through mid-August. And the kings are still running quite large, with several tipping the scales at above 30 pounds this year.

