If you’ve always wanted to catch a really big fish but you don’t have a boat, this is your chance. Although September is generally considered the peak of the run, king salmon are in the rivers in catchable numbers already thanks in part to heavy rains through mid-August. And the kings are still running quite large, with several tipping the scales at above 30 pounds this year.
It doesn’t matter whether your preference is lures, spawn or flies, you can get into fish if you know where to go, what to look for and what to use in a given spot.
This article will present public locations, how to find your own spot, what to use in a given spot and when you might have the best success.
Where to go
In a good year, at the peak of the run, you can catch salmon in almost any river between the Muskegon and the Manistee. These include the White, the Pentwater, the Pere Marquette, the Lincoln and the Little Manistee (after the weir operation concludes).
There are several big, public, well-publicized walk-in access spots – a few of these are the White River below Hesperia dam, the Reek Road Bridge (Indian Bridge) access site on the Pere Marquette River and Tippy Dam on the Manistee River. Once upon a time, the Hamlin Dam on the Sable River was a popular spot to fish for kings, but since that river was switched to coho salmon stocking, the returns have not been spectacular. You still might catch a king, but there are better spots.
Of course, Michigan’s trout and salmon rules are as complex as international treaties, so you should read up on them before you visit any spot. For instance, the Pere Marquette between Gleason’s Landing and Rainbow Rapids is artificial lures only for a few more days and then liberalizes from Sept. 1 to Nov. 15.
What’s an artificial lure? I’m glad you asked. Here’s a concise definition right out of the Michigan DNR rules digest:
Artificial Lure: A manmade lure manufactured to imitate natural bait. Artificial lures include spoons, spinners, flies and plugs made of metal, plastic, wood and other non-edible materials. They also include plastic products made to resemble worms, eggs, fish and other aquatic organisms. NOTE: On the following waters from Aug. 1 — Nov. 15, terminal fishing gear is restricted to single-pointed hooks or jigs, measuring 1/2-inch or less from point to shank or treble hooks 3/8-inch or less from point to shank ONLY when attached to a body bait, plug, spinner or spoon. An artificial lure is not a device primarily constructed of lead: all waters of the Betsie River (Benzie and Manistee counties), all waters of Bear Creek (Manistee County), the Manistee River from Tippy Dam downstream to Railroad Bridge below M-55 (T22N, R16W, S31; Manistee County), Big Sable River from mouth upstream to Hamlin Lake Dam (Mason County), all waters of the Pere Marquette R. (Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Oceana Cos.), all waters of the Little Manistee River (Lake, Manistee and Mason counties), White River from mouth upstream to Hesperia Dam (Muskegon and Oceana counties), all waters of North Branch White River (Muskegon and Oceana counties) Muskegon River upstream to Croton Dam (Muskegon and Newayago counties), and all waters of the North Branch Pentwater River (Mason and Oceana counties), South Branch Pentwater River upstream to Hart Dam (Mason and Oceana counties).
Identifying productive water
What’s a good salmon spot look like? Well, it varies. First and foremost, early in the season, you’re probably looking for holes. Holes are deep spots created by bends in the river, current obstructions or current restrictions. When conditions are low and clear (as they tend to be in September), holes are the go-to spots.
Outside bends are pretty obvious holes. You can pretty reliably predict that the fish are going to be in these spots. Current obstructions such as boulders or logjams will cause scour holes in our sandy rivers, and you can put that knowledge to work to find fish in an otherwise shallow stretch of river. Finally, current can be restricted by varying types of bottom sediments or bank reinforcements. Good examples of these holes are in the clay areas of the Pere Marquette and Manistee rivers. The bottom falls away at a clay shelf and goes who knows how deep.
How do you find a hole on an unfamiliar river? Well, other than reading some of the signs above, you can also see eddies where the current is slack or actually flows back against the main current. All of these are worth investigating.
Timing
If it’s raining, you should get your gear together and head out. You’re not going to catch many fish on a bright sunny day with low and clear water. We know from fishing the rivermouth lakes that rain events push fish up the river, so pay close attention to the forecasts and plan your trip appropriately.
Rods and reels
Your favorite spot should determine your gear. Your long rod might work great at Tippy Dam, but you might need something shorter and stouter on our more restricted stretches of river.
I probably wouldn’t use a spinning rod shorter than 7 feet in length, just because it gives you enough bend to withstand a run. Your reel, starting out, should probably be a spinning reel. If you do well with that, then you can probably investigate some baitcasting gear, center-pin reels or fly gear. Remember that these fish can make ridiculously long runs, so you’ll want a reel with a good drag and not smaller than the 300 or 3000 size (depending on manufacturer).
As far as line goes, you probably won’t have much luck casting 30-pound monofilament, but you could use 30-pound braid if you’re so inclined. If you have an adequate rod and an adequate drag, you can get away with line that’s rated lighter.
Lures
With the above restrictions for certain stretches in mind, you’ll want to use fluorescent colored lures capable of reaching the fish.
In deep holes, the best of these will be a Deep Thunderstick Jr. You can also use Kwikfish or any number of historic lures like Flatfish or Ping-A-Tees. Any crankbait with a decent lip could work for you.
Spinners can also be effective, although it’s difficult to put them in front of deeper fish. Finding heavy enough spinners that meet the hook-size restrictions is challenging. Your best bet is to either modify a factory-made model or look at tackle shops for the home-tied spinners. You can find heavy brass body parts at lurepartsonline.com if you decide you’d like to build your own.
Spawn
Spawn can be fished in bags or as a skein and is most often drifted under some kind of bobber through holes. As with any spawn fishing, fresh is best, but treated will work, too. Remember that these fish aren’t truly feeding (according to biologists), instead they’re reflexively grabbing at things they remember as food, such as hunks of spawn. You can impart flashy colors into your spawn by either treating eggs in a fluorescent cure compound or by tying bags with neon-colored mesh. Natural color works, too. Everybody has a preference and you never know what’s going to grab a fish’s attention on a certain day.
Flies
Egg patterns and egg-sucking leeches are the standards for this time of year on the rivers. Fly shops in Baldwin and Wellston can put you on the latest hot patterns.