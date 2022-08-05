If you own a small boat, you know the stresses that the winds along Lake Michigan bring. The salmon can feel so close, yet so far away.
Until August and September. Then they’re so close, you can, well, troll for them or jig for them.
Lakes like Muskegon Lake, White Lake, Pentwater Lake, Pere Marquette Lake, Manistee Lake and Portage Lake are teeming with them — or soon will be.
But how do you do it? How do you get these silver missiles to attach themselves to your line?
Well, it’s similar to fishing in Lake Michigan, but not exactly the same.
Where to go
The list of lakes above is pretty inclusive if you’re in the coverage area for the Ludington Daily News. Any of those lakes can be host to king salmon in the fall.
Where’s the best bite? Well, it depends on the day and your preferred method of fishing for them.
If you like trolling, you’re going to be better off on larger lakes because jigging has absolutely exploded in the last 10 years – to the point of diminishing the trolling experience on many lakes.
So find a lake with some room to move around if you’re a troller.
If you’re a jigger, you can park yourself pretty much anywhere and have some luck on these lakes. However, remember that anchoring in a federal navigation channel is frowned upon by the U.S. Coast Guard.
These are clearly marked on your chart and, yes, using your “Spot Lock” counts as anchoring if you’re impeding navigation.
It’s probably best to avoid lakes with freight or materials docks if you’re planning to jig – or at least stay out of the navigation channel.
Gear for trolling
Trolling on rivermouth lakes is subtly different from trolling on Lake Michigan. First, you probably won’t have as much room behind your boat to run the long weighted lines.
Second, you don’t have to worry about heavyweight downrigger balls to give you a true depth because you’re only putting out 30 feet of cable instead of hundreds of feet. Downriggers remain the preferred choice for getting a line down to depth. You can vary your lead lengths and your equipment can stay close to your boat.
This lets you worry less about the boat crossing behind you than you might on the big lake.
You can pick up a set of hand-crank downriggers for relatively cheap and be every bit as successful as someone with electric downriggers.
Another way to get your lures deep on a rivermouth lake is to use a Dipsey Diver or similar device. This is a weighted, keeled disc that can be set to run close to or far from the boat and you can determine how deep you run it by letting out more or less line. A variation of these called the “Slide Diver” lets you vary the length of the leader between your lure and the diver.
You might also just run a straight-line diver like a Jet Diver behind your boat. These are a nice choice because they float.
So when you take the boat out of gear to fight a fish, you don’t have to worry about all your gear hanging up on bottom in the remnants of old shipping docks. (Of course, floating lines are easy prey for passing boats, though.)
What rod, reel and line do you use for these? Typical salmon-sized stuff that’s marked with a 30 or a 300, depending on brand.
If you plan to run divers, you’ll want line-counter reels.
You don’t need as much line as on the big lake, theoretically, but 30-pound kings have a way of shattering theories, so buying tackle adequate for the big lake is advised.
The nice thing about salmon tackle is the rods are clearly marked for their intended use.
As for line, you want 30-pound-test these days. The big ones are around, so be prepared.
Don’t cheap out on snap-swivels, either. Make sure the snaps are rated for at least 50 pounds or you may reel in a straightened piece of tackle.
Lures
While you can catch kings on rotators and flies or meat rigs in rivermouth lakes, you’re putting your wallet in the neighboring boaters’ hands when you do. Plugs like J-Plugs have worked for decades and they still produce fish.
Spoons can also work either as primary lures or on a short “slider” line that will put an extra lure in the belly of the line on your downrigger rod.
What’s the best size and color? Normally, the size 4 plugs are the go-to. Lately, though, I’ve seen some monster alewives, so the size 5 could work well.
Remember that biologists say these fish aren’t feeding at this time of year so much as they are striking out of instinct.
Your lure annoys them and reminds them that they used to eat, so they snap at it.
Having said that, matching the hatch size-wise is probably a good idea – trending up when conditions are good and down in size when it’s flat calm with bright sun.
Chrome and red J-plugs were the go-to for many years, while spoon patterns like Wart Frog Glow and Eggshell were popular.
These days, superglow patterns should be in your spread pre-dawn and at dusk. Stick to something with flash the rest of the day. Remember to sharpen your hooks. King salmon lose a ton of weight in their face as they prep to spawn and you’re just trying stick a hook in a merganser-like beak by the time it’s all over.
Sharpen those hooks and drive them home for good measure after you get a bite.
Driving the boat
Speed kills is the saying and in my estimation, it surely does on these lakes. You want to troll as slowly as you can while still having lively lures. It all goes back to annoying the fish. Keep those lures in their reach a split-second longer by slowing down. Can you pop a fish going 3.2 mph? Sure. But you’ll probably catch more by trolling slowly. If you don’t know what your minimum effective speed is, just put the lure in the water next to the boat and watch it. Then throttle up and down to see what looks best to you.
Again, that’s a baseline recommendation. If the skies are dark and there’s a front coming across the lake, throttle up. If you’re fishing flat, flat water with bright sun, take it slow.
It’s tough to solo troll at this time of year. Your head needs to be on a swivel as you look for neighboring lines and watch to keep people off of your lines. A partner is invaluable.
And although you may be tempted to put your electric motor on a compass heading to free up your hands, don’t do too much of that because you need some crazy turns in your presentation. A turn speeds up the lure on the outside and slows down the one on the inside, either of which can be a trigger for fish.
Jigging
There’s not much more fun than catching a big fish on a bare line and jigging gives you a way to do just that. You’ll want heavy spoons like the ones made by P-Line and others and you’ll want to have a stout rod — a muskie or catfish rod isn’t overkill, honestly.
Find the deepest water you can comfortably fish and head over. If you have a trolling motor with a “spot lock” or anchor function, you’ll appreciate it. Just remember to turn the motor off when you hook that fish off the bow or you could catch your line in the motor.
Jigging for kings is no different than jigging for another species like walleyes. Some days they want it right on bottom, some days the hits will come on the fall, some days they’ll come on the lift.
Learn to be a line-watcher while you jig.If the line jumps or you see slack when you’re lowering your lure down, set the hook.
Safety and legal
Remember that many of these lakes are federal waters, so the rules regarding lighting, sound-making devices and signal flares apply. Also remember that your throwable Personal Flotation Device has to be easily accessible.
Full information on what your boat needs to be legal on federal waters is available in a booklet called “A boater’s guide to the federal requirements for recreational boats,” which is available at tackle shops, boat dealers, some visitors bureaus or by searching online.