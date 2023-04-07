I think the snow is gone. But these statements have not been approved by the American Meteorological Society. We do average 2.2 inches of snow in April according to the long-term records kept by Dick Hamilton southeast of Ludington.
Regardless if that snow comes or not, we are in the turkey scouting season. These rainstorms and thunderstorms? They’re good news for turkey hunters. Why? Well, rainstorms tend to wash those sandy areas so that they’ll hold fresh tracks for you. And thunder? Turkeys will often gobble in response to it, letting you know where they are.
Yes, now is the time to get out and look for a bird or birds.
Scouting 101
The No. 1 goal of scouting is not to see a bird. No, the No. 1 goal is to locate likely locations where you’ll find a bird on your opening day without scaring them out of that location.
That second part is really important.
Just like in deer hunting, you don’t want to bump your quarry out of a given area.
So when you’re scouting on foot, always wear your camo, wear your binoculars, scan and scout ahead and do your best not to be seen by a turkey. Do they see people all the time? Maybe.
Probably in some areas. But the fewer people they see, the fewer negative interactions they’ll associate with people.
Be stealthy if you’re going to scout on foot.
Turkey sign
Sign can be broken down into three different categories – tracks, scat and feathers. Tracks are good. You can tell whether you’re on toms or hens when you find tracks.
Tom tracks are much larger – roughly 4.5 inches by 4.5 inches. You’ll want to find tom tracks in the April seasons.
Later on, you’ll take any track you can get because most hens will have a tom trailing them by May.
Scat can be up to 3 inches long, according to the Falcon Guide to “Scats and Tracks of the Great Lakes” by James C. Halfpenny.
They are shaped like a black-and-white Cheeto, according to me. But more often you will find trees that are “whitewashed.” These are roost trees and they are a great find.
If you find where the turkeys roost, you’ll be able to plan your hunt more effectively.
If you find where Cheetos roost, you’ll be able to plan a happy drive home from hunting, but I digress.
Finding feathers is not necessarily bad.
If it was the result of a hawk or owl attack, obviously that’s bad and the turkeys may have vacated the area. It’s still worth checking for tracks and scat to see if they might still be around. If it’s the result of a territorial battle, that’s a good thing.
You wouldn’t abandon your archery deer stand if you found out two bucks were sparring there, would you? No, you absolutely wouldn’t.
So treat feathers as a sign that there were turkeys here at one time and maybe they’re still around. Study the area.
Food sources
Right now you’re going to find turkeys feeding on late winter and early spring food sources, such as grubs and acorns.
If you see them patrolling the neighborhoods, they’re looking for these types of food.
They will also hang out under birdfeeders, but that really doesn’t help you, either.
But seeing the birds chasing these types of forage can direct your search a little on huntable lands.
Oak stands will often hold birds. Moist soils and grassy areas will hold grubs. As the temperature (hopefully) warms up, you’ll see birds favoring grassy areas where they can go after grasshoppers and other insects.
Of course, turkeys are turkeys so you’ll always find them getting into something around a farm, whether it be fallen fruit or corn cribs or similar things.
Water
Although you’ll hear that turkeys won’t cross water and don’t like water and accidentally drown trying to take a drink, none of that is true.
They will fly across creeks readily if you make the right sounds at the right time.
And turkeys regularly roost near water sources. My old property on the Lincoln River held turkeys in different seasons. Sure, part of that was the neighbor feeding birds and deer, but that was across the river, which they never had a problem crossing.
Calls for scouting
I don’t like calling when I’m scouting.
I’d much rather go out and look for sign, but sometimes you drive around at dusk trying to find roost trees and calling can be helpful.
I once listened to a seminar by Greg Abbas, one of the owners of the A-Way call company and he suggested that the best approach to calling for turkeys was to try to get shock gobbles using non-predator calls.
Owls and crows are both predators for turkeys or their poults, so although you can buy those calls, this gentleman suggested it’s best to avoid them as it may push your birds out of an area.
His suggestion was that you’d be much better off trying to get a shock gobble with a goose call or a sandhill crane call.
Found a flock?
If you find a flock of turkeys it’s best not to call at them. Yes, I know, I can’t resist either.
But if you find a flock of turkeys where someone is likely to hunt, it’s not good to call at them.
You are educating them and making it harder on yourself or someone else.
And who knows? You might actually be able to get permission to hunt on land where you see a big tom hanging out.
Once upon a time, the standard practice among die-hard turkey hunters was to go out door-knocking with a plat book in hand.
These days it might be easier to use an app such as OnX Hunt, which uses the aerial photos that local equalization offices use.
It’s a fantastic app because it shows approximate property lines and property ownership. Sometimes it’s a bit out-of-date on recent sales, though, so you will want to keep that in mind.
Once you have a property owner’s name, it’s not difficult to find a way to contact them with some digital sleuthing.
Of course you can pay a service to find a phone number or whatever, but I would probably try social media to find friends in common and work at getting permission that way.
Finding public land
It’s nice to find a bird on private land, but I think it’s more of an accomplishment to shoot one on public land. The Michigan DNR makes an app available called MI-Hunt. You can access it at www.michigan.gov/dnr under “where to hunt.”
This doesn’t just show state and federal land, it can also be set up to show you commercial forest act lands where landowners have a tax break for allowing public hunting.
These CFA properties are more common than you think and are a really underutilized property segment for hunting.