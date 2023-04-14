They were once a staple of the spring in Michigan. Rainbow smelt, running by the millions, crowding into every Lake Michigan and Lake Superior tributary. There to be taken with simple scoops of a net – going into 5-gallon buckets, garbage cans and even 55-gallon drums.
But times change. Rainbow smelt, which are actually an invasive species originally introduced in Crystal Lake in Benzie County, reproduced to ridiculous numbers and then crashed. Was it overpredation? Overfishing? A crashing lower food web in Lake Michigan? Other factors? All of the above?
Regardless of the why, the result was that a long-beloved activity in Ludington — dropping nets for smelt along the breakwaters — all but disappeared.
I had heard about this activity, but had never taken part in it. First, I figured that with the smelt populations so low, it probably wasn’t the best idea to popularize it. Second, I figured the people doing it probably didn’t want the company. Outdoor writing is always a balance, though, and with people sharing this on social media, I figured it was time to bring the smelt dipping out of the shadows and into the light.
I joined a friend on the breakwater and ran into several locals dropping nets for smelt. Among them was Fred Whitman, who was introducing his grandkids Mason Caspersen and Annika Heemstra to the practice.
They seemed to be doing pretty well, too!
Michigan DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said the main reason in his mind is that the whole of Lake Michigan is experiencing more productivity. The lake managers lowered predator numbers and are slowly increasing those numbers. As a result, forage species like alewives, bloater chubs and smelt are more numerous. He said large-scale flood events like the Grand River is experiencing now bring valuable nutrients into the lake, which is important since the quagga mussels in the lake are constantly filtering nutrients out, making them unavailable to the plankton and planktivores up the food chain.
Chuck Madenjian, a USGS fisheries research biologist based in Ann Arbor who studies predator-prey relationships and population dynamics, said that smelt are an interesting case study. He said unlike alewives, which have a very pronounced relationship with salmon populations, smelt seem to have more factors at play than we can currently understand. He said a study on Lake Huron showed a weak relationship between water levels and smelt populations, but it’s hard to say what’s going on. He said the big drop in smelt numbers occurred from 1993 to 2004 and although there was a slight uptick in numbers from 2021 to 2022, it was miniscule in the grand scheme of things.
“On a lakewide level, they’re still pretty low,” he said.
He said sometimes the hydroacoustic and netting surveys will show more recruitment, but those young fish rarely develop into significant populations of adults. The fish in right now are in the 5-7 inch range, which could be 2-3 year-old smelt. However, he said, unlike alewives, there’s not a current study for aging of smelt.
The run
My first exposure to smelt dipping was on the Pilgrim River just outside of Houghton. It was in my freshman year of Michigan Tech. This was in the days when Michigan Tech’s reputation was as much for drinking as it was for engineering, so we descended on the river in a predictable state. I didn’t have my own equipment, but the fraternity house barn had all the nets. We brought the nets, a garbage can and a whole lot of beer with us. As I recall, the run started relatively late that night. Once it started, we were just scooping and scooping, every dip with dozens of smelt. Into the garbage can they went! When we were done, the bag was full.
Then the real work started.
You don’t clean smelt with a knife, you clean them with kitchen scissors. Snip the head, snip open the belly, strip out the guts and rinse.
I would guess we spent two hours cleaning smelt that night after a half hour of fishing for them.
These days, you can only keep two gallons of smelt, which seems a reasonable amount. There is no size limit on smelt. The ideal eating size is roughly 5 to 7 inches, because the bones tend to vaporize in the oil at that size. Bigger ones have bigger bones that don’t cook away as well.
Lake Michigan smelt
The process for catching smelt from a breakwater is relatively simple. Instead of dip nets you use what are called “umbrella nets” or “drop nets.” Generally they come in 36-inch or 42-inch squares. You want the quarter-inch mesh because it has less resistance when you’re trying to lift it. The people who buy the eighth-inch mesh generally regret it, I’m told.
You’ll also be better off with white mesh if you can find it, spotting those dark fish over the sand is pretty easy, but it’s not easy to tell when they’re over a dark net.
You do need a valid Michigan fishing license to fish for them, no matter what kind of net you use.
The nets are fished on 8-foot poles. My friend used electrical conduit to make his, but I saw some fished off of dowels or other stock that might be lighter.
I checked the regulations and cast nets are also legal for smelt on the Great Lakes. I’m not sure how that would work, but if it’s flat with good visibility, it might be worth a try – although you might want to get well away from the crowd. Fisheries Order 229.18A has all the regulations on the Michigan DNR website, but the highlights are no netting within 100 feet of a dam and the season ends on streams May 31. The Great Lakes are open to netting all year.
The Michigan DNR also publishes a list of breakwaters and tributaries where smelt dipping is likely to pan out for you. Ludington and Manistee are not on it, but Pentwater, Whitehall and Muskegon are. It’s probably worth checking your favorite Lake Michigan tributaries and creek outlets for fish, too.
To set up, you pick your spot along the breakwall. Pick a spot where you can see the bottom. If you have a Coleman lantern, tie it to a rope and lower it until it’s about a foot above the water. If you don’t have anything to tie it to, try filling a 5-gallon bucket with water and tie your rope around that.
You lower your net to the sand of the lake and you wait and you watch carefully. We found it was actually better to have a net lifter and a separate spotter or two. Sometimes looking at the water from a different angle helps with visibility, particularly when there’s a little wind disturbance on the water. When the black streaks start to cross your net, you lift as hard and as fast as you can. If you timed it right, you’ve got six or eight — or more — smelt. Dump them in the bucket and set again quickly. It’s really that simple.
We noticed that early in the night the fish tend to hang around the edges of the lantern-light, but later in the night the larger schools will charge right into the bright areas.
I knocked off before 11 p.m., but had I stayed for a little longer, I’m confident we could have had six gallons between the three of us.
Cooking them up
Whitman said he had done smelt netting ever since he was a kid and his favorite recipe was simple: “Dip them in egg wash, roll them in cracker meal and into the oil they go!”