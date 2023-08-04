It’s hard to describe the feeling of a train pulling away, leaving you and all your belongings to be transported out of the wilderness only by canoe.
Don’t get me wrong, I love my canoe, but at that moment, as I watched the silver VIA rail train pull away into the northern forest, I questioned whether I was really up for the 80-mile paddle on the Spanish River.
But that was really the only way out, to paddle out. After the train pulled away, I was struck by the green. Everywhere you looked was either conifers, ferns, exposed rock or river. We had seen the river and the mountainous terrain of the river valley out the train windows on the way up, but to be dropped — immersed — in that environment was like a dreamscape for me. I’ve always loved the conifer forests and exposed rock of the Upper Peninsula and the Canadian Shield geology. Now I was going to have to love it for however long it took to paddle out. Our train stop was at Sinker Creek. We had to paddle downstream for a mile or so to reach the actual river. When we did, we found riffles and swifts — precursors to the rapids we hoped to run. And there were numerous, numerous rapids!
Rapid life
When you’re running rapids, the safest way to do it is to have everyone scout the rapid, look at the features and pick a path. Then you put the most experienced paddler through the rapid so they can wait downstream for the less experienced paddlers. If there’s trouble, you theoretically have enough experience above and below the rapid to help out whoever is on the rapid. This was all part of our plan. But enthusiasm got the best of one of our number early on and that person paddled up to the edge of a rapid and shot it without warning — no scouting, no safety precautions. We got lucky because it happened to be quite a dangerous chute, but they survived, wetter and wiser. It reinforced to everyone where we were and what the risks were.
We initially discussed paddling out in five days, each with around 15 miles of paddling. That plan died hard against the wall of reality on the first night — the rapids in the upper part of the West Branch of the Spanish River were not going to cooperate. Low-ish water and too much exposed rock meant that we would be portaging all of our gear and our boats for hundreds of yards — ahem, meters — at a time. Portages don’t have to be back-breaking because you can take as many trips as you like, but they are time-consuming. There’s also a constant risk of injury because, while these are well-worn paths, they are not that well-worn. There are roots and rocks every few feet and the insistent Canadian vegetation keeps them narrow no matter how many people walk them each year.
Bugs
We had a report that mosquitoes were bad this year, but that turned out to only be the case in certain areas. Steven, who had camped northwest of the river a few days before, talked about running to his car with his bug shirt on and actually driving with it on because so many bugs got into his Jeep with him when he shut the door. We didn’t have it quite that bad. We just treated nightfall like a horror movie — stay in your tent or the vampires will get you. It was bad, but it didn’t live up to the legends of Canada. We actually were able to enjoy a fire a couple times thanks to Burke’s Thermacell and some mosquito coils that Jesse put out.
Camp life
There are campsites every three to five miles on much of the river, but on some stretches they were more dispersed than that. That meant planning for quitting paddling at reasonable intervals. We had done this on paper, but we had to add a site to our agenda when we only made it half as far the first day as we discussed.
Campsites consisted of relatively flat ground, a reasonable landing area for boats, a fire ring and a thunderbox. A thunderbox is just a one-holer with no building around it. Some of these were in nice clearings in the woods, others were in bushy backwoods areas.
You settle into a routine when you’re traveling like this. Get out of the boat, haul your stuff (always uphill) to a flat spot, set up your tent, take care of your thunderbox trip and then wash and get ready for dinner. My dinners were all dehydrated backpacking meals that just required 12 or so ounces of warm water. I warmed the water on my Primus stove or I heated it on the fire, or if someone else was heating extra, I would use some of their water. We filtered all our water and I always tried to have my two one-liter jugs full. I pushed the fluids the first couple days, but got a little lazy about drinking enough after that. Filtered water doesn’t taste the best and I wasn’t pleased with the flavor drops I brought with me. But water is life, so you choke it down no matter how river-brown and distasteful it might be.
After dinner, I took care of my dishes and brushed my teeth and got ready for bed. I fished a few times after dinner, but you really don’t have a lot of free time or energy if you’re pushing on a trip like this. One BIG surprise was how cold the nights were. We planned for upper 50s or low 60s at night but it got down into the low 50s and possibly lower a couple times. I slept in a base layer-style pair of long underwear, but not socks the first night. I regretted that. Steven didn’t bring his underquilt for his hammock and he regretted that. I also regretted bringing my 40-degree sleeping bag because it really wasn’t adequate for a couple nights we had. I would have been better off bringing my zero-degree mummy bag and sleeping in various states of having it unzipped or being undressed.
We never hung our food in trees as the provincial authorities advised. Our hosts for a shared campsite one night, Ross and Doug, said they always did and always would after hearing of a friend’s bear troubles. We kept our food in our blue barrels, within hearing distance of our tents. We figured we’d wake up and scare off a bear if we heard it. Luckily, that plan was never put to the test.
I felt my age when it was time to get out of bed and pack up every morning.
Running rapids
Although we portaged some falls and tough rapids early, there were still plenty of named rapids and noteworthy whitewater features on the map. We had a blast with these. While Jesse, Frankie and Burke were there to play on these features, Steven and I mostly ran them. Although I enjoy whitewater play, I was more interested in keeping my gear dry. After all, I was transporting three CPAP batteries that I couldn’t get wet.
That plan worked great until day five. Day five was the day when my sandal blew its sole on a portage and also when I took a wrong path on the wrong rapid. Agnes Rapids came with all sorts of warnings on the map about certain water levels. We were clearly below those levels. I looked it over and said to Burke and Jesse, “I’m about 60% sure I can run this.” Well, if I had it to do over again, I’d probably say the same thing again and attempt it again. I think my mistake was following Jesse’s path. As I said, my paths were usually no-nonsense paths downstream. I didn’t need any drama.
There happened to be two sticks standing upright on this rapid and I planned to go between them. Then I saw Jesse went right of them both. I followed his path and took a big wave over the side. Then another. So there I was with a boat full of water, careening downstream. Boats don’t move well when they’re full of water. I didn’t panic, though, I kept paddling.
I thought I was headed for one last standing wave, only it wasn’t a standing wave, it was a pillow. A pillow is a disguised rock on a whitewater feature. BANG! I hit the rock hard and my food barrel went flying. The back end of the boat launched into the air as the front slammed to a halt, turning the boat over and ejecting me. It’s quite a fun video to watch if you’re not me. Luckily, I was wearing my helmet and my only injury seemed to be a shallow cut on the front of my foot. The boat took a little damage, but was still in a condition to be paddled home.
And guess what? For all my waterproof planning, nothing was truly waterproof. But everything survived in spite of the water that leaked in. I did have to sleep in an emergency blanket in my wet sleeping bag that night. I don’t recommend the cellophane life, it’s not comfortable.
I have to credit Frankie and Steven for grabbing my gear that day. We pulled off for lunch and sat out one thunderstorm, only to be greeted by many more after we got back on the river. The rapids just got better and better, though, so no one complained about paddling through the downpours. (We did pull off of the water when we saw lightning, but we only saw one flash all day).
My favorite rapid of the week was easily Cedar Rapids. Although the map description made it sound intimidating, it was just plain fun. It was a lively rapid that rounded two corners in kind of an S and then never seemed to end as there were a couple miles of swifts that were similar sized in the following bends. I was pretty much giggling through the entire rapid.
Fishing
Although the fishing on the river was good, it never really worked out for dinnertime. As I said, you get to camp and you set up your stuff and you arrange for dinner. I’m a work-before-play person in the woods, so I often didn’t fish until after dinner. My only walleye came after dinner on the second night of paddling. I expected to get into more, but it never happened. Smallmouth bass were plentiful and so were snaky little pike. Our last campsite was on a tributary called Reynolds Creek. I had a really nice brookie follow my spoon in but couldn’t get him to go. Steven did catch some smaller brookies from the same spot, though.
Wildlife
Part of our trip was called “The Inchworm.” This was a series of oxbows and braids in a flatter section of the river. I was certain we would see a moose in this stretch, but we did not. We did find several sets of moose tracks there, but no luck with a live one. I also found a moose skull a couple days later. The way the bones were spread out, it appeared to be a wolf kill or at least a kill that wolves found.
The inchworm did produce a close encounter with a beaver with the reddest pelt I’ve ever seen. He waited for me to paddle close then gave the water a nice tail slap to try to ward me off. Steven and Jesse did get to see a bear on our last day of paddling. They chose to paddle a shallow braid where the river met the Wakonassin River and ended up dragging their boats, but they were rewarded with the sight of a black bear swimming and getting out of the water to shake off. They believe it was a large male bear because it was alone.
While I didn’t see a bear, I saw a golden eagle, a female peregrine falcon and we stopped near two Merlin nests. I was struck by the lack of bald eagles on this trip, though.
Paddling out
By 1 p.m. on the sixth day, our goal was almost in sight. We had paddled about 10 miles that morning, but we still had to paddle across the open water of Agnew Lake to Agnew Lake Lodge. Afterwards, I measured the path that Steven and I took into the wind across the open lake and it was more than 4.6 miles. To put that in perspective, that’s slightly longer than the length of lower Hamlin Lake. Luckily there weren’t nearly as many boats as there are on Hamlin! The wind was only blowing 10-15 mph toward us and across our bows, but it was quite a slog.
How do you celebrate ending the trip of a lifetime? For us, it was some high-fives, fist bumps and then it was off to Sudbury to pick up two vehicles. After the two hours of shuttling vehicles, we hunted down a restaurant in Elliot Lake, Ontario, that stayed open late enough to serve us a celebratory dinner. Of course I had the pulled-pork poutine.
As I sit writing this days later, all of the anxieties over the paddling schedule, the bugs, whether or not we should hang our food and the difficulty of the rapids and portages has melted into a blur.
I just have a warm feeling for northern Ontario and the urge to go back again soon.