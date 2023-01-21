Normally at this time of year, we’re debating whether we’ll be using snowshoes or just snow boots to hunt squirrels or rabbits. Or we’re just plain going ice fishing.

Instead, we’ve had an earth-tone winter and we’re looking at places we can actually reach to hunt without soaking through to our socks.

Luckily, squirrels love oaks and oaks are most often found on well-drained soils.

Squirrel hunting is fun because it can be challenging or it can be simple. I prefer to walk to far-flung stands of woods, but you can also just drive to Walhalla Road or Nurnberg Road and get out of the car and start looking for them.

In this article, we’ll discuss the various methods to hunt squirrels and the gear you might want to bring along.

Squirrel species

We have a handful of squirrel species in Michigan, but we really only hunt two of them. Fox squirrels are the big, beefy ones with flashes of orange belly fur that give them their name. We are seeing fewer fox squirrels in the western part of the county. I’m not sure why.

Gray squirrels are our other species and they come in two main color phases: gray and black. Now we also have some albino gray squirrels in the area and although they are legal to hunt, you won’t make any friends trying to shoot them in the neighborhoods where they live.

Although we don’t hunt them, we also have chipmunks, red squirrels and two species of flying squirrels. Chipmunks and red squirrels are too small to be anything but emergency survival meals. We’ll leave that to the reality shows.

The two species of flying squirrels we have are the northern and the southern flying squirrel. Both are protected and not legal to hunt. They are also nocturnal, so getting a glimpse of them while you’re out hunting is very unlikely.

To hunt fox or gray squirrels, you’ll need a base license. Although the season used to end at the end of January, it now ends March 31. Although this takes the hunting season into the breeding season, biologists predicted that our squirrel hunting population is now so low that lengthening the season would have no impact. I wonder about that, especially with our apparent drop in fox squirrel numbers.

The daily limit of squirrels is 5 and the possession limit is 10.

Where to go

As I mentioned earlier, oaks are a go-to habitat for squirrels in winter – assuming you had a decent acorn drop. In my neighborhood, you could count the acorns on one hand, which means the squirrels are feeding on naturally occurring sunflower seeds. At least they think they’re naturally occurring when they raid our feeders.

When acorns are scarce, squirrels can feed on all kinds of truly naturally occurring seeds and buds. They’ve also been known to strip the bark from sugar maple trees, as we witnessed in the Cedar Campground at Ludington State Park about a decade ago.

Suffice to say, your best bet for squirrels is in hardwood stands, even if there aren’t acorns. If you’re among oaks, maples and beeches, you are in good company for squirrel hunting.

Where does one find such stands of trees? Well, you can take a drive north or east of town or you can really get creative and use the MiHunt app on the DNR’s website. This app will allow you to search out public land stands by cover type.

To search public land by cover type, you click on the three stacked squares logo. That pulls up your layers menu. From there, you select “MiHunt Cover Types,” “Cover Types Grid” and “Cover Types.” Looking at the color legend, you’ll see that oak land is brown, other upland deciduous is orange and conifers are green. The map is only colored in on public land areas.

Now, keep in mind this is township-level information, so you’re getting some generalities, but if you want to go for a drive on a rainy day and scout public property, this gives you some guidance.

Rifle or shotgun?

There are a couple styles of squirrel hunting, roughly defined by the firearm you’ll be using. Rifles give you more range, but they come with some safety concerns around homes and public trails. Shotguns don’t miss much and their range is not quite as far as a rifle.

I was raised to sit for squirrels. Go out early in the morning, find a squirrelly-looking spot and sit while the woods come alive. When the squirrels come out, you can pick them off with a .22 rifle (or pistol). Squirrels have no attention span, so just sitting still for five to 15 minutes usually gets them moving. If you’re still and observant, you’re going to get shot opportunities.

Stalking for squirrels can be done with a rifle, but most people opt for a shotgun. You get up early in the morning, go to a squirrelly area, lean on a tree and walk slowly from tree-to-tree. As squirrels pop out, you shoot them, then lean against another tree until things calm down, then start your stalk again. A 12-gauge with No. 6 shot is probably overkill, but if you have one, it will work. Most diehard squirrel-chasers opt for 20-gauges or smaller. You can also do this with a rifle or pistol, but you need to be cognizant of what’s downrange of your shots.

Calling and dogs

There are squirrel calls you can purchase to try to draw squirrels in. I haven’t tried them only because I haven’t found it to be necessary. If you’re around them enough, you can approximate their clucking with your mouth alone. But like turkey calling, it can be raised to an artform. Check out YouTube to find videos of people who are fanatical about their squirrels.

You can also use a dog to chase and tree squirrels. Again, I haven’t found it necessary and I don’t have a dog in my life at the moment. But it can be effective, just as hunting rabbits behind a beagle is.

Skinning squirrels

The easiest way to skin a squirrel is to take your knife around its wrists and ankles and make shallow cuts through the skin. Then you’ll want to make shallow connecting cuts to the center of the animal down each arm and leg and down the center. You will also want to make a shallow cut under the base of the tail of the squirrel. If you’ve done everything right, you can step on the tail and pull up by the rear ankles of the animal and come out with a completely skinned squirrel.

Squirrelly dining

Squirrel meat is generally served in a stew or as a crock-pot recipe. You can cook them in your favorite barbecue sauce until the meat is falling off the bone. Then just put the barbecued meat in a serving dish and let everyone make their own pulled-pork-style sandwiches.