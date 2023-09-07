Although the youth deer hunt gets all the attention these days, small-game season opens next Friday.
Although Sept. 15 doesn’t offer the peak hunting opportunity for any of the four game species it opens, you can probably pursue all but rabbits with some degree of success.
The canopy will be somewhat heavy for squirrel hunting and it may be a little warm to run dogs for grouse or woodcock. Rabbits tend to blend in really well at this time of year, but if you have access to private land that’s brushy with mowed areas, you can certainly pick up a few rabbits with a rimfire rifle.
For my family, Sept. 15 was a ceremony. The kids and I would walk into the woods with our orange on and go through the rituals of being in the woods – stalking along slowly, looking at tracks and animal sign, seeing what trees were producing mast and generally enjoying each other’s company.
There’s not a lot that you can do wrong as long as you emphasize safety and fun. It’s a good chance to teach your kids about safe gun handling and how to move around the woods when you’re hunting as opposed to a family hike.
No matter what you’re hunting – and whether you have kids along or not – go early in the day and bring water. September can be just as hot as August – if not hotter, as we learned earlier this week.
In this article, we’ll break down where to find the various small game species and some tips for a successful harvest.
Grouse and woodcock
I know from experience that it’s often too hot to hunt birds in mid-September. As an outdoor writer, you get invited on hunts that get canceled because it’s “too hot for the dogs.” That’s just life with hunting dogs.
However, you don’t have to have a dog to hunt grouse or woodcock. You can walk around solo or walk in a line with some other hunters. Regardless of how many of you there are or how safe you may think you are, it’s a good idea to wear safety glasses when bird hunting.
It’s not just for stray BBs, but also for protection from branches. Also, make sure you wear plenty of orange – the same leaves that make it difficult to hunt squirrels at this time of year also make it difficult to see your partners through the brush.
You may also want to wear some kind of chaps or brush-buster pants. This is another reason that hunting birds when it’s hot isn’t the greatest experience – just walking around your yard in your chaps and your game vest while toting your shotgun will get you sweating.
Grouse tend to live in aspen-heavy areas, as do woodcock. Woodcock tend to be in the wetter, more mature areas, while grouse are in the dryer upland stands.
The typical shotgun load for grouse and woodcock is going to be No. 7 shot or smaller.
It’s thick, which is why you have to be careful about your field of fire and always, always know where your partners are. Basically, you should concentrate on a 30-degree cone in front of you, or from 10-2 on a clock – maybe even 10:30 to 1:30. Never swing your shotgun close to perpendicular to your path, as you’ll put your partners at risk. Never pull the trigger if you’re not sure where you’re facing.
It all goes back to knowing your target and what’s beyond.
Whether you’re after grouse or woodcock, you do want to hunt at the driest time of the day, as birds will run along the ground rather than flush if their feathers are saturated – maybe not to the extent of pheasants, but it does happen.
The daily possession limit on grouse in the northern Lower Peninsula is 5 and the statewide daily possession limit on woodcock is 3. Hunters pursuing woodcock must have a migratory bird stamp.
Squirrels
As I mentioned earlier, the canopy is thick right now and the acorns on the ground are green. That’s not to say you can’t find a squirrel or two to shoot at, though.
On the west side of the county right now, it looks like we’re going to have a bumper crop of acorns, so oak stands should be the focus of your search. Even if you’re not hunting this week, it’s a good time to take a drive and see what oaks look full. Those neon green acorns are easy to see from the road.
If you need some help finding acorn stands, try using the MI-Hunt app on the Michigan DNR’s website.
You simply search your area for public lands, then turn on the cover-type layer and look for the oak stands. Then get in your car or lace up your boots to verify things for some ground truth.
There are two main strategies for hunting squirrels – first, you can stalk them.
This works best early in the morning. You’ll want to be ready before first light and then move from tree to tree, watching for the squirrels getting down from their nests or perches.
You can also sit for squirrels. Just plop down and wait for them to move. If you can sit still for 15 minutes in a good spot, you should have shot opportunities.
Shotguns with No. 6 shot are preferable for stalking, while a .22 rifle will work well for sitting.
Remember that rifle bullets, even .22s, can travel a long way beyond your intended target, so choose your hunting ground and your shots carefully.
The daily possession limit for squirrels is 5, statewide.
Many people struggle with skinning squirrels, but there’s an easy method that is probably better learned by watching online videos than it is by reading it. Basically, you cut around the wrists of the squirrel and a couple other cuts, then stand on the tail and pull up on the ankles.
It gives you a squirrel that’s ready to be deboned without any fur to worry about.
Rabbits
It’s tough to hunt rabbits without snow, but it can be done.
Foodplots, picked-over farm fields and grassy areas of tree plantations or orchards can all be fruitful hunting grounds. (Careful with the yellowjackets in those orchards, though).
You can still also kick through spruce and pine areas with or without a dog. The shots are definitely tougher without that contrasting background.
Fields with scattered clumps of autumn olive are also good hunting ground, but they’re better after the first frost gets the grass to lie down.
Rabbit hunting is another pursuit that requires barrel discipline, especially shotgun hunting with a dog. As the bunny rounds the corners or shoots out between you, you have to really use your restraint not to swing toward your partners. Again, wear plenty of orange.
Field hunting in low-light hours can be productive with a .22 rifle or pistol, but most of your rabbit hunting is going to be done with a shotgun and No. 6 shot.
Warm-weather rabbits can be prone to carrying diseases, so make sure to bone up on your knowledge by Googling rabbit diseases and “Michigan DNR” before you go. There’s a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease as well as tularemia.