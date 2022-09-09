Once upon a time, Sept. 15 was a holiday. Hordes of bird hunters would stomp into the woods after grouse. Kids would go straight from school to the squirrel woods. Rabbits were probably left alone until winter, when they’re easier to spot. Suffice to say, it was a big day.

Fast forward 50 years and we are coming off the youth hunt, gearing up for archery season and most of us won’t give grouse or squirrels or rabbits a second thought.

But grouse still taste good, squirrels are still fun to hunt (and rabbits are even more fun, once there’s snow on the ground).

In this article we’ll focus on grouse and squirrels, primarily, because they are the most available quarry at this time.

Partridge property

If you want to find grouse, or partridge, you have to find aspen trees. It’s really that simple. These birds simply prefer aspens to any other cover. Can you find them in some mixed softwood-hardwood areas? Yes. Will you have more success if you find those monoculture stands of aspen? Also yes.

So the best place to start looking for grouse is where you find aspen trees. I can rattle off some areas in northwest Mason, southeast Mason, central Manistee and western Lake counties where you can find these stands, or you can do your own driving survey. But wouldn’t it be easier if you could search out these stands of trees online before you headed out? I’ve written before about the Mi-Hunt app on the Michigan DNR website and we’ll do it again. This allows you to search out lands by cover type. Simply put in what you’re looking for and they’ll highlight it on the map. You can find it at www.mcgi.state.mi.us/mi-hunt/.

The other nice thing about the Mi-Hunt app is that it doesn’t just show you public land parcels, it shows you privately held Commercial Forest Act parcels where public hunting is legal. If you’re unfamiliar with CFA lands, just know that in return for a tax break, landowners allow public hunting on their lands.

While you’re online, you should consider a subscription to OnX Maps. This app is an aerial GPS map with property boundaries and ownership information. It’s an invaluable tool for your desktop at home or your smartphone when you’re out driving around surveying possible hunting parcels and you need to find out who owns what. Take note, though, that most GPS apps have a roughly 20-foot margin for error, so believe what your eyes are telling you more heavily than you believe what your phone is telling you while you’re in the field near property lines.

Gear up for grouse

Ideally, you have a trained dog who will hold point until you tell it to flush the birds. Second-best is a dog who will work somewhat slowly and close to you and flush birds for you. Down around third or fourth place is hunting without a dog at all.

Regardless of whether you have a dog or not, you’re going to want good boots with great ankle support, some type of brush-buster pants or chaps and a game vest with ample storage and enough hunter orange to satisfy the legal requirements. I would be remiss if I didn’t recommend eye protection as well. Breathable fabrics have come a long way, so look into newer brush-proof shirts that will give you some protection from burrs and thorns and bugs.

When it comes to a shotgun for bird hunting, it’s personal choice. A 12-gauge is perfect for beginners, but for reasons of weight and sport, many people move on to 20-gauge, .410 or even 28-gauge shotguns. Get lots of shells when you find them because there’s nothing sadder than an epic day of shooting where you run out.

Pushing for birds

I’m not going to tell a person how to run their dog in the field, but for the dogless there are some tips you can follow.

If there are multiple hunters, spread out and have declared fields of fire. Never turn more than 30 degrees to either side of you for safety’s sake.

Walk slowly and deliberately through the stands of aspen. Some will be thick, some won’t be. Broomhandle diameter stuff is ideal. If you get into the really old stuff, you’re more likely to find woodcock than grouse.

You need to make your best effort to keep an eye on your partners. This is, of course, easier after the first hard frost that will take down the ferns and take a few leaves off the trees.

Grouse season, incidentally, runs from Sept. 15 through Jan 1, with a short break for the rifle deer season. The daily bag limit is 5 birds. Woodcock season runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29 with a daily bag limit of 3 birds. Your shotgun must be plugged to limit its capacity to three shells if you hunt woodcock.

Finding squirrels

Squirrels are everywhere, it seems, until they aren’t. We are blessed with an abundance of older oaks in our area, so if you hunt squirrels, you live and die by the acorn crop. This year it again appears spotty, at least where I’m at.

But we sometimes forget that squirrels eat a variety of mast from trees, including beech nuts and maple seeds as well as some pine seeds.

Unlike grouse hunting, where computer and drive-by surveys can assist you, to scout for squirrels you need to get some dirt on your boots and find the food. Find the food and you’ll find the squirrels.

We have four species of squirrels in our area, two of which are suitable hunting quarry. While red squirrels can be shot at any time as pests, the northern flying squirrel is tiny, protected and nocturnal. If you’re hunting for squirrels for the stewpot, you’re hunting for gray squirrels (which are also black) or fox squirrels. Both of these favor mature hardwood forests.

If you can’t find older oak trees, you’re really not trying very hard. Get a platbook and start driving east of Custer – chances are that the USA lands you find will have some oaks.

Hunting squirrels

If you get out early in the morning and the acorns are falling, you can stealthily move from tree trunk to tree trunk watching for squirrels and make a quick limit of 5. You have to get up pretty early in the morning to make this work, though. Later in the day, it gets more challenging to find them.

Most people hunt with a .22 rifle or a small-bore shotgun, although you can also shoot them with a .22 pistol. It’s important to remember safety when you’re shooting a .22 because your bullet will travel a long distance. If you’re going to tree the squirrels and shoot them, stick to a shotgun – especially if you’re in an area with cottages and cabins. Rifles and pistols are best used to shoot squirrels that venture down from their trees.

A .410/.22 over-under shotgun/rifle is a fantastic firearm for squirrel hunting as it offers you the best of both worlds. You get a little more effective range with a rifle, but you can put a bunch of BBs downrange with the shotgun barrel if necessary.

Squirrel season traditionally closed at the end of January, but now runs through March 31, just like rabbit season.