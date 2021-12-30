It was a nice idea to name all the snowstorms, but it seems like lately we can count the big snows on one hand. The latest hot rumor is that we’re gonna get walloped Saturday. Boy, I hope so. I have some snowshoes that really want to get out of our front closet. Lately, it seems like I could store them in the attic. But I’m an optimist, so here’s hoping that our forecasters get one right.
The greatest thing about snowshoeing is that you don’t have to have any special terrain. Just walking on flat trails is still fun with snowshoes on. But the nice thing about living where we do is we have some really exciting terrain when the weather actually cooperates.
My favorite place to go is, of course, Ludington State Park. As long as you don’t stomp on the ski trails, there’s literally no limit to where you can walk. The best snowshoeing is probably just making your own path, anyway.
Snowshoeing is also pretty easy once you learn a few simple tricks.
Free trials
Ludington State Park isn’t just a great place to try snowshoeing because of terrain, but also because the park’s interpretive staff hosts guided hikes several times a winter (as snow conditions permit).
This year’s free hikes are scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays from Jan. 8 to Feb 19 or you can go on an evening hike from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan 15, 29 or Feb. 12.
Snowshoes are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dressing the part
First, wear footwear that fits you well. If your boots slip and rub on your heels, strapping a half-pound to each foot is only going to make that worse. So a good, water-resistant insulated hiking or hunting boot that fits you well is the best choice for snowshoeing.
Next, you’ll need some socks. Wool socks are great unless they start to rub. I stick with SmartWool socks because they have a nice blend that doesn’t irritate my tender achilles spot. You can also wear long hunting socks. Some people opt for a fleece liner sock and then a neoprene outer sock and this option will work, too.
Layering shouldn’t be limited to socks. Your best bet for snowshoeing is to dress like a cross-country skier – in layers. So think about wearing lightweight long underwear, like UnderArmour’s summer-weight stuff, topped with layers that you can discard. Think breathable materials.
Here’s what I’ve observed in more than a decade of snowshoeing: snow pants are too hot, except for small children. Your kids are going to tumble and fall and play and love this, so you should absolutely dress them for play in the snow. You, on the other hand, are going to want to stay upright and you’re going to sweat after about 100 yards. So while you may be tempted to dress like a little kid going out for snowy recess, unless you want to be soaked to the thighs, stay away from snow pants. Instead, consider picking up a pair of gore-tex gaiters. Park Interpreter Allen Wernette turned me on to these several years ago and I love them. You kick up a lot of snow while snowshoeing, but most of it is below the knees. Gaiters keep your boot-tops dry.
Putting snowshoes on
There is no graceful way to put snowshoes on. You just have to do it. Some bindings are easier to tighten than others, but almost all require you to bend over and put one knee in the snow to do it. Some people who bend well at the waist may be able to do it without crouching, but that only lasts until you feel that disc slip out in your back. I’m long past that, so I try to make use of items around me to keep my knees dry when I’m crouching and tightening up those bindings. Bringing a small gardening kneeling pad is a great idea for snowshoeing. You can also use your car’s floormats or your child’s sled.
Types of snowshoes
The most common snowshoe today is the modified bearpaw. If you go and buy a set of commercially made snowshoes, that’s what you’re buying. They are more compact and lighter weight so they’re less taxing in light snow conditions. The heavier you are, though, the more surface area you need on your snowshoes. Light fluffy snow can also require larger snowshoes than the heavy, wet stuff we got earlier this week.
The names of the snowshoe styles aren’t as important as their functions. Tailed snowshoes are made for open country and deep snow — which is why you don’t see as many pairs of tailed snowshoes around. The most popular tailed snowshoes in our region are the “Huron” design, which very closely resemble the modified bearpaw, but with a tail.
Ojibwe designs are similar to Huron, but they have a tail at the nose of the snowshoe as well. If you find yourself in truly deep powder in wide-open country, those would be a great choice.
Tailed snowshoes have better glide characteristics, so if you’re going to a snowbelt area, such as Gaylord or the U.P., consider tailed snowshoes. Remember, though, that a tail on your snowshoes will make getting around in woodlands significantly more difficult.
Most of the makers of modern snowshoes have settled on modified bearpaw designs that allow decent “flotation” and maximum maneuverability.
I prefer snowshoes with upturned tips so that I can kind of shuffle as I walk. Flat-tipped snowshoes are easier to make, but they require you to lift your foot farther each step, which really becomes a drain on your energy over the course of a day. Think of marching with high knees versus your normal walking gait.
As important as a good snowshoe design is a good binding design. I like the strap bindings that came with our Iverson snowshoes. They do take more wrestling than the rubber bindings, but they seem to stay tight through a hike.
Remember when you put on any snowshoe to take extra time to get the binding fastened just right. It’s easier to fix at the trailhead than it is a half-mile down the trail.
Walking in snowshoes
The best coaching for snowshoeing is to just walk normally. And this works really well. Deeper snow might require a little higher-kneed gait or a larger snowshoe. The reason the modified bearpaw is the right snowshoe for most of us is that it’s the easiest for walking.
Walking sideways is always a challenge in snowshoes, but more so in tailed snowshoes. You basically shuffle and never cross your feet. Going backwards is next to impossible, so plan to turn around by doing kind of a rotating shuffle.
Going up and down relatively gentle grades can be accomplished with your normal gait. But crossing logs or going up small bluffs requires more sideways movement.
Going up and down sharp grades is sometimes such a challenge that it’s best to take off your snowshoes if conditions allow it.
Places to go
When I think of snowshoeing, I think of terrain that’s rolling but not so steep as to induce cardiac events and dangerous falls. We have beautiful, rolling dunes country in Ludington State Park and in the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness. Both are excellent places to go. Next, I consider our river valleys. Parts of the Pere Marquette watershed are lined by public land that makes for fun snowshoeing. Just use extra caution near shelf ice and the edge of the water. Breaking through ice on snowshoes is one of the most dangerous things you can do.
Remember that our snow often starts about 10 to 15 miles inland, so if you’re feeling short-changed by winter, just drive east a few miles. While the U.S. Forest Service closing forest roads has caused a lot of tooth-gnashing locally, it created non-motorized trails that are perfect for snowshoeing.
Finally, you can use apps like Google Earth, Strava, OnX Maps or the free Mi-Hunt tool to check out topography on public land in the region. Just make sure you have enough layers turned on to show you where the motorized trails are so you can steer clear of them.