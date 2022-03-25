Speed matters so much in trolling.
It doesn’t matter what you’re trolling for, there’s a speed at which fish will chase and a top speed at which they won’t. Add your lures into the mix and you have so many variables that you’d need differential equations to chart it all.
There’s no one-size-fits-all speed for trolling. Except for brown trout when it’s 36 degrees. At that point, you know you’d better slow down.
And if you do that, you’d better pick lures that like to be trolled slowly.
What’s the ultimate slow-trolling lure? It’s hard to beat a Rapala F11. These balsa minnows just have action down around 2 mph that other lures can’t match.
It was no surprise that on our six lines a week ago, three of our four bites came on F11s. What was surprising to me was that my old reliable KVD Wild Shiner didn’t take a bite. But if I had remembered my chart, I would have known why.
Not quite 10 years ago, I decided to chart all of the stickbait actions and their associated speed preferences. That chart is presented here again today, with the addition of the Sebile Star Shiner, one of my favorite lures because of its finish, not its action.
Some lures run well at low speeds, some lures run well at high speeds. Some lures have a tight wiggle, some lures have a wide wobble.
On this particular day, we were running 1.8-2.2 miles per hour because I was trolling with my bow mount trolling motor into a headwind. This is significantly slower than my outboard, which typically calms down to troll about 2.4 mph but really likes to sit in a 2.6-mph groove most of the time. These are GPS speeds.
My favorite stickbait is the KVD Wild Shiner (original model) and I think it produces for me because of the speed at which I normally troll. It also has some wilder colors than other manufacturers. But at 1.8 mph, there’s nothing wild about the Wild Shiner, so it got blanked.
At least I think that’s why. These are all theories.
Vibration
All fish have a lateral line and with this, they can sense vibrations which move quickly through the water just like sound does.
The longer the fish, the longer the lateral line. A good way to think of this is an antenna. The higher your antenna, the more stations you can detect. The bigger the fish, the more vibrations they can pick up.
But just because a fish feels vibrations doesn’t mean it reacts positively to those vibrations. So some days, a tight wiggle beats a wide wobble.
We can theorize reasons why, but we really don’t know. What we can do, however, is try to “match the hatch” when it comes to vibration. Although we often look for similar colors of spoons when we catch a fish, I don’t think enough of us consider size, shape and vibration.
Stickbaits
As you can see on the chart, the F11 is the tightest wobble. While some lures are more speed tolerant, it’s the one that thumps the best when you’re going slow.
A month from now, when you’re doing a half-mile per hour faster, something like a Thunderstick might produce better. By then, most anglers will have switched to spoons. Stickbaits, however, will continue to produce into May and probably later.
Spoons
So what makes for a good spoon? Obviously you want flash and vibration, but how do you get the vibration you want? Well, you can make spoons longer or shorter, wider or narrower, heavier or light or you can start putting bends and cups into them.
What do all these do, though? I asked myself this as I took an ice fishing rod and ran spoons between the bottles of shampoo and conditioner that line the bathtub.
First we have to define what action we want. I wanted to see color from a spoon as I pulled it through the tub. If it just wobbled on its belly and didn’t show any color, I moved it faster until it did show color.
I tried everything from a Finn Spoon down to a Little Dreamweaver and lots in between.
What did I find out?
As a rule, narrower, heavier spoons are more speed-tolerant. That means they show color, or flutter, at a wider range of speeds.
A light, wide spoon isn’t going to behave for you as well, generally speaking, when you vary your speed. The exception that proved the rule to me seemed to be the Fuzzy Bear spoon. Although it’s almost a magnum size, it has a wide nose on it and it’s surprisingly speed tolerant.
What spoon looks best to me at what I figure is 2.5-3 mph? It’s the “standard” spoon. The reason so many companies have a “standard” spoon that looks like that is because it works well in the speed range most of us like for salmon.
Size matters
So why don’t mini spoons look just like scaled-down standard spoons? Well, one of the things that I observed is that the longer a spoon, the wilder the action, within reason. This is because a slight bend in the nose and a cup in the tail cause the spoon to run wider. A scaled-down spoon won’t run that wide unless you increase the bend in the nose or the cup in the tail or both.
Similarly, a magnum spoon could have a wilder action than a standard if everything was scaled up precisely.
Length, it was apparent to me, matters more than width in achieving action or tail thump.
Sight vs. sound
This is where we should probably talk about salmon and trout and their habits. Do they care about vibration? Or do they just care about flash? Or is it both?
In walleye fishing, bass fishing, muskie fishing, pike fishing, we’re finding out more every year that vibration is of prime importance. It’s been established by multiple scientific studies relayed in Musky Hunter and In-Fisherman that muskies have poor vision up close. They rely on their vision until they are very close to their prey, then they appear to rely on their lateral line.
So does it really matter what color your muskie spinner is? Yes and no. They can see that red car on the expressway, but if they pull in close and don’t like the sound of the engine, they’ll just veer off. Stupid muskies.
But imagine you’re a salmon and your lateral line is the equivalent of your hearing. You spend your life following huge schools of bait that make constant vibrations. It’s like traffic noise all the time. How much are you going to rely on that sense? Maybe a little. Maybe a lot. We know that colors disappear at depth because light penetration fades. Maybe salmonids use their lateral line to make that last-second decision to swipe at a lure just like a muskie?
How many of us have a spoon that just works and works even after most of the paint is gone?
I’m not saying that color doesn’t matter – you can have my Mixed Vegetable spoons when you can pry them from my cold, dead hands. But I am saying that the next time you get a bite on a lure, maybe you should match the action and the speed tolerance before you try to match the color – especially in deep or dirty water.