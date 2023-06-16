Although I consider myself to be a good bass fisherman, I am not proving to be a good tournament bass fisherman. Perhaps it’s because finesse techniques are my go-to and finesse bass are generally smaller bass.
But when finesse isn’t working, you have to figure something out. That was the situation my partner and I found ourselves in this week. We had hit the spots that produced for us in the past with the techniques that should have produced under this year’s conditions, but we were struggling.
What do you do when you can’t raise them on finesse lures and can’t dredge them up off the bottom with soft plastics?
Power fishing. Covering water. It made a career for Michigan’s Kevin Van Dam on the various pro fishing tours.
I just started flinging a spinnerbait. I figured that there had to be an active bass somewhere and it turned out there were five. We went from almost zero to catching our boat limit in the last hour of the league night. It salvaged what could have been a bad night for us.
Finding gold
My first encounter with spinnerbaits was in the 1980s. We were camping at Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area, a state park campground. I was shorebound and was really struggling to catch fish because the lake was ringed by mats of weeds. Then a bully kicked sand in my face – or at least performed the bass fishing equivalent of it. A boat with an adult and two kids came by and one of the kids pitched a lure into a pocket in the weeds and pulled out a bass right in front of me. Man, the nerve of some people. At least he had the courtesy to tell me what he caught it on.
Of course, no one had heard the word “spinnerbait” back then. K-Mart didn’t have them yet, nor did my local tackle shops. And, of course, the first ones to appear were cheap. Light wire, crappy components, skirts made of flat nylon that didn’t flare like living rubber.
Eventually, I found them. They came with Bill Dance and Jimmy Houston and Hank Parker’s names on them, but that usually meant they were the gold standard: Skirts made of living rubber (now replaced by silicone that doesn’t dry out), ball-bearing swivels, heavy wire frames with R-bends in them and quality hooks. They also came weighted appropriately for their blades – if you put too big a blade on a spinnerbait with too little weight, you won’t be able to reel it with any speed at all.
These days, spinnerbaits come with quality components and they are refined for different techniques. If you’re fishing vertical cover like standing timber, rock walls or (applicable here) thick weed edges, you can go with a short-armed single-blade spinnerbait. It runs like junk if you just cast it out and reel it in, but if you allow it to helicopter down and work it back with a yo-yo retrieve, you’re onto something that others probably aren’t doing.
Spinnerbait conditions
On our lakes with pike in them, bass see plenty of spinnerbaits. They aren’t new to the fish like they were in the 1980s. But having said that, you can still catch plenty of bass on spinnerbaits in the right conditions.
First, they are extremely effective when fish are holding tight to cover, especially woody cover. As long as you don’t have too much filamentous algae going on, you can also fish them through some pretty thick weeds.
But where spinnerbaits really shine for me is on sunny, windy days. I don’t know why it works, but that “spinnerbait chop” in summer really gets the fish active. Maybe it’s because in summer there are so many small fry and minnows near the surface that any kind of wave activity throws them into chaos and lets bass and other predators approach from below. Regardless of the why, when the wind blows, throw a spinnerbait.
Spinnerbaits are even great in those annoying windrows of chopped weeds that set up on the surface of our lakes – particularly lower Hamlin.
What blade, when?
This is a tough question. Colorado blades thump more and are great in low visibility. Willow-leaf blades flash more and they’re great in the sun. Colorado blades run shallower because that cupped blade provides lift. Willow-leaf blades run deeper. Tandem-blades run higher in the water column because they have more resistance to the water and don’t sink as readily.
So when do you run a willow leaf blade? When you want to apply speed is a good start. When the sky just clouded over or there’s an approaching front, that’s generally a time when you can expect fish to be more active, so you can speed up and find bass.
When do you run a single Colorado? When you need something that sinks slower and when you need that lure to come in a little slower so the fish have a split-second longer to take notice.
When do you run tandem blades? When you’re seeing lots of bait in the water and you want some extra flash.
Trailers and trailer hooks
I’m not a huge proponent of trailers for bass spinnerbaits. If you’re catching small fish and you want a larger profile, that’s one time to add a curl-tail grub or similar plastic to your lure. I am, however, a huge proponent of trailer hooks. When fish are striking short, you have two options: you can trim the skirt of your lure back so that fish have to take the hook when they strike at it (a good general practice anyway) or you can add a trailer hook. You can also do both of those things.
Gear
Spinnerbaits can be thrown on any rod or reel, but where we got really good at using them in our youth was when we switched to baitcasting gear. There are times and places — like around docks or overhanging trees — where bass will strike your lure impossibly fast. Having your reel engaged immediately is a key to hooking up on a single-hook lure like a spinnerbait. It also allows you to get the blade moving as soon as the lure hits the water by actually cranking when the lure is just about to land. My first fish Tuesday night came in just this situation – I must have hit him on the head.
I like a reel with a gear ratio of about 5:1 for spinnerbaits. I can crank it fast if I have to, but I don’t feel like the reel is overpowered by the resistance of the lure like you might with the higher gear-ratio reels. I started off fishing with 5 1/2-foot rods for bass, so anything over 6 feet feels like a luxury. A medium-heavy rod is fine for spinnerbaits.
If you’re fishing for primarily bass, a good low-stretch co-polymer line or fluorocarbon line is a good way to go. A co-polymer line is one that’s part monofilament and part fluorocarbon. It comes in at a price point between the two and functions very well.
I also like to fish superbraid, but in clear water you should probably use a fluorocarbon or co-polymer leader in clearer water.
I like 12-to-15-pound test line for spinnerbaits. Use the lightest line you can get away with in your weed and pike situation.