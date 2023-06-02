Spring panfish are a treat. Although our water temperatures were in the 70s at midweek, spring panfish still are firm of flesh and tasty thanks to a winter marinating in cold water.
But panfish are more than just a meal. They are vicious fighters and they can be cagey to catch when they’re in a mood.
During and after the spawn they are easier pickings, though. During the spawn you can find them on their beds, which they defend aggressively. After the spawn, they are voracious eaters.
We are fortunate to have a wealth of panfish lakes in our region and many of them support good-sized bluegills and crappies, as well as sunfish and rock bass – if you’re into them. I actually loved catching rock bass as a kid, but we only caught them on trips to the U.P. The lakes we fished around southeast Michigan didn’t have rock bass populations to speak of.
My favorite rock bass memory was catching them on a bare gold hook at Bewabic State Park. That was also the trip my dad tied a folded-up matchbook on the end of his flyline and kept false casting it for bats – and the bats kept chasing it, too.
But I digress. Rock bass absolutely taste more like a bass than they do a crappie or a bluegill, so they’re not my favorite fare.
Regardless of how your palate is wired, though, you should be able to find something tasty in one of the panfish species.
What follows are some tips for finding and catching spring panfish.
Where to go
OK, are you ready to hear a secret?
Here it is: Fishermen are liars. I know, I was devastated when I found out, too. But it turns out that not everyone who files a Master Angler report is completely honest. I can tell you that my 12-inch rock bass in 2002 absolutely came out of Hackert Lake and was absolutely caught on a tube jig. But I have since been informed that there are lots of falsehoods in the Master Angler list and panfish is a big category where people are less-than-truthful. So here’s a tip: Get out your county map and pull up the Master Angler list for your county. Now search the panfish entries and look at all the lakes listed. Now drive to the ones that aren’t on the list.
The truth is that all of our lakes have panfish and all of them are fished pretty hard. However, some lakes don’t get good ice or have great access and those are the ones where you’ll find the best panfish. You might also try searching good perch lakes. If a lake has a reputation as a good perch lake, it’s often overlooked as a panfish spot. Just fish the weedy, shallow flats and you’ll find panfish.
Good weeds and bad weeds
Twenty years ago, Eurasian watermilfoil was the scourge of the planet; it was ruining lakes and making them inhospitable to human activity. But the fish really didn’t care, at least not as much as they seem to care about curly-leaf pondweed. Curly-leaf pondweed is a species in the same genus of aquatic plants that we call “cabbage,” but it’s less attractive to fish. It puts out less oxygen than the greener broad-leafed cabbage and that just makes the whole food chain unhappy. So tip number one is to find lakes that don’t have curly-leaf pondweed and if you can’t find any of those, fish away from the curly-leaf pondweed.
Milfoil, of which there are actually some native, beneficial species, is good, and cabbage is better. If all you can find is curly-leaf pondweed, find the edges and the holes in the weedbeds and fish those.
This is a great time of year to get out and look for beneficial or attractive weedbeds because he nuisance invasives aren’t completely grown in and choking them out yet. But they soon will be.
Panfish locations
Crappies love a disruption. They like structure like logs, docks, pilings, rocks and the like. You want to punish a crappie? Make him live in a sandy bowl with no structure. Bluegills, on the other hand, are perfectly happy to fill up a sandy shoreline with beds and then just slip out into the adjacent weedline. Both species spawn relatively shallow, with bluegills typically in shallower than crappies. This trend continues throughout the summer, with bluegills staying shallower than crappies for much of the year. There are exceptions, though. Crappies can be found sipping flies from the surface of local lakes right now, so if you own a fly rod or feel like tossing some tiny jigs or beetle spins, now might be a time to go out at dusk.
Swinging jigs for crappies
Swinging jigs for crappies is a time-honored tradition. Simply peg a bobber up three to five feet from a jig, cast it out and then work the bobber back to the boat in two-to-four-foot cranks. When the bobber moves closer, the jig lags behind and actually rises in the water column. When the bobber stops, the jig swings down beneath. Let it sit there for a second and prepare to set the hook. It’s a fun style of crappie fishing.
In Wayne County we had large T-shaped docks on our public lakes where you could actually walk along this time of year and catch crappies just dragging a jig about 3 feet down. Take a few steps, then stop and as your jig swings to a stop, there’s a fish for you. It used to infuriate the old-timers who had been sitting there all day when we’d show up and just swing our marabou jigs along the dock, catching one after the other.
Generally, you don’t even need to tip a crappie jig with bait, but if the bite is tough, tipping with small minnows or even Gulp! Minnows can tilt the odds in your favor.
Slip-bobber bluegills
The slip-bobber is the greatest fishing invention in my lifetime. Why? Because I grew up trying to cast a worm with a bobber five feet above it on a rod that was only five feet long to begin with. It made for all kinds of problems, especially fishing from shore as we often did.
A slip-bobber eliminates a ton of issues because you only have a few inches of line between your hook and your bobber as you cast. You can fish 12 feet down comfortably with a slip bobber if you know what you’re doing.
To rig a slip bobber, you first put a bobber stop on your line, then a bead, then the bobber, then your split shot and then your hook. You adjust the stop up your line to your chosen depth, then cast out and watch as the line threads down through your bobber and stops as your line reaches the appointed depth. Believe me, your children and grandchildren with thank you for taking the red-and-white bobbers off of their lines when you fish this summer.
One tip: put enough split shot on your line to make your bobber sit at the line that’s drawn on the bobber. If the bite is really subtle, you can add even more weight so that just the stem of the bobber is above the waterline.
Gear
You don’t need anything special to fish for panfish, but most factory combos come with line that’s too heavy. Anything more than 6-pound-test is overkill unless you’re fishing in pike- or dogfish-infested waters.
I like size six or eight hooks with long shanks, although the baitholder barbs are nice if you’re fishing full nightcrawlers or half nightcrawlers. I generally opt for redworms because they do the job and they’re much tougher than a nightcrawler. They do stink up your hands a little worse, though.
Conservation
What size panfish should you keep? There have been numerous studies about this and all of them say that putting back the big males is more important than we knew. Males make the nest and guard the nest. That “big female” on the nest is probably not a female. She’s only there to drop eggs and rub against the male for a minute. That’s not to say you can’t keep any males, but those 10-, 11- and 12-inch bluegills probably should go back in the water, especially if you’re worried about a lack of panfish on your favorite lake.