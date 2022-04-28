Today is a state holiday. “The Last Saturday in April” has always been important to my family as the opening day of fishing. Prior to the liberalized rules that allowed bass fishing whenever you wanted, it was a long, cold wait for fishing to begin.
Today was a chance to break out the lures. The opener for pike fishing, walleye fishing and trout fishing on inland waters always took place today. We probably tried everything if it was a tough fishing day, but the first two lures out of the box were almost always a spinner and a stickbait of some kind.
The seasons are more complex now, but the lure choices don’t have to be.
What follows are some tips for catching the big three that have opening days today.
Pike
Early-season pike fishing can be maddening. Generally, the opener isn’t wonderful, but you never know. This year they’re promising a warming trend with wind. It could turn them on.
Pike are finishing up spawning at this time of year. They don’t lose their teeth or get sore teeth, but they can be sluggish in cold water and lazy when they’re recovering from spawning.
The worst thing that can happen is a cold front. High skies, cold nights – those just shut down the bite.
But if you have some warmth and wind, you can actually have a lot of fun with spinners. You don’t want to burn them in, but covering water with them will get the pike going for you. I’m a fan of No. 5 Mepps spinners in silver, copper or gold blades. I know that salmon fisherman like the old saw of “gold when it’s cold,” but I tend to go with silver in bright sun, copper when the water looks almost black under an overcast and gold when it’s in between. I also like copper in waters with any kind of a tannin stain.
I don’t get too caught up in whether the hook is skirted or not, but I do take the time to sharpen my hooks before fishing and then I check them between fish.
If it is a cold front, I put the spinners back in the box and get out some kind of a stickbait. While I grew up loving the Original Floating Rapala, it’s not my favorite for this time of year. I target fish at this time of year in about 7 to 12 feet of water and I want something that will work down and suspend in that depth. A Husky Jerk 13 or a Shadow Rap or Ripstop Minnow will work down and then hang in front of a fish when you pause your retrieve. If you do nothing else right, always stop your lure about 10 feet from the boat and then resume your retrieve.
I am actually partial to the Storm Flatstick in recent years because it’s beefier, which gives you casting distance in the wind and is a more appealing target to post-spawn pike because it’s larger. They aren’t thinking too hard, but a big meal close is better than a small meal they have to chase to their fish brains.
I run stickbaits or jerkbaits on a fairly stiff baitcasting rod, although a spinning rod will certainly work for the smaller models. I like about a 7 1/2-rod because I want extra casting distance and more leverage for hooksets than a shorter rod will give you.
The retrieve on these lures is mostly with the rod tip, not the reel. The reel just takes up the line after you twitch the lure. This isn’t summer fishing for topwater bass, though, so don’t get carried away with the jerking. Maybe reel a few feet, pause and jerk the bait three or four times, then resume a straight retrieve and stop again for some twitches near boatside. Sharp hooks are, of course, key.
You can also troll stickbaits for pike. We used to do this all the time, especially when it was cold out or too windy for our little aluminum boat to hold position. I used to worry about how far from the boat the lure was running, but to be honest, pike don’t care and in the spring you can run pretty much wherever you want. Let out a cast-and-a-half of line and start driving over emerging weeds or weed edges. You don’t want to creep around at walleye speed, but you don’t want to run 4.5 mph like you would for muskies, either. Around 2.5 mph is a pretty reliable speed. If you make lots of serpentine turns your outside lures will speed up, your inside lures will slow down and you’ll cover the area more effectively.
Walleye
Finding walleyes in the spring is about finding baitfish. Walleyes are also finishing up their spawning and can be mood at times.
The name of the game on rivers is to jig deeper holes. On lakes – our focus here – you want to run a wide spread and keep it in front of the fish for an extended period.
Growing up, I never really understood the need for Countdown Rapalas. We fished bass and pike and did fine on the floaters and the floaters seemed to have a better action. Well, if you’re targeting walleyes, you want to go slow and you want your offering deeper in the water column. That’s what makes the Countdown model nice. Putting along at 1-1.5 mph you can get these down a little deeper than a floater would be.
Another nice option is the Scatter Rap. It comes in several body models, but the lips tend to dive deeper than their flat counterparts. So while an F-11 might run four or five feet deep on 100 feet of line, a Scatter Rap floater runs 11 feet deep at 2 mph. (This is also why we were breaking the lips off of them trying to troll for brown trout in 7 feet of water when they first came out.)
Walleye fishing is best in low-light periods, but a sunny day with a “walleye chop” can be very productive as well. Although you might be tempted to fish the lee side of the lake to keep your lines clean, in the early season, you will catch more fish on the wind-blown side of the lake with very little weed trouble.
Walleyes aren’t spectacular fighters when trolled up, so the rods you use for trolling brown trout will work just fine for them. Line around 8-pound-test is adequate, although you might prefer 10 or 12 in pike-infested waters.
As for spreading those lines out, planer boards are what you need. I use the orange “Mr. Walleye” boards when it’s choppy, but when it’s calm, I downsize to the Yeck planer boards. When you’re trolling with stickbaits in the spring, you really don’t need the tattler flags. Those come in handy later in the year when there are more chopped weeds in the water and you’re pulling crawler harnesses.
As for spinners, once the weedlines develop a little, casting a Beetle Spin into the pockets is a deadly tactic and you’ll probably pick up some bonus bass and crappies, too.
Trout
When you think of trout, you think of spinners. Anything from a 6-inch brookie to a 26-inch steelhead will whack a spinner if it’s presented correctly. Although you may catch a few fish casting downstream or cross-current, the bulk of your fish will be caught on upstream casts with downstream retrieves.
Trout use the current to feed so they primarily face into it. In places where the current reverses on itself, they still face into the current they’re sitting in. So those eddies along the sides of the river will have fish facing the opposite direction than the main current because the current swirls around in those pockets.
My favorite spinners for brookies are Panther Martins and Rooster Tails. Nothing spins quite like a Panther Martin when you have to burn it downstream. Rooster Tails are my preference for the slower areas. On brook-trout streams, I use size 0 up to size 4, starting small and then working up. For brown trout you can probably start about size 4.
And although you may not realize it, stickbaits are very effective for trout in the spring of the year. You can fish them as jerkbaits in slack pockets or behind obstructions or you can straight retrieve them downstream.
There’s nothing quite so fun as watching a trout take a lure on a stream. It’s part of the romance of opening weekend. Here’s hoping you get to see it this weekend.