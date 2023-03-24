Mason County is quietly one of the top areas for a number of fish species. While we’re best known for salmon and steelhead and panfish and even pike, we are less known for one of our most-available resources — suckers.
Suckers are not highly sought-after for their fight or as food, but they can cover both of those bases in a pinch. And we have many species of them. We have white suckers, longnose suckers and several species of redhorse suckers. They all arrive at slightly different times and in streaky numbers. But if you hit them right, they’ll keep you so busy you can’t keep a line in the water.
And our suckers run big! In the Michigan Master Angler system, it’s pretty easy to find a Master Angler sucker in our local rivers. Michigan recognizes four species for Master Angler awards: white suckers (21 inches), northern hog suckers (13 inches), longnose suckers (17 inches) and redhorse suckers (22 inches). I honestly can’t say what a northern hog sucker looks like, but I can tell you the other species are common here.
My sucker story
My first encounter with a sucker run didn’t happen here, it happened on the Rouge River in Livonia. We all used to ride our bikes in Hines Park and to get there we had to cross a small bridge over the river. Somebody noticed all the fish and we all ran to get rods. We crowded on the bridge and brought up one fish after another. Back in those days the legal size limit on bass was 12 inches and pike was 20 inches, so catching a bunch of 16-inch fish was quite a thrill, even if we threw them all back. From that day on, I would look down into the river on that bridge every time I crossed it to see if the suckers were lined up there. I was primarily after bass, but if I couldn’t find them, I had no qualms about putting a worm on a hook and trying for suckers in the river. As they say, “the tug is the drug” and suckers will tug a little when nothing else will.
When my kids were small, they loved sucker fishing in Custer Township. We’d stop at Maggie Gless’ house and pick up some of her European redworms that she used for composting and we’d head down to the river. These days no one lets their kids get dirty, but if you want your kids to get dirty, take them sucker fishing. The banks are typically muddy this time of year and the suckers aren’t exactly clean to handle during the spawning run. But in spite of the dirt, my kids always had a great time.
Suckerfest
For years, employees at Jackson Vibrators, later called Harsco, would gather on a Friday at this time of year to go sucker fishing. They took the day off and made an event of it. In the early 2000s, the event got pretty big. People would gather on the river, awnings were put up for cooking of suckerburgers and a good time was had by all. It eventually got too big for its own good. I’m sure my coverage of the event didn’t help it survive. It was a great event and I loved going, and I think that probably contributed to the popularity of it for a couple years before it all came crashing down.
The U.S. Forest Service ticketed people for illegal parking, others were ticketed for no fishing license and the event had to move to Riverside Park. The health department got involved, too. The people serving the food were asked to follow health department regulations and an effort was made to do that for a couple years before the event faded back into a small gathering of friends. The added strain on the volunteer pool just got to be too much.
There are too many people to list who contributed to it, but one of the key contributors of fish was Ray “Finny” Finholm. Finholm (and others) would go to the river and catch buckets and buckets of suckers for the event.
Gear
Suckers aren’t particular about your rod or reel. Although you’ll be casting substantial weight, the fish tend to come in relatively easy. So just about any rod and reel will do. I’m partial to spincasting reels with kids, but please do yourself a favor and clean up the reels and replace any line that looks dried out. I’m partial to 10-pound test or so. You can go higher or lower, but we’ve found that it’s adequate for straightening out light wire hooks but not so heavy that you can’t break it off if you get snagged beyond retrieving.
I fish with a basic pier-fishing setup. You can buy sliding sinker clips at most tackle shops. Slide one of these onto your line, then tie on a barrel swivel. Below that, tie a leader of two to three feet, depending on current flow. If it’s slack, tie a longer leader, if it’s fast, shorten it up some. I like light wire hooks for sucker fishing with kids because they tend to get snagged up a lot.
The first time you lose a steelhead, though, you’ll wish you had a heavier hook. So cater your hook selection to your individual fishing situation. Size 8 is about the smallest I’d go and size 6 is the largest, although I know people do catch them on size 4 hooks. For that sinker clip, you’re going to want a one-ounce weight. I use pyramid sinkers but if you find they tumble too much you can find some of the flat weights.
And don’t forget some type of rod-holder. One thing that resource managers hate to see is all the saplings on the bank cut down to make Y-shaped rodholders. Bring your own or use dead wood from areas not along the river, please.
There are other ways of fishing suckers, too. Once upon a time, people would put weights on a line they’d throw out by hand. This would be tied to a chain in a coffee can. When the chain rattled, you had a sucker on to be hauled in hand-over-hand.
Where to go
I have a little more familiarity with our rivers than I used to thanks to my canoeing addiction of recent years. I can tell you that suckers — and all fish, really — love places where the current is constricted. They won’t be right in these areas, but immediately downstream of them. That increased current and then the adjacent eddies where there’s a break from the current just seem to be the magic combination for suckers, trout and even bass and walleyes in rivers. Cast along and behind obstructions and you’ll find fish.
The traditional places where people still chase suckers from shore are at or near bridge crossings on the Pere Marquette, including downstream from Custer Road, at Reek Road and at Riverside Park. With the weir removed from the Custer Bridge area, there’s now a nice fishing dock where people can set lines.
I also have an interesting story about the Sable River. Back when Tom Rozich was still alive, I asked him why the Sable River was open to steelhead fishing above Quarterline Road when we all know there are no steelhead in there. He said “Mulherin,” – because that’s what he always called me – “People like to sucker fish on the Sable and they can’t sucker fish if we close it until the trout opener.” So there’s a little piece of history for you on the Sable River regulations and why you can fish for steelhead above a dam and a 5,000-acre lake.