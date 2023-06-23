Although our area is hurting for rain, we are blessed to be in a region with several very strong river basins that maintain good water levels even through a drought.
Chief among these is the Pere Marquette and not far behind are the Manistee, the Pine and the Little Manistee.
You can get to any of them in less than an hour and have an enjoyable paddle of less than three hours.
But a pleasant paddle has to start with planning.
In the case of the Pere Marquette and Pine Rivers, you will need watercraft permits for the more popular stretches.
In the case of all of our rivers, you should plan your paddle based on the obstacles and your experience. “Canoeing Michigan Rivers,” by Jerry Dennis and Craig Date, remains the bible for river paddling and it’s available at the Ludington branch of the Mason County District Library.
Failing that, you can search internet sites for paddle times and trip reports.
But before you actually arrive at the boat launch, there’s more planning to do with gear and your paddling partners.
Let’s tackle all the planning and I’ll share some missteps we’ve made along the way.
Planning
Your first step always has to be evaluating the water you’re visiting.
Although all of these rivers are family-friendly in general, you shouldn’t put inexperienced paddlers in solo craft on a handful of stretches.
Among these are: The Pine River between Dobson Bridge and Low Bridge, the Little Manistee River from 9 Mile Bridge down to 6 Mile Bridge and the Pere Marquette from Rainbow Rapids down to Upper Branch Bridge.
If you’re an adult in a tandem craft, you can probably run them with a child in one of the other seats, but you don’t want to put a fear of water into young or inexperienced paddlers by putting them on stretches they’re not ready for.
Where should you go? I like moving water, which doesn’t have to mean whitewater. Anything with current is going to have fewer biting flies and – in my opinion – better scenery than stillwater areas. Read trip reports to find something that’s right for you.
What does the Coast Guard always say? File a float plan with a loved one. Let them know where you’re going and when you plan to return.
You’ll find maps you can download of popular rivers on various paddling websites or even tackle shop or canoe livery websites.
Simply print one of these and mark it up with your put-in and take-out.
Don’t assume that because you have a watercraft permit that the authorities will note right away that your car stayed overnight at the boat ramp – you have to tell someone you know where you’ll be and when you plan to be back.
You should also plan to text (assuming you have service) when you set out on the water and finish your trip.
I can tell you from experience that many of the Pere Marquette sites have cell service, while it’s much spottier on the Pine, the Manistee and the Little Manistee.
Having said that, you can plan your trip and keep tabs on your progress on an app like OnX Hunt, Strava or other GPS programs.
Make sure you view the area on your phone the day of your paddle while you’re in your service area, this will store the detailed maps of your paddle in your phone’s cache and you’ll be able to pull it up in the no-service areas of your paddle.
Liveries
One way to make sure your planning is sound and that you’re accounted for is to use a livery service. There are liveries on the Pere Marquette and several that serve the Pine River and the Manistee rivers.
This will make sure you have the necessary permits, get to the right put-in, have a ride at the take-out and you’ll be accounted for if you are late or go missing.
Having said that, you should still plan to bring the appropriate personal gear with you, which is described in the subsequent paragraphs.
Gear
First, whether you paddle a canoe, a kayak or a SUP board, you should wear a PFD (personal flotation device).
Yes, people of my generation and earlier grew up being choked by the giant orange lifejackets of the 1970s, but there’s no need to put yourself (or your kids) through that torture today.
Finding a PFD that fits and is comfortable on a hot day is critical to making sure that your (or your child’s) PFD actually gets worn.
Why do you need a PFD? Because although our rivers are beautiful and sandy, they are sandy and very loggy.
It’s very easy for a novice paddler to make a wrong stroke and wind up swimming.
A PFD will protect you (or your kids) in the event this happens to you.
Your PFD should have a whistle attached to it. Why? Because in the event you get lost or sink your boat, it’s much easier to blow a whistle and be heard than it is to yell for help for hours on end.
Lifejackets today often come with actual pockets. These are great for storing your phone, wallet and/or keys.
I always store my phone in one resealable plastic bag and my wallet and keys in another.
Then I tuck them in my PFD pockets. I know they’re with me and I know they’re going to survive a short submersion.
What else can you put in your PFD pockets? I have some wet naps that are infused with bug spray and some others that have sunscreen in them.
So that’s what’s on your person, but what else should be on your boat? In the summer you’ll need water.
On one recent 13-mile paddle, I drank two bottles of water and most of a 20-ounce tumbler when I got back to the car.
It’s generally advisable to bring at least 32 ounces of water per person in refillable sports bottles, which can be attached to canoe thwarts or tie-down spots with Gear Ties.
Gear Ties are essentially giant twist-ties and they can also attach your pack or daypack to your boat. They also work for securing a spare paddle.
I also like to bring some type of energy bar, granola bar or a bag of trail mix on my paddles.
A 13-mile paddle takes about 5 hours at a leisurely pace.
You can make it much more quickly if you push it, but you’re also going to burn more calories.
Clothing
Yes, it’s summer and scant clothing is the standard, but you have to plan for the worst.
Although sandals and shorts and light shirts work well during the day, as soon as the light gets low the mosquitoes come out.
Dry bags and waterproof day-packs are available almost everywhere these days, so invest in some of these and pack some sweats for everyone. It’s also wise to pack a towel.
If you have real trouble, you may be walking out, so socks and footwear that can handle a walk of a couple miles should be in your pack as well.
You want to at least be able to climb a tall hill so that you can get mobile phone service.
As for what you wear during the day, make sure everything is quick-dry fabric, whether it’s a swimsuit or a sun top.