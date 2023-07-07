People always ask me “Been doing much fishing?”
Lately, I answer “Not enough.”
Why? Well, it’s the weather. Aside from fishing in the “Bass it On” charity league, my main recreational fishing outlet is casting for muskies (and/or big pike). But muskie fishing is best when you have a specific set of circumstances and the best of these include a weather change.
So on Wednesday, I was like a kid waiting for a chance to open my presents. The forecast promised storms around sunset, which is just the absolute best of all conditions when fishing for muskies.
You see, the promise of a storm also clears the lake of traffic. Although you can catch a muskie now and then when the boats are zipping around, you’re more likely to have success when you have the lake to yourself. And you’re less likely to give away your favorite spots. Both of my Hamlin Lake muskies over 42 inches came as there were storms in the forecast.
Safety
I am not advocating playing dodge ‘em with thunderstorms. In fact, I try to get off the water before that rough stuff even starts. I’m always dressed for the weather, but I check the radar frequently as I fish so that I can be on shore when the lightshow starts. Never stand out in a thunderstorm waving sticks in the air.
Storm muskie one
The first fish was in June — generally when I’m most excited to fish down here other than the fall. It’s that time of year when the fish are done spawning and they need to feed. The bug hatches are starting, so the bait is high in the water column. The skies got dark and a slow-moving front appeared on the radar across Lake Michigan. I had been trolling for muskies using side-imaging that summer and had identified a spot where I was sure they were hanging out. I prefer to cast for muskies, but when you’re learning a new lake, especially in the spring of the year, side-imaging can show you the weedbeds and, yes, the actual fish. So I had a general idea as I motored out of the state park. I watched the boats stream into the bay as the sky darkened. I knew I had at least an hour to cast before any real storm activity arrived. I tied on a Worden’s Huskie Tail – basically an oversized Rooster Tail spinner. My thought was that I would cover water with it because spring fish are known to be triggered by fast-moving lures. I made maybe 10 casts before I hooked up.
Muskies rarely make you wait to see what’s on the line. True to form, I set the hook hard into this guy and he launched and splashed hard again and again. I laughed out loud. Although I’ve had plenty of success in the U.P. chasing muskies, Hamlin had been a tough nut to crack. It’s just SO much water and it all looks good at certain times of the year.
The fish continued to leap and play and I plunged my rod tip into the water to try to get him to stay down and stay on.
Although many anglers use bump boards to measure their bigger fish, I simply have decals on the gunwales of my boat. Whatever you measure your muskies with, you should wet down the surface before you measure them. This one was 42 inches on the nose and I was thrilled to have finally boated a legal one.
I was home and watching the radar again before the heavy rain even got back across the lake.
Storm muskie two
In August of last year I was lucky enough to be free on a Sunday. The promised storms were to come in waves that day. The lake got angry and the sky and water turned green as I cast and cast and cast some more with every lure in my arsenal. The water temperatures were in the mid-70s and there was lots of floating trash on the lake in spite of the wave activity. Normally, when the water temperatures are warm, I’m casting spinners and even some topwaters, but I had grown tired of picking weeds. After fishing the longest weedline I could find with zero bites from any species, I was pretty frustrated. You usually pick up at least a pike or a bass when you’re muskie casting. Sometimes even a walleye. But I had zero.
I motored across the lake to a spot where I knew there was a unique drop-off structure. Although muskies love a weed edge, they will also babysit schools of panfish, perch and walleyes. They may show themselves now and then, but mostly they just like hovering around the buffet table until they’re really ready to eat — which often happens with a change in the sky.
But the clouds were not cooperative this day. As I got to the first spot, it was clear that the initial storm front in front of the large cold front was not going to fire as it appeared it would. That’s one thing about living in West Michigan — you learn that only one out of five “storm” fronts actually kick off the intended storms along the shoreline. Sure, they may produce rain over Walhalla or Baldwin, but they tend to skip us on the coast.
I basically was going home if this spot didn’t produce. I had pulled up the radar and while there was storm activity over Wisconsin, it was apparent that it was just crawling along. However, the barometer had dropped and the solunar minor was still in effect. This time I had changed up to a Storm Thunderbeast. This is a big rubber lure of the “Bulldawg” style, but with a tail that was more akin to a small twister tail. While Bulldawgs have long, skinny tails, the Thunderbeast is more like a giant walleye twister tail. It seems to move with much less forward motion than other baits of the same type.
Nominally, these lures are fished with a pull-pause action. You give a sweep of the rod tip, burn in the slack line and give another sweep of the rod tip. The fish hit on the pause and when you start that next sweep, you better set the hook hard.
Well, I don’t always fish them that way. When I’m working a dropoff, I’ll often work the lures just like I work a tube jig for bass. I’ll count them down and give smaller twitches. I let them kind of swing back to me on a relatively tight line. I’m feeling for the slightest tick. I fish with 80-pound superbraid because it has zero stretch, but enough shock resistance to keep my lure in the event my reel snarls. Superbraid really transmits “ticks” better than any other line. That’s why you’ll see so many anglers jigging with it for walleyes.
Well, I felt a tick and I hammered the hooks home. Again, the fish showed itself above the rolling waves. Again, no one was around. This one measured 46 inches.
Gear
Please don’t fish for muskies without the appropriate tackle and release tools. Purpose-built muskie rods are built to throw specific classes of lures. They start around 7 feet, 6 inches with jerkbait rods and go up to 9-6 (and some anglers fish custom-built 10-footers). Your reel should have ample drag for locking down your line. The lightest line I would fish for muskies would be 65-pound superbraid. Yes, the (modern-day) world record is only 58 pounds, but you’re not picking your line based on the weight of the fish, but the weight of the lure and the shock resistance. Muskie lures are thrown on baitcasting gear. You can fish with saltwater spinning gear, but good luck casting for any length of time with the size of reel you’ll need. Part of fishing for muskies is conservation – playing them out on 8-pound test results in a dead fish if you have warm water. The challenge is in finding them, getting them to bite and, yes, landing them. But also in releasing them alive. It takes 6 years for a female fish to reach breeding size. It takes 10 or more for them to reach four feet. Males grow more slowly.
I know where my hook cutters are and where my long pliers are at all times. My net is unfolded and ready to go. It’s larger and deeper than a salmon net – again purpose-built for muskies – you’re not scooping these fish out of the water so much as you are putting them in an in-lake live basket where you can work to get the hooks out of them quickly.
If you’re fishing the margins of daylight or at night, you’ll want a headlamp around your neck or within easy reach.
Lures
This is the million-dollar question. The go-to lures are Double Cowgirl spinners and Bulldawgs for most anglers. And Hamlin muskies do see these lures regularly. The best topwater lures for active conditions are tail-prop lures like the Whopper Plopper — sized for muskies.
There are also deep-diving crankbaits that can probe down around weed edges when boat activity, water temperatures and bright skies force them to sit deeper.
I didn’t even mention Suicks and similar pull baits. They work well when fish are in a funk, but the point of this article is that fishing for them in a funk is not an efficient use of your time. For me, the progression is spinners then big rubber creatures. Spinners cover water and when you fish solo, you need to cover water thoroughly. If there are too many chopped weeds, I move to a Bulldawg-style lure. I worry about color way too much like all muskie anglers do, but you can’t go wrong with black or gold or white. These are universal muskie colors that work well on any lake.
Where to go
Location is everything in muskie fishing. Big fish spots are big fish spots and they will produce over and over again like a morel mushroom spot. My best Hamlin spots are areas where there’s broadleaf cabbage. At this time of year, that can be tough to locate. I recommend plenty of reconnaissance trips in the late spring and early summer to locate the right kind of weeds. Although the two fish mentioned above were on outside edges of weedlines, it’s not uncommon for me to see muskies on the inside or shallow edge of a weedline. It all depends on what the traffic and the forage are doing on that day.
What did they do Wednesday? I don’t know. The storm fizzled and the barometer hardly moved. I’ll keep watching the radar.