Turkey calling is a cornerstone of turkey hunting.
Sure, you can shoot a turkey while never making a sound – just find out where they live and where they’re going and put a decoy in between those spots.
But to me, and to many others, calling is where all the fun is in turkey hunting. It’s that interaction with the birds – it’s like raising a big trout or muskie and then following through to get the bite.
Getting turkeys to answer you is one thing. Getting them to come running is quite another.
Part of it is skill, but most of it is timing and the situation of the individual jake or tom you’re calling to.
What follows is a primer on turkey calling and tips on when to use the various calls.
Call shopping
You can make turkey sounds with your throat if you are gifted with the right voicebox. For the rest of us, there are choices to make – and often more than one is the correct answer.
Mouth calls or diaphragm calls are the handiest if you can get them down. They don’t have as much range as a box call, but they keep your hands free for shooting and, if you practice, you can make just about any sound in the book.
Pot-and-peg calls or slate calls are very versatile. You can really make some nice clucks and purrs with them if you put in your time. The drawback is they occupy your hands and their range is pretty mediocre.
Box calls are the one that most people start with. I haven’t found one that makes a cluck and a purr that I love – usually it’s one or the other. However, box calls have the greatest projection range of all the calls and that makes them one you should keep in your vest.
There are variations of these calls that straddle categories or don’t fit them. One is the push-button call. It’s kind of a box call but doesn’t let you inflect much nuance. However, you can mount them to your shotgun and give a little sound without taking your bead off the bird.
Understanding turkeyese
We’ll break down the actual ways to call on each call later in the article, but first we should break down what each call means.
The benchmark call is the yelp in spring. Hens give out a yelp (calling contests often ask for a “plaintive yelp) to attract mates. This is the “hey, I’m over here, big boy” call. These generate gobbles from long distance. That’s very satisfying, so we do more yelps, get more gobbles and never see a bird. Remember this tip for all your calling: less is often more. You’re not out for gobbles, you’re out for a bird. So back off and let the silence speak like Ernie Harwell used to on the radio.
Clucks are often misunderstood. A single cluck is the “run for your lives” call – similar to the boss doe blowing and stomping and scattering the herd into the woods. But little subtle clucks are how turkeys interact in a flock. They also make these sounds when they’re feeding or browsing for food. Practice little three-and-four-cluck phrases, but never do a single, sharp cluck.
Purrs are the “come hither” call. These are made to bring a tom or jake in closer to a hen. Remember when Pepe LePew used to say “Le Rowr”? Well, this is like those episodes where the female cat would turn the tables on him and say “Le Rowr!” to him, and the chase would be on. Toms and jakes wait all day to hear purrs and they respond when they do.
Diaphragm calls
I love diaphragm calls, but the danger in them is the same danger in public speaking – don’t fall in love with the sound of your own voice.
To make a yelp, you want to place your diaphragm call in the roof of your mouth with the reeds facing forward. The rounded taped-off part of the call should form a seal with the top of your palate. Now try saying “cholk.” You should hear a sound from the reeds, but it takes practice to get it right. There’s a back-pressure element to it that lets you get sharper and louder yelps.
As for clucks, you’ll be saying “pick, pock, pick” to get that sound out of your diaphragm call. Remember not to spit out a single sharp one, though.
As for purrs, it helps to be able to roll your Rs. If you can’t do that, you can kind of do a throaty gargle that can make your purrs sound realistic. I basically just say “purr” and roll my Rs.
Box calls
Finding the right box call for you can be challenging. The best way to try a bunch is to go to a rendezvous or an outdoors superstore. You can certainly try your friends’ calls, too.
My favorite call is a “Cherry Bomb.” I had a couple other box calls that I didn’t end up loving much. Of course, who is to say whether my ear is right? Some of the longer, older box calls make a sound that I think is too smooth, but turkeys answer them.
I would say that if you’re hunting public land with lots of traffic – popular federal land areas criss-crossed by two-tracks come to mind – then try to find an obscure call. Give them something they haven’t heard before.
Yelping is very, very easy with these calls. If you’re not getting the sounds you want, apply chalk to the lid. If that doesn’t work, use a little sandpaper on areas that look burnt and then apply some chalk. To yelp, you lift the lid, move it to the side and then bring it back across the edge of the box. Lift it abruptly at the end to end your yelp.
Clucking is also simple, but if you make that single, sharp cluck, you’ll be sorry. To cluck, lift the lid of the box so it is offset, place your thumb in the gap and tap the box lid. Remember to do sequences of these. We had a hen in the backyard the other day and she made all kinds of weird noises – like she was talking to herself.
Purring is accomplished by doing a slow-motion yelp. Very slow, very subtle.
Peg-and-pot calls
These were previously called slate calls, but there are so many materials – glass and ceramics and synthetics – that now they are called pot-and-peg calls.
To make sounds on these, you hold the peg like a pencil over the pot.
Yelps and clucks can be made with short strokes of the peg, often in a C shape.
My best advice for learning to call with a peg-and-pot is to practice with internet videos at home before you head to the field. Don’t worry if your yelps aren’t perfect, but find a special place on your pot where you can always do a purr. The purr is the deal-closer, so don’t let your peg skip or squeak when you need to do this call.
Peg-and-pot calls are best when you’re behind another hunter and calling in a bird for them.
Putting it all together
Yelp to get gobbles, make clucks and purrs to draw them in close and pull the trigger. Sometimes it’s just that easy. Sometimes you can do it with a sequence of yelps alone.
Other times you have to work for them. Birds that hang up can’t always be converted.
If you have a bird that’s henned up, work those clucks and purrs hard and see if you can’t draw her in. If she comes in, he will too!