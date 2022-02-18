At 1,100 square miles, Saginaw Bay is almost as large as a county. It’s a sandy, mostly shallow bay with acres of similar water.
It has so many walleyes in it that it’s under special regulations that allow anglers to keep 8 fish with a minimum length of 13 inches.
You can look all of that up on the internet. But what you can’t look up, can’t get a feel for is the ice.
The ice on Saginaw Bay is a living thing. It moves and breathes and groans and cracks. It’s intimidating. That’s why so many people book charters or “follow me” charter trips with captains like Brandon Stanton at Gunsmoke Guide Service or Andrew Hendrickson at Northstar Adventures. But those guides book up early in years where there’s enough ice.
So how do you learn about how to access Saginaw Bay, travel on it, fish on it and, most importantly, get home safely with all of your gear?
Mark Martin’s Ice Fishing Vacation School is probably the best way to acquire that knowledge.
Martin and his pro staff had a full house of 25 students at their school earlier this week at Linwood Beach Marina and most of them caught the most walleyes they ever had. Others caught their biggest fish. All of them at least had a chance to see walleyes on their sonar and flashers and learn how to entice bites.
The ice
As pro staffer Dan Locke of Muskegon put it, this year is some of the nicest ice you’ll ever see on Saginaw Bay. Although there’s no snow on it, the ice is smooth for about two miles then has very minor areas of cracks and shoves.
What’s a shove? It’s a crack that’s been shoved together, causing ice to rise up in a ridge.
They can appear overnight and some years they are 10 feet high.
This year, most of them are 10 inches high at most.
Conditions, though, can change overnight. Sunday night, a side-by-side ATV not affiliated with the school went through the ice near the mouth of the marina channel. Mind you, most of the bay is covered in a foot or more of ice.
On Monday, the first fishing morning of the school, what had been a reliable crossing of a near-shore crack opened up to 3 feet wide.
Pro staffers found a better crossing for snowmobiles and put out ramps for the four-wheelers to get onto the ice.
Coming home, the crack had closed up completely.
That’s what you’re dealing with out there. A massive ice sheet that may move three feet in a day or in an hour, depending on the winds and currents. It’s nowhere to go all alone.
If you do go, you’ll need to make sure you have a couple GPS units in your party.
Don’t just mark where you launch and your fishing spots, but also the dicey crack and shove crossings you may find. Navigate point-to-point, not directly back to the launch.
In spite of the relative smoothness of the ice, make sure to pack all of your gear properly.
Line all of your buckets and tubs with closed-cell foam pads and carry as much as you can on your sled or quad rather than in your shanty.
Use your vehicle’s suspension to protect your gear. As Stanton said, “carry a wrench because everything breaks on the bay.”
Fishing
On Monday most of the students fished about six miles out. My sled overheated in the 15-mph line headed out to the spot. Another sled overheated and seized. Fan-cooled sleds are recommended for ice fishing on Saginaw Bay because they aren’t reliant on speed to keep the engine cool.
I, of course, have a liquid-cooled sled like many inland fishermen. You’ll also want ice scratchers on your snowmobile if you’re on bare ice.
They not only keep your sled’s engine cooler, they throw a spray of frost and snow that lubricate the slides along your snowmobile’s track.
Anglers caught fish on Do-Jiggers, Origami spoons, Little Cleos, Rippin’ Raps and Northland Buckshot Spoons.
On Monday, I caught fish on the Rippin’ Rap and a more traditional deadstick – a size-14 treble hook rigged under a bobber. This rig is good for when you’re in areas where perch are also present.
Monday night, Locke and his sons, Logan and Eric, let everyone in on their secret. And it was a big one. They went twice as far out as everyone else and fished with large Sidewinder Spoons. They caught not just limits of fish, but multiple limits per person as they stayed out catch-and-release fishing.
The key, Dan Locke explained, was to jig the high spoon instead of the low spoon. For years, Martin has taught walleye anglers to pound the bottom after they missed a fish. Locke determined with Garmin Panoptix and cameras that the walleyes don’t actually go to the bottom when they swing and miss your spoon – they just move outside the cone of your sonar, which interprets and displays that as fish going to bottom. The Lockes spilled the beans on their technique Monday night and it made an immediate difference.
“I learned a lot at this school,” Martin said.
Martin said having one spoon high and one low really attracted fish and he credited the Lockes with the idea of working the top spoon aggressively.
“That Sidewinder has a big profile and that really called them in,” Martin said. “They were also playing keep-away with it. If they didn’t grab it, they dropped it two feet below them and if they still didn’t grab it, they pulled it up two feet above them. If that didn’t work they’d start reeling for the surface and WHAM!”
On Tuesday, most of the students and pros were out near the Lockes with large Sidewinder spoons and the Bay did not disappoint. Fish after fish came in for the students, who got a chance to perfect their skills on active fish. The sheer numbers of fish present accelerated the learning process.
But the biggest surprise of all, and the biggest fish, came for Reinhold. Reinhold jigged up a 32-inch walleye that weighed in at 13.2 pounds — a record in all the years of the Martin ice-fishing schools.
“That was phenomenal and it was the biggest fish, by far, in 32 years of the Mark Martin Fishing Vacation School,” Martin said. “We’ve got 10s and 11s before, but that was the biggest. Don Leuenberger’s fish one year in practice was a 14-1- that was the biggest, but Chris’s fish was the biggest during the school. Don won ‘Shiver on the River’ that year with that fish.”
On Wednesday, conditions flipped from single-digit mornings to above freezing, but students still got out and caught fish.
“From the pro-staff to the students, to the writers, we all came away a little richer from this school,” Martin said.
Getting there
It’s not hard to find Saginaw Bay or Linwood. Head east on U.S. 10 until you reach highway M-13, then head north until you reach Linwood Road. Head east again and you’ll reach the public access. If that’s full, you can pay $5 to park at Linwood Beach Marina.
If you want a meal while you’re there, the portions at Linwood Corners Cafe are legendary. My breakfast sandwich on Monday – an attempt at a lighter meal – came with a quarter-pound sausage patty. The cookies are the size of salad plates and weigh almost as much.
The AmericInn by Wyndham Bay City is just 13 miles away on 3 Mile Road and offers lighted parking for your vehicle and trailer.
For more information on Saginaw Bay and the surrounding area visit www.gogreat.com.