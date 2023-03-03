Outdoors exhibitions are a part of my DNA.
In my life I have been to the Detroit Boat Show at Cobo Hall, the Outdoorama when it was at the old State Fairgrounds and, of course, the big show at the Palace of Auburn Hills.
Some years we went to these shows looking for deals, other years we went specifically to hear seminars.
It was at the Palace where I met and listened to seminars by bass pros Larry Nixon and Kim Stricker. I think I still have Larry Nixon’s autograph somewhere.
Stricker, though, taught me something that stuck with me for, well, the rest of my life. He’s the one who convinced me to first try a tube jig for bass.
As our lakes change due to invasive weeds, we have to find new ways to catch fish.
Where once we might have been pitching Mepps spinners or running wooden plugs for bass, when Eurasian watermilfoil started popping up around southeast Michigan, my friends and I had to find new ways to fish for bass.
Milfoil grows in mats and is so thick you just can’t penetrate it.
What you can do, however, is find the edges of it. Although his focus back then was Lake St. Clair, Stricker was even familiar with the inland lakes we fished back then. Imagine that, a Bassmaster who lived not in Texas or Florida or Oklahoma or Tennessee, but in Michigan and not even that far from us. Of course, Kevin VanDam really put Michigan on the map.
You can still find both of them in various tournament coverage as well as their own shows.
Stricker’s Hook N Look, one of my favorites, is putting full-length shows on YouTube these days.
Another nice thing about outdoors shows is you can actually find the gear the seminar speakers are discussing.
Outdoor retailers from around the state show up with piles of tackle in tow. When I lived in southeast Michigan, it was always a treat to see what D&R Sports had in their show space — I’d call it a booth but it’s like a small store. Of course, D&R is owned by the VanDam family, so they always had the best bass lures you could find.
But it’s not just the seminars or retailers that make these shows interesting, it’s also the family-oriented exhibitions.
Although it wasn’t on our radar, I remember stumbling into the bear wrestling competition at the State Fairgrounds.
There’s something for everyone at these shows, whether it’s a trout pond for kids, Lumberjack shows for the whole family or even the taxidermy displays and competitions.One regret I’ve always had is that we never pulled the trigger on a fly-in trip. My dad had a good excuse: he didn’t like the taste of most fish.
I, however, didn’t have that excuse.
But there were always things on the radar for our kids or for us. Getting a guarantee of time off was always an issue in my daily newspaper days.
But if you want something bad enough, you eventually make it happen.
There’s still a trophy pike fly-in trip in my future — someday.
This year’s Ultimate Sport Show — Grand Rapids at Devos Place place opens Thursday, March 9 and runs through Sunday, March 12.
To many, the main draw will be the latest in salmon spoons or bass baits, but I would expect this year will find more attention paid to electronics.
If you’re not up on the capabilities of the various forward-facing sonar units, you’d be wise to stop by one of the electronic manufacturer’s booths.
I know Garmin always has a booth manned by local charter captain Carl “Fuzzy Bear” Stopczynski.
If one-on-one advice from the booths isn’t enough for you, you can go to the classroom sessions for advice on catching just about anything that swims in Michigan.
You can find the complete schedule of speakers on the show page at www.showspan.com, but let’s highlight a few that might be of interest.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t start with our own Michigan walleye legend, Mark Martin. Martin is a fishing hall-of-famer and he’ll get you going in the right direction for walleyes on Hamlin or wherever else you want to fish.
What’s different about Martin’s seminars is he has a full pro staff who teach at his fishing vacation schools and any of them working the various manufacturer booths at the show tend to attend his seminars to demonstrate specific tactics. If you’ve ever thought about chasing walleyes, this is a great opportunity to go and pick the brains of some of the best in the state, if not the country.
Of course, Martin isn’t the only speaker covering walleye tactics.
Capt. Lance Valentine, who also charters out of Manistee, will speak on Detroit River walleyes.
If you’ve never been on the river at this time of year, it’s a blast.
You’re right there downtown and there are dozens if not hundreds of boats all jigging for big ‘eyes.
Mark Romanack will also be on hand speaking about trolling for walleyes. Romanack is one of the founders of the Precision Trolling books and the smartphone app.
Really interesting stuff, especially if you need to target walleyes at a specific depth.
Mark’s son Jake will speak on a few different topics, but “Modern Salmon Tactics” might be one that interests local anglers.
Of course, there’s a muskie speaker or two.
Will Schultz is a long-time guide and former president of the Michigan Muskie Alliance.
I’ve sat in on one of his seminars and learned quite a bit of inside information about lures and how they behave differently.
I’ve learned in my years that muskie fishing is something best pursued when conditions are perfect, but Schultz, having guided paying clients, has that knowledge of how to fish for them when things aren’t quite perfect.
Schultz isn’t the only muskie speaker, there’s also Capt. Matt Firestein, who will speak on “Going deep for muskies.”
Richard Holm will present “Great Lakes Perch Fishing” several times throughout the show weekend.
I know a few people locally who might be interested in picking up some secrets at that one. Although we like to think of our perch fishery as very transient, there are people who can go out and find them on any given day.
Fish for steelhead? There are at least two seminars a day on that sought-after fish, including one on bead fishing.
And yes, there’s still a Hawg Trough where the best bass anglers can present the latest in lures and tactics.
Among the bass speakers are Dan Kimmel and Capt. Wayne Carpenter.
If it’s hunting that gets you going, Thursday night is “Big Buck Night West” at the show.
Head down and see some of the most majestic Michigan racks you’ll ever lay eyes on.
Tom Richardson will present several deer-calling seminars through the week, so if you’re one of those hunters like me who’s never quite sure when to call or how much to call, that might be one you’ll want to sit in on.
Denny Guerink will also speak on turkey hunting in Michigan. Denny is an entertaining speaker who has literally traveled the world to hunt and fish.
His stories of Russia, in particular, are very entertaining.There’s even the opportunity to get your young rider ORV certified at the show as the Kent County Sheriff’s Office presents a certification course.
If you’re a paddler, you might want to catch the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s kayak safety course.
Let’s all hope the weather breaks sooner rather than later and we can put some of this outdoor knowledge and gear to work before April!